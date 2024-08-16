August 16,2024: Severe storms for tonight

Storyful

Satellite imagery shows lightning flashing within Hurricane Ernesto as it strengthened in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, August 15.The storm was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, and was forecast to reach Bermuda by late Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.“Strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Ernesto could be near major hurricane strength by Friday,” the NHC said on Thursday, adding that the storm was forecast to be a “large hurricane near Bermuda on Saturday.”Ernesto dropped several inches of rain on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, leaving more than 430,000 customers without power by the next morning.Hurricane warnings were in effect for Bermuda, per the NHC. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful