Aurora borealis possible for parts of Canada on New Year's Eve

2024 may wrap up with a special scene from the skies as the country rings in the new year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3-strong geomagnetic storm watch for December 31 in the early morning and Monday overnight. The coronal mass ejection is expected to arrive in the early hours and could even linger for the evening.

This means there's a chance of seeing the Northern Lights for some parts of Canada on New Year's Eve.

What are Geomagnetic Storms?

Geomagnetic storms are triggered by coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the sun. These are massive clouds of charged particles that erupt from the sun's surface and travel through space. When a CME reaches Earth, it interacts with the planet's magnetic field and creates a geomagnetic storm.

G3 storm event

Just like hurricanes and tornadoes, scientists rank geomagnetic storms at levels between one and five. On a scale from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme). A G3 storm, like the one expected on New Year's Eve, is infrequent but not uncommon. These storms are usually manageable and unlikely to cause significant damage. However, it can sometimes lead to minor disruptions in power grids and satellite communications.

Which parts of Canada will have visibility?

There are two obstacles at play to see this aurora event. First, an event like this requires a dark environment to see it, which means it won't be visible for major cities.

The second factor is the weather, which does not seem to be cooperating for many Canadians as cloud cover is expected for many parts of the country.

Aurora forecast

The best chances to witness the event will be overnight on Monday. Viewers in parts of coastal British Columbia and the southern Interior may have a chance to spot the aurora. Additionally, those in southwestern Ontario and the southwestern Maritimes, particularly in the early morning hours, might also catch a glimpse.

On Tuesday night, sky watchers in the BC Interior and parts of the Maritimes may also see the event.

