Auschwitz remembered: Why we should never forget

The 80th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz is marked on 27 January. It's a day for remembering the horrors of the Holocaust, and other more recent genocides.

But with many survivors now in their old age, how do we preserve their stories and accounts of what happened for future generations?

Niall Paterson visits the Imperial War Museum to speak to historian Dr James Bulgin, who is the museum's head of public history, to learn more about the importance of sharing the lessons from the Holocaust, and how best to do so in an increasingly polarised world.

Producers: Natalie Ktena, Soila Apparicio

Editor: Philly Beaumont