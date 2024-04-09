AUKUS partners eye Japan cooperation, but France may be left behind

Australia, Britain and the United States said on Tuesday they were "considering cooperating" with Japan on the AUKUS security pact, setting the scene as the US president prepares to meet his Japanese counterpart.

In a statement, AUKUS partners said Japan's "strengths" and close "partnerships" with the countries involved meant it was an obvious ally in the project, which is aimed at checking China's rising military power.

"Since the inception of AUKUS, our nations have been clear in our intent to engage others in Pillar II projects," the statement said.

AUKUS was established in 2021 and has two main practical goals: Pillar I aims to provide Australia with a fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines.

The submarine deal was mired in controversy as Australia decided to ditch a deal with France, as a result of which relations between Paris, Canberra and Washington took a hit. But over time, relations have been restored and observers think France may play a role in an enlarged cooperation between Australia, Japan and the US in the region.