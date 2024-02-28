Aurora City Council passes ordinance that requires jailtime for shoplifting, theft of $100 or more
In a 7-3 vote, the Aurora City Council on Monday approved an update to the city's retail theft ordinance that makes shoplifting an arrestable offense.
An Ottawa-area woman says she's at risk of losing her home, alleging that a dispute with a contractor — now charged with fraud — left her close to $140,000 out of pocket in building costs alone.Carol Richenhaller sold her house during the pandemic to purchase a small hobby farm in Beckwith Township in eastern Ontario, partly because of the positive impact spending time with horses would have on her daughter's mental health. It was a bit of an adventure, selling an income property she planned to
Fox NewsRep. James Comer (R-KY) tried to distance himself from the FBI on Tuesday morning, telling Fox’s Maria Bartiromo that every exchange he’s had with the agency has been “suspicious.” His comments came after he’s credited the FBI for months with providing “key evidence” in his push to impeach President Joe Biden.“Everything I’ve had to do with the FBI has been very suspicious throughout this investigation,” the Oversight Committee chairman told Bartiromo on Tuesday’s Mornings with Maria Bar
Ex-CIA chief of Russia operations Steve Hall said Sunday he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is proving to his doubters that he was right to expect the United States to lose its “nerve” and eventually stop aiding Ukraine as Russia presses forward in its war. “This has been a very good couple of weeks for…
OTTAWA — Conservatives have voted in favour of a bill that would ban replacement workers from being used during strikes and lockouts at federally regulated workplaces. It's the first time Pierre Poilievre's party has taken a public position on the legislation. Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said before the vote that it would be a test of whether or not the Tories truly support labour rights. Some union leaders have cautioned their members in recent months about supporting Poilievre, saying he bo
Sen. Brian Francis has renewed his call for the federal government to rename Confederation Bridge, an idea that received unanimous support from the P.E.I. Legislature almost two years ago.In a letter sent to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos earlier this month, Francis outlined again his arguments for renaming the massive toll bridge as Epekwitk Crossing.The letter to Trudeau was cosigned by all four P.E.I. senators, as well as seven senators and MP Jeni
Riverview resident Eric Sénéchal got a bit of a surprise when a notice of proposed local improvement showed up at his door. The notice explained that Manning Road, where he lives, would be undergoing a water main replacement and full reconstruction of 450 metres of roadway.But this letter isn't a typical heads-up about construction — the notice also includes the cost to the property owner.This charge to property owners is made possible by the local improvement section of the provincial Local Gov
Former House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) is calling on Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to stop President Biden from giving his annual State of the Union address next month. Perry said during an appearance Monday on Fox Business that Republicans should use the opportunity to ramp up pressure on Biden over the southern…
Car horns are the sound of democracy in action, Susan Porter's lawyers told the Supreme Court. They declined to hear her case.
Conservatives’ demands for controversial policy additions to spending bills are stalling efforts to fund the government by Friday, nudging the country closer to a partial government shutdown and sparking frustration among lawmakers in both parties. Congressional leaders failed to unveil the long-awaited compromise appropriations bills over the weekend, blowing through a Sunday target date floated…
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Monday he doesn’t think Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has the “political acumen” to cut a deal with Democrats and pass Ukraine aid. “I think, from what I’ve heard, that Speaker Johnson in his heart would pass Ukraine tomorrow if he could, or tonight if he could,” Kinzinger told CNN’s…
For months, Hunter Biden said he would only testify before Congress if it was in public.
(Bloomberg) -- China’s shortest-serving Foreign Minister Qin Gang has officially stepped down from the country’s top legislative body, months after he was removed from his position and hasn’t been seen in public since. Most Read from BloombergApple to Wind Down Electric Car Effort After Decadelong OdysseyA Spike in Heart Disease Deaths Since Covid Is Puzzling ScientistsOffice Tower Deal for $1 Reveals Anxiety Among Longtime BuyersNigeria Delivers Jumbo Rate Hike to Aid Its Battered NairaTreasuri
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has tabled its long-awaited legislation to better protect Canadians, and particularly youth, against online harms. Here are five things Bill C-63 proposes to do. 1. Target specific types of harmful content The government wants to target the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, including deepfakes generated by artificial intelligence and content that "sexually victimizes a child or revictimizes a survivor." The bill would also cover anythi
B.C.'s appeal court has upheld a ruling that saw an accused killer acquitted after the exclusion of key evidence because of the "egregious" way police ignored the laws of search and seizure.In a case that threatens to impact other trials, the province's top court said a B.C. Supreme Court judge was right to exclude a recording of screaming and gunshots from the trial of a man charged with second-degree murder in a 2011 road rage incident — even if the decision doomed the Crown's prospects of con
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said Monday his government is resigning, in a move that could open the door to U.S.-backed reforms in the Palestinian Authority. President Mahmoud Abbas must still decide whether he accepts Shtayyeh and his government's resignation. But the move signals a willingness by the Western-backed Palestinian leadership to accept shake-up that might usher in reforms seen as necessary to revitalize the Palestinian Authority. The U.S. wants a re
VICTORIA — Minimum-wage workers in British Columbia will get a pay hike of 65 cents an hour to $17.40 starting June 1, a move the government says will help lift more people out of poverty. The Ministry of Labour says in a statement the 3.9-per-cent increase is consistent with the province's average inflation rate last year. Labour Minister Harry Bains says the province has gone from having one of the lowest minimum wages in the country to the highest of all provinces, and the change is aimed at
EDMONTON — Alberta's health minister is questioning the need for a national pharmacare plan, saying the province already has a comprehensive program for seniors, those on a low-income and those who receive disability benefits. The federal NDP said last week it had reached a deal on pharmacare with the Liberal government that would allow every Canadian with a health card to access free diabetes medication and birth control. The coverage is to be included in the first piece of a national pharmacar
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lawmakers began scrambling for ways to protect Alabama in vitro fertilization services after multiple providers paused treatment in the wake of a state Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos could be considered children under a state law. Facing a wave of shock and anger from the decision, legislators prepared separate proposals in the House and Senate that would seek to prevent a fertilized egg from being recognized as a human life or an unborn child under state laws u
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) introduced a resolution Monday that calls on the Cabinet to remove President Biden through the 25th Amendment, citing his mental and physical health. Buck’s resolution relies on a report released this month by special counsel Robert Hur, which cleared Biden of criminal wrongdoing for his handling of classified information after he…
Fox BusinessRep. Scott Perry (R-PA) suggested Monday that his Republican colleagues in the House should deny an invitation to President Joe Biden to deliver his State of the Union address over the GOP’s displeasure at the handling of the southern border.House Speaker Mike Johnson already invited Biden in early January, and the president accepted the offer to speak on Capitol Hill on March 7. In the weeks since, however, Republicans have made the border a lingering issue, rejecting a bipartisan b