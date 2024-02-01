Audubon Zoo and Aquarium offers 'Wild Encounters' for animal lovers
Video shows they were wandering the road at 3:30 a.m.
Chinese mitten crabs are classified as one of the world’s 100 worst invasive alien species. Scientists in Europe are trying to stop their spread.
Drone footage shot off the coast of Southern California may have enabled the first ever sighting of a newborn great white shark in the wild.
All thanks to perovskite solar panel technology
A rare whale found dead off Massachusetts shows potential evidence of injury from entanglement in fishing gear, which is one of the most pressing threats to the vanishing species, federal authorities said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it was notified about the dead female North Atlantic right whale on Sunday off Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. The right whale numbers less than 360 in the world and it is vulnerable to entanglement in gear and collisions with large sh
Hybrids are going to show up in GM's US lineup as EV demand slows.
The throng of nearly 1,000 creatures was seen on 21 January in Blue Spring State Park, north of Orlando
Alberta will kick off negotiations with major water licence holders to strike water-sharing agreements for the Red Deer River, Bow River and Old Man river basins Thursday as concern over looming water shortages grows.Significantly reduced mountain snowpack and below-average precipitation over the past number of months has led to extremely low reservoir levels and record-low river levels. All of the province will be affected by that, but southern Alberta's agricultural sector is expected to face
EDMONTON — A former coal mine in the Alberta Rockies is releasing a contaminant toxic to fish at rates more than dozens of times higher than federal and provincial guidelines, while another periodically disgorges water so iron-heavy it stains local creeks orange, research says. The findings, by provincial government scientists who were not made available to speak to reporters, raise questions about who is responsible for cleaning up legacy industrial sites. "Our results reveal novel evidence tha
The return of sea otters and their voracious appetites has helped rescue a section of California marshland, a new study shows. Sea otters eat constantly and one of their favorite snacks is the striped shore crab. Left unchecked, the crabs turn the marsh banks “into Swiss cheese,” which can collapse when big waves or storms hit, said Brent Hughes, a Sonoma State University marine ecologist and co-author of the new study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.
Researchers say an orca calf that was born to J pod of the endangered southern resident killer whales off the British Columbia and Washington state coasts is missing and presumed dead. The U.S.-based Centre for Whale Research says the calf known as J60 was absent from the pod during a photo survey on Saturday. It says in a statement issued Monday that given the calf's young age, it's "extremely unlikely" J60 was swimming alone during two hours of observation and is "likely deceased." The birth o
A spring bear hunt could be coming to Nova Scotia, but not everyone is sold on the plan that would bring the province in line with the rest of the country. Nova Scotia residents can hunt black bears, the only species of bear in the province, in the fall.However, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables is proposing a five-week spring hunt pilot project to start May 20 and run until June 22 — excluding Sundays. Even with the expansion, hunters would still be limited to one bear per year
As a big winter storm rolled across the United States in mid-January, many news outlets reported on drivers of electric vehicles dealing with dramatically reduced range and multi-hour waits at public charging stations. It’s true that driving an EV in freezing weather poses extra challenges compared to a gasoline-powered vehicle. But it’s also possible to employ techniques that can make EV winter driving less challenging. The car experts at Edmunds report on what you can do. WHY EVS SUFFER IN WIN
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Heavy rain and record-breaking warmth in southwestern British Columbia this week brought back some bad memories for Abbotsford dairy farmer Matt Dykshoorn. The unseasonable warm spell ushered in by a stream of moisture-laden Pacific air has set daily temperature records and accelerated snowmelt, with the Village of Pemberton declaring a state of local emergency Tuesday in response to flooding. In Abbotsford, east of Vancouver, temperatures spiked past 18 C on Monday, thanks to
Ontario Power Generation is moving ahead with a plan to extend the life of the aging Pickering Nuclear Generating Station by decades, as the province tries to secure more electricity supply in the face of increasing demand. Energy Minister Todd Smith had asked OPG in 2022 to study the feasibility of refurbishing four of the units at the nuclear plant, which have been operating since the 1980s, and he announced that the project will proceed. (Jan. 30, 2024)
Over 100 mm of rainfall was reported across the South Coast, with very mild temperatures continuing. Get the latest with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
PEMBERTON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Dusty McKinnon says driving through floodwaters in Pemberton, B.C., reminded him of fording rivers in Costa Rica, as water surged over the hood of his truck. A weather system with unseasonal warmth has melted snow in the mountains and brought drenching rain to the community 150 kilometres north of Vancouver. It's part of a series of atmospheric rivers — moisture-laden streams of warm Pacific air — that have been deluging the province's South Coast since the
New Brunswick has been overestimating the cost of federal clean fuel regulations on oil companies and have allowed consumers to be overcharged by millions of dollars since last July as a result, two expert witnesses told an Energy and Utilities Board hearing this week.Timothy Auger of the group Advanced BioFuels Canada and Vijay Muralidharan of Calgary-based R Cube Economic Consulting Inc. are each challenging a formula adopted last year by the EUB to calculate the cost of federal clean fuel rul
We take a look at the sea surface temperatures around the globe and what it might mean for the Atlantic hurricane season
