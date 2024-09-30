Aurigny probe into 'ableist comments' accusation

The CEO of Aurigny said an investigation into "ableist" comments allegedly made by some of his staff would be completed this week.

The company said it launched the probe after it received an anonymous email making the allegations two weeks ago.

Aurigny CEO Nico Bezuidenhout said he expected the investigation, which began on 11 September, would be concluded before the end of the week.

"That investigation is in progress at the moment and I expect it will be completed in the next week," he said. "I'm not directly involved with it as it is being run by our HR department."

Following news of the investigation the Guernsey Disability Alliance published an open letter which stated it was "shocked, saddened and disappointed" to hear of the alleged remarks.

The organisation offered to give assistance and guidance to those carrying out the investigation.

