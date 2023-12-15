Aurora fire station to be dedicated in Laing’s honour

Late Central York Fire Services Chief Ian Laing counted the completion of CYFS Station 4-5 as one of his career’s crowning achievements, and next year it will bear his name.

Next summer, Aurora and Newmarket will dedicate Station 4-5 in his honour, marking a full circle moment for the career and legacy of Laing, which came to an end with his passing on November 28.

The tribute was announced by Mayor Tom Mrakas on Tuesday as Premier Doug Ford, Solicitor General Michael Kerzner, York Regional Chair Wayne Emmerson, and the Councils of Newmarket and Aurora joined representatives from fire services across Ontario at Laing’s funeral at the Ray Twinney Complex.

Since its opening last year, Station 4-5 has served as a headquarters for the Central York Services, as well as a hub for training.

“In his years with the CYFS, (Laing) accomplished so much, strengthening the fire service and helping solidify it as the world-class organization it is today,” said Mayor Mrakas, who was joined on stage at the service by Newmarket Mayor John Taylor. “As many of us know, one of his proudest moments was the opening of Fire Station 4 – 5 in Aurora, the first jointly built fire station by Aurora and Newmarket. I truly consider it a career highlight of mine to have worked so closely with Chief Laing on the project and I was proud to stand behind him as we officially opened Fire Station 4 – 5 last fall.

“Now, both towns and Councils have agreed to start the process that on September 15, the same day, 48 years ago that Chief Laing began his firefighting career, Station 4 – 5 will officially be named after Chief Laing to honour the lasting contributions he made to our communities.

“Of course, we all know that educating and mentoring both new and veteran members of the fire service was something Chief Laing was incredibly passionate about as well. His courage and work ethic inspired so many. His boundless knowledge of the profession helped prepare hundreds of firefighters to safely perform their duties. He embodied that selfless spirit that all members of the fire service have."

