Aug. 5 morning update on Alexander Mountain Fire
Firefighters held onto the perimeter of the Alexander Mountain Fire overnight into Monday, ensuring the fire did not grow as they work to increase containment.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's emergency management ministry says water is expected to start moving over the top of the massive landslide site currently blocking the Chilcotin River within hours.
Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.
Debby is expected to strengthen rapidly before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.
A record-breaking heat wave unfolding at what should be the coldest time in Earth’s coldest place has scientists concerned about what it could mean for the future health of the Antarctic continent, and the consequences it could inflict for millions of people across the globe.
Florida residents are preparing for what is expected to be the first named storm of the year to come ashore.
A severe storm risk in Alberta Monday includes a tornado chance for some locales, so be weather-aware and stay alert
The storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the southeastern U.S. into early next week
In the Caribou region of B.C. — about 600km northeast of Vancouver — there are hopes tonight that a serious flooding disaster may be averted. On Tuesday night, a giant landslide came down, blocking the Chilcotin River. That river flows into the much larger Fraser River and when the blockage gives way, a rush of water could ensue. Catherine Urquhart has the latest.
VANCOUVER — Worst-case scenario modelling of the potential impacts of an over-the-top water breach of a massive landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River points to reduced flood threats downstream, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Saturday.
Catastrophic flooding is possible over the next 5 days as the system is forecast to stall off the South Eastern U.S.
EDMONTON — They lurk in the murky depths of some of Alberta's biggest rivers, living fossils from when giant lizards strode the earth.
“There was a point where I slowed down and could feel the heat from the fire on the window”
A muggy air mass is fueling an increased risk of storms in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network details how the sticky, warm air is contributing to storm development, with potential impacts including heavy rain and gusty winds.
What was Tropical Storm Debby has strengthened into Hurricane Debby as the storm moves through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
Tracking Debby: County-by-county power outages across South Florida
Images from Florida showed crashing waves along Florida's beach, cars attempting to navigate flooded streets and damage from Debby.
Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties in Nova Scotia on Sunday.As of 7 p.m., warnings were in place for Colchester and Pictou counties as well as parts of Inverness County. A cluster of thunderstorms was moving eastward across the province, the agency said.Rainfall rates of over 25 millimetres per hour or higher and total rainfall amounts of up to 70 millimetres, were possible, the warnings said.The agency said heavy downpours can trigger flash floods and wa
The storm is expected to pivot northward soon and move through the eastern Gulf as a tropical storm through Sunday, according to National Weather Service.
STORY: :: Mount Etna puts on a stunning display at dawn :: August 4, 2024:: Mount Etna, ItalyVolcanic activity from Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, has intensified this week, with vigorous explosions following a four-year dormancy period. The 10,800 foot (3,330-meter) high volcano is the tallest in Europe, and is believed to have the longest documented history of eruptions among all volcanoes, with records dating back to 425 B.C.
Rick Pero can't fathom starting over again after watching his home burn down again in northern California.