Auschwitz survivor says he was alarmed by Elon Musk's gesture at Trump event

David Baxter
·4 min read

OTTAWA — A 95-year-old Holocaust survivor said Friday it's scary to see things he never thought he would see again — such as a powerful man like Elon Musk using a "German salute."

David Moskovic, who lives in Ottawa, was referring to the tech mogul making a straight-arm gesture similar to a Nazi salute as he addressed the crowd assembled for U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration event on Monday.

Musk said the gesture was meant to convey to the crowd that his heart "goes out" to them.

"I never thought I could see this happen, and it's sad because (Musk) has lots of power. He has lots of input with the president of the United States," Moskovic said, in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would have never thought this would happen in my lifetime, and it's happening. It's scary what's happening right now in the United States."

Moskovic also castigated Trump for pardoning more than 1,500 Jan. 6 protesters — including people who had been charged with assaulting police officers — and for saying Canada should become the 51st state.

"(Trump) doesn't go to his government to make decisions. He makes the decisions as one person. That's scary, that's a dictatorship. The thing is, he told everybody before the election what he's going to do and they voted for him anyways," Moskovic said.

The Anti-Defamation League, an American Jewish advocacy organization, said Monday that Musk seemed to have made an "awkward gesture" and not a Nazi salute.

On Thursday, responding to the controversy, Musk posted a series of Nazi puns on X, the social media platform he owns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt condemned the posts, saying the Holocaust was a "singularly evil event" and "not a joke."

Moskovic joined other speakers in Ottawa on Friday at an event to mark the upcoming 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, one of the most infamous Nazi death camps, on Jan. 27.

Moskovic was 14 when he was taken to Auschwitz along with his mother, father and brother. He's the only one of the family who survived.

In a speech at the memorial event he described being taken to Auschwitz from his home village Konus, now part of Slovakia.

Moskovic said that after he arrived at the death camp, he saw piles of shoes and clothes and people being placed in two lines. He, his father and brother were put in one line, while his mother was made to join another.

ADVERTISEMENT

People in Moskovic's line were taken to the camp's barracks and put to work. Moskovic worked as a bricklayer, repairing buildings in the camp damaged by allied bombs.

Those in the other line went to the gas chamber.

Moskovic told his story in a calm, matter-of-fact tone. He was moved to tears, however, when his granddaughter, Hannah Alberga, delivered a speech on what she learned from her grandfather's story.

Alberga is a health reporter for The Canadian Press.

"I never knew she was capable of delivering such a beautiful speech. That's what education does. People learn things," Moskovic said.

Participants in a panel discussion at Friday event talked about how to continue sharing stories like Moskovic's as the number of living survivors continues to dwindle.

Naomi Azrieli, whose foundation established the Holocaust Survivor Memoirs Program, said school programs are essential but they can't be seen as the end point of Holocaust education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Azrieli said those fighting antisemitism and Holocaust disinformation need to rethink how they push back against lies online.

"The best way to fight (antisemitism) is with the same tools. Some of the most effective tools we've seen are actually influencers. There are Holocaust survivor influencers. There are people talking about this history in a way that is accessible, and yet respectful," she said.

Azrieli said that while the thought of people learning about the Holocaust through TikTok videos makes her "cringe," it's an effective tool when coupled with links to more robust sources.

Non-affiliated Quebec Sen. Marc Gold said a lack of regulation has allowed social media algorithms to create online echo chambers for Holocaust denial.

"Getting it right, because I'm a free speech guy, is really challenging. But that is a critical component if we're going to make any progress forward," Gold said.

While Moskovic said he's worried about the future, he still enjoys a "beautiful" life in Canada.

He said he built a successful plumbing and heating business, was married to his first wife for over 51 years, found love again and is in good health.

"I wish my parents could see what I did in my life. That would have been my biggest pleasure," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Laura Ingraham defends Elon’s Musk salute - years after she was accused of a similar move at the RNC

    Laura Ingraham performed a similar gesture at the Republican National Convention in 2016 while speaking in support of Donald Trump

  • Trump won’t deliver on maximum tariff pledges, says his former commerce secretary—merely making the threat is enough

    EXCLUSIVE: Wilbur Ross, who served as commerce secretary in Trump’s first cabinet, said the president will not have to follow through on tariff threats.

  • Trump reiterates tariff threat, calls Canada 'nasty' on trade

    U.S. President Donald Trump is once again taking shots at Canada as he claimed that the country was being "very nasty to us on trade." At a briefing in Asheville, N.C., on Friday, the president's first stop of his second term, Trump said he had asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau what would happen if the U.S. "didn't subsidize Canada."The president made those comments immediately after being asked about the U.S. trading with the United Kingdom.He alleged that during a conversation with the prime

  • Matt MacFarlane first to declare his candidacy to lead P.E.I. Green Party

    The P.E.I. Greens' newest member of the legislative assembly is now the first person to throw his hat in the ring to lead the party. Borden-Kinkora MLA Matt MacFarlane announced his candidacy for the leadership in a social media post Thursday. MacFarlane, a lawyer who lives in Augustine Cove, said he's been hearing about Islanders' struggles with issues like health care, the cost of living, housing and land use since he was elected last year. "People are reaching out to me, not only from my dist

  • Activist Group Projects ‘Heil’ Message On Berlin Tesla Factory After Elon Musk Salute

    “We need to reduce Musk's power and that means no longer buying his cars,” the group Led By Donkeys wrote.

  • Victoria youth builds homemade robot as a companion for lonely people

    Alex Rose, a 12-year-old Victoria resident, talks to AIRO, the AI companion robot he built. He says he programmed AIRO to use ChatGPT to hold a conversation and answer questions.

  • Ontario MPP Michael Ford says he won't run in next provincial election

    Ontario MPP Michael Ford says he will not run for office in the next provincial election that is expected to be held in February.In a statement on Friday, Ford said he has made a decision to "take on a new chapter in my life" and not seek re-election after serving as Ontario's minister of citizenship and multiculturalism and MPP for York South-Weston.Ford, who is a nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, has also been a Toronto city councillor and a trustee for the Toronto District School Board."Se

  • Popular subreddits are banning links to X after Elon Musk’s ‘Nazi salute’ at Trump rally

    Many subreddit moderators specifically mentioned Musk’s gesture as one of the reasons for X link ban

  • Downtown Eastside business leader 'shocked' at mayor's plan to freeze supportive housing

    Landon Hoyt, executive director of Hastings Crossing Business Improvement Association, says he didn't expect Mayor Ken Sim to announce plans to halt supporting housing projects in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. He tells BC Today host Michelle Eliot the plan would make problems worse because such projects provide resources to curb homelessness, and says Sim should consult with the community to collaborate on solutions.

  • Cybertruck owner says ‘Nazi’ graffiti on vehicle was meant for Elon Musk

    The owner of the vehicle said that, following the recent controversy surrounding the tech billionaire, the incident was unlikely to be a ‘coincidence’

  • Elon Musk’s father calls claims Elon made Nazi salute ‘rubbish’

    Errol Musk laughed and defended his son against allegations of making a Nazi salute, calling the accusation "absolute nonsense" and "rubbish."

  • Elon’s Dad Has His Own Explanation for His Son’s Very Evocative Salute

    Errol Musk can’t “see anything wrong” with the controversial hand gesture that his billionaire son Elon Musk made at a post-inauguration rally, claiming it was a “universal salute.” In an interview Tuesday night with Chris Cuomo on NewNation, the elder Musk burst out laughing when asked what he made of the suggestion that his son’s gesture, which he made twice, was a “Nazi salute.” “It’s absolute nonsense, absolute rubbish,” Musk replied. “It’s a universal, er, salute, or as you said, you know,

  • Cambridge councillor's meme alluding to Trump's 2-gender executive order causes outrage

    A meme that was posted on the Facebook page of Cambridge, Ont., Coun. Adam Cooper has been met with concern and outrage, including by members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.The post, which has since been deleted from the councillor's page, shows a person with blue hair screaming toward the camera. "He took my pronouns! I have to live in reality now!" is written on the image, in reference to an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump that terminates a range of policies protecting 2SLGBTQ+ right

  • Is Trump is likely to levy trade tariffs on the UK? What Yahoo Finance readers think

    As Donald Trump returned to office this week, trade tariffs have been a key area of focus, with questions in the UK as to whether it will face levies.

  • Trump administration drops transgender care leak case against Texas doctor

    U.S. prosecutors on Friday dropped charges against a Texas doctor and self-described whistleblower on transgender care for minors, who was accused of illegally gaining access to records about patients not under his care at Texas Children's Hospital. Just days after Republican President Donald Trump returned to office on Monday, federal prosecutors in Houston moved to dismiss the case they brought in June against Dr. Eithan Haim, whose prosecution had been sharply criticized by conservatives. Ryan Patrick, Haim's attorney, called the prosecution's legal theory "novel."

  • Gould stirs debate among Liberal MPs over whether they 'lost trust' of Canadians

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership contender Karina Gould opened up a soul-searching debate in her party's caucus after declaring Canadians "lost trust" in the Liberals during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's later years in office.

  • Money to demolish, begin replacing Arlington Bridge added to Winnipeg's budget

    Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham's inner circle has approved an amended version of the city budget that includes money to demolish the Arlington Bridge and design a replacement.Council's executive policy committee voted Friday to make several changes to the draft version of Winnipeg's spending plan for 2025, which was initially presented in December.The most substantial change is the addition of $17 million to demolish the Arlington Bridge, which was shuttered in 2023 over structural safety conce

  • Charlottetown man facing 13 sex charges against minors to have case heard in P.E.I. Supreme Court

    Warning: This story contains details some may find disturbing.The case against an Island man accused of using the social media app TikTok to lure underage girls and commit sexual offences against them will have his case heard in P.E.I.'s Supreme Court in front of a judge alone.Darrel Edison Worth, 24, did not appear in provincial court in Charlottetown before Judge Jeff Lantz on Thursday morning, but his lawyer did — electing to send the case to P.E.I's higher court on his client's behalf.Worth

  • Lawyers propose 6-year sentence for former Nunavut priest who sexually abused children

    Crown and defence lawyers in the case of a priest who sexually abused children in Nunavut are together recommending he receive a six-year sentence. Eric Dejaeger, 77, pleaded guilty earlier this week to six counts of sexually abusing children in Igloolik between 1978 and 1982 — some of them as young as four. Victims and supporters packed the benches behind the Crown lawyers Friday as sentencing submissions were read in court. Crown lawyer Emma Baasch went through each of the charges against Deja

  • The Holocaust poets who can help us to understand genocides past and present

    It is only by listening to these individual voices that we can really begin to understand what the many millions of Holocaust victims went through.