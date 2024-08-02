Aunt tells of 'sweet and gentle' girl killed in Southport attack

Elsie Dot Stancombe was "adored by everyone" in her school community [Family handout]

A little girl killed in the Southport knife attack was "lovely, sweet and gentle", her great-aunt has said.

Jean Stevenson said Elsie Dot Stancombe was "absolutely the sweetest child you could ever wish to meet".

Ms Stevenson said she had been teaching Elsie to sew, and remembered her delight at being able to make her own top.

"I thought I could go on giving her lessons and passing my skills on", Ms Stevenson said as she laid flowers close to where the seven-year-old was killed.

Elsie, Bebe King, six, and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar died after being stabbed at the Hart Space centre off Hart Street, where they were attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance session in their school holidays.

Five other children and two adults were seriously injured in the attack at about 11:45 AM on Monday.

Yoga instructor Leanne Lucas, who was running the session, and businessman John Hayes who rushed to help from nearby, both received stab wounds as they tried to save the children.

Seventeen-year-old Axel Muganwa Rudakubana appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday accused of the murders of Elsie, Bebe and Alice and the attempted murders of eight other children, Ms Lucas and Mr Hayes.

He was remanded into youth detention accommodation and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 25 October for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Bebe King died after the attacks [PA Media]

Ms Stevenson was one of the thousands of people who have laid flowers or attended vigils since the attack.

She said: "It's true what they say about the Southport community: a very close knit community, a very family-orientated area.

"Stuff like this just doesn't happen here."

Sir Keir Starmer returned to Southport on Friday, visiting the town for the second time this week.

The Prime Minister met people in the community along with metro mayor Steve Rotheram, Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and representatives from the police, faith groups, health services and the education and voluntary sectors, the Liverpool Echo reported.

He also paid a visit to Alder Hey hospital - where the injured children have been cared for - and thanked staff for their efforts.

Floral tributes have been left near to the scene of the attack on Hart Street [PA Media]

Elsie's headteacher Jennifer Sephton, from Farnborough Road Infant School, described her as "such a caring and charismatic young lady who loved to please".

In a tribute, she said Elsie had been a "loving and bright member of our wonderful community" since she was "first brought here on her father’s shoulders".

The school was "heartbroken and devastated" by her death, she added.

"We will miss you dearly Elsie. You were one of a kind," she added.

