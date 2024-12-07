Aunt of kindergartener shot at Butte County school shares his progress
Two days after a gunman shattered the peace at a small, religious Butte County school, family members of the victims remain at a loss for words.
Three words were reportedly discovered on the bullet casings found at the crime scene, police sources told ABC News
Kylie and Jason Kelce share daughters Bennett, 19 months, Elliotte, 3, Wyatt, 5, and a fourth on the way
NEW YORK (AP) — New clues emerged Thursday in the hunt for the masked gunman who stalked and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, including possible leads about his travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition found at the crime scene.
New details have emerged in the case of a man accused of killing a Canadian woman in the remote Shetland Islands of Scotland and then allegedly telling two people that she was in "good health."Aren Pearson, 40, faces seven charges, including assault, murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice in the death of his girlfriend 24-year-old Claire Leveque, of Edmonton. Pearson, a Canadian who also recently received his Scottish citizenship, appeared in Glasgow High Court Friday for a prelimin
About A Boy actor Hugh Grant has made a rare comment about his past high-maintenance girlfriends after ex Elizabeth Hurley reveals they no longer speak
A spokesperson for Dumont, who starred in Christopher Nolan's 2023 blockbuster as Jackie Oppenheimer, confirmed their identity to TMZ.
"She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting,” fellow debutante, Aliénor Loppin de Montmort, tells PEOPLE
The former TV presenter said in a recent interview she learned not to "cling too much" to life and relationships.
The trio attended the Season 2 premiere of 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 5
"There's everything, anything from blue check marks to random people," Thomas tells PEOPLE exclusively of her DMs
Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman, though he was found liable for their deaths in civil court
The 'Aquaman' actress is already mom to 3½-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige
The author attended The New York Times DealBook event in N.Y.C. with Amazon magnate
Hathaway talks returning as Mia Thermopolis in “The Princess Diaries" and Andy Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada," serving as the face of Bulgari, and becoming a "Versace woman."
As the festive season ramps up, Torontonians are taking to social media to lament high prices on water and food at the Christmas market.
In a viral TikTok, a California mom hilariously discovers her husband secretly named their daughter after a beloved Batman character
The couple arrived arm in arm to The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 opening ceremony
A January 6 defendant on Friday taunted a federal judge’s decision to send him immediately to prison for one year for his role in the US Capitol riot, shouting as he was being handcuffed that President-elect Donald Trump would pardon him.
The faint smell of excrement at the corner of Collège Street and Kimber Boulevard in Longueuil, Que., on Montreal’s South Shore, is hard to miss. The city says it hired a firm to look into the issue last year and plans to present the results of the report to residents in January 2025.