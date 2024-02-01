Audubon Zoo and Aquarium offers 'Wild Encounters' for animal lovers

CBC

A spring bear hunt could be coming to Nova Scotia, but not everyone is sold on the plan that would bring the province in line with the rest of the country. Nova Scotia residents can hunt black bears, the only species of bear in the province, in the fall.However, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables is proposing a five-week spring hunt pilot project to start May 20 and run until June 22 — excluding Sundays. Even with the expansion, hunters would still be limited to one bear per year