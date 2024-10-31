Aurora seeks public feedback to improve sidewalks
Aurora seeks public feedback to improve sidewalks.
Aurora seeks public feedback to improve sidewalks.
The missing people have been identified as 33-year-old Chaianti Means, Roman Rossman, 9, and 5-month-old Mecca Means
Doug Murray has known his now-neighbor Teryn Carliagliamlio since he was about 16 years old
In Netflix's eye-opening documentary, Martha Stewart sets the record straight on her rocky marriage with ex-husband Andy Stewart
Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House. In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week. “We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”
The late night host spotted a "positively smoldering" moment for the former first couple.
Kamala Harris was heckled at two daytime rallies on Wednesday in different battleground states, using both occasions to present herself as a unifier as she shouted over the disruptions. “I will listen to experts,” she said while an audience member began shouting at a Get Out the Vote rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. “I will listen to those impacted by the decisions I make. And to people who disagree with me.” But she didn’t listen for long. The heckler, whose words were unintelligible, continue
Fellow ‘Jeopardy!’ players voice their support for the record-breaking contestant’s endorsement on X
Critics asked, "Is that a threat?"
It "would be historically unprecedented," said Harry Enten.
"This isn't a man's world anymore and getting married shouldn't be a labor contract for a woman," one TikTok creator tells PEOPLE
"But it doesn't work if you know it's coming," explained the Bill Clinton-era labor secretary.
Thomas Miller, a data scientist at Northwestern University, bases his predictions not on the polls, but on where people are placing political bets.
The "Daily Show" correspondent hit the road to mix with the MAGA crowd one more time before the election.
The former president’s second son said the Duke of Sussex had ‘gone off the deep end and it’s sad to watch’
It seems Jenny and Forrest were not like peas and carrots off-camera.
The price fluctuations have little to do with the company’s fundamentals–its sales are miniscule for a company of its market value.
The TV personality shared snaps from her family vacation on Instagram on Monday, Oct. 28
Trump visited a Hispanic majority town in Pennsylvania as the fallout over a comedian's racist jokes at his Madison Square Garden rally continues.
It doesn’t matter if you want to call it a hate rally or a Nazi rally or an authoritarian Lollapalooza. Doesn’t matter if you want to call the speakers unhinged or ill-mannered or fascistic. I don’t care what you call the Trumpian spectacle that unfolded at Madison Square Garden this weekend. In this, the blessedly final week of the 2024 presidential campaign, that rally was only the latest s--t stain in a decade-long political career rooted in scapegoating and fear-mongering. After a decade of
Ryan Girdusky was kicked off the air for comments directed at Mehdi Hasan.