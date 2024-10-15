Audrey Roloff Reveals Son Radley, 2, Went the ER and 'Handled It Like a Champ': 'First Kid to Need Stitches'

The 'Little People, Big World' star is a mom to sons Radley Knight, 2, and Bode James, 4, as well as daughter Ember Jean, 7, and Mirabella May, 4 months

Tibrina Hobson/Getty; Audrey Roloff/Instagram Audrey Roloff's son Radley goes to the ER.

Audrey Roloff had a stressful weekend with her younger son.

On Monday, Oct 14, the Little People, Big World star, 32, revealed that she took a trip to the emergency room over the weekend as her 2-year-old son Radley Knight needed stitches in his forehead. As a mom of four kids — daughters Ember Jean, 6, and Mirabella May, 4 months, and sons Bode James, 4, and Radley — this not-so-fun milestone marks her and husband Jeremy Roloff's "first kid to need stitches," she shared on Instagram.

Audrey documented the experience on her Instagram Stories, first sharing a simple mirror selfie. "Happy Monday! Jer's been out of town the last 4 days so of course naturally I ended up in the ER over the weekend with our first kid to need stitches," she wrote over the photo.

Audrey Roloff/Instagram Audrey Roloff's son Radley in the ER.

In the next snap, "Rodeo Rad" can be seen slouching in the doctor's office chair with blood just above his right eyebrow. "If you've been following our family for a while you probably guessed correctly... Rodeo Rad just livin up to his name," Audrey shared, revealing that it was Radley who landed the mother-son duo in the ER.

"He handled it like a champ," the proud mom continued. "Didn't even cry during the stitches he just counted to 30 cause that's how long they said it would take."

One final photo shows Radley smiling big with a monkey stuffed animal and a large bandage covering the cut.

"Very happy to get snacks and treats and alone time with mom (and Mira) up past bedtime in the ER," she wrote over the sweet selfie.

Audrey Roloff/Instagram Audrey Roloff's son Radley.

Audrey and Jeremy recently welcomed their fourth baby together. Born at home at 4:29 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, baby Mirabella weighed 8 lbs., 12 oz.

"She’s here!!! Welcome to the world Mirabella May Roloff💕," Audrey began her Instagram announcement. "It was my dream birth and so many things I had prayed for and envisioned for months leading up came to fruition🙏🏻 I can’t wait to tell you the story soon! But for now we are soaking in all the cuddles and adjusting to newborn life as a family of six😍 These. Are. The. Days."

The mom of four shared several photos from Mirabella's home water birth as well as a few sweet shots of the newly minted family of six.

