Aurora's Mayor and Council to hold New Year’s Levee at AFLC this Saturday

If you missed out on ringing in the New Year at Aurora’s Family First Night, or want to speak to your local representatives, head over to the Aurora Family Leisure Complex on Saturday morning for family-friendly fun as Mayor Tom Mrakas and Aurora Council host their traditional New Year’s Levee.

Set to take place from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, the Levee will include a meet and great with local leaders, a public skate from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., a pancake breakfast from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, and more.

Levees are a long-standing tradition in this country dating back to the 17th century and were intended to be a time for the monarch of the day, or their representative, to celebrate the start of the new year with the people.

The intention and the format may have changed over the years, but its beating heart remains the same: to spread good cheer.

“Maintaining the tradition of the Levee in Aurora is essential for several reasons. Firstly, it serves as a symbolic way to ring in the New Year, fostering a sense of community and unity among residents,” says Mayor Mrakas. “The Levee tradition also provides an opportunity for residents to connect with their local government officials in a relaxed and festive atmosphere, promoting transparency and approachability.

“The Levee marks the beginning of the year with a celebration of community spirit and shared goals. I hope it sets a positive tone for 2024 by fostering a sense of optimism, collaboration and engagement among residents. As we come together to celebrate, it’s an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to building a prosperous, connected and inclusive community throughout the year.”

The Mayor notes that it is also a chance to highlight “several municipal initiatives aimed at enhancing” quality of life locally, including the new 7,500 square foot gymnasium now under construction at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex, and all the latest on the Aurora Town Square redevelopment project.

When asked how he measures the success of the Levee each year, Mayor Mrakas said that while attendance levels and community engagement are very important, he personally measures the success “by the ability to meet with residents personally and engage in conversations.”

For more on this weekend’s event, visit www.aurora.ca/en/your-government/mayor-and-council-new-year-s-levee.aspx.

Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran