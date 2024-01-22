Aurora high school student journalists reveal alleged social media sextortion

CBC

Halton police and the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario are investigating a "suspicious" sudden death in Oakville early Saturday morning.In a news release, police said a 20-year-old woman was found in "medical distress" outside of Sunningdale Public School at about 6:30 a.m.She was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said."Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of how the victim came to be outside the school and are reviewing sources of vide