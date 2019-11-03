Aussie Brayden Meyer saws and chops his way to Timbersports title

SHOWS: PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC (NOVEMBER 2, 2019)(SMARAGD MEDIA - ACCESS ALL)

1. EXTERIOR INDUSTRIAL PALACE - SITE OF TIMBERSPORTS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

2. WIDE OF INTERIOR - FANS CHEERING AND WAVING FLAGS

3. BRAYDEN MEYER (AUSTRALIA) DEFEATING PIERRE PUYBERET (FRANCE) IN UNDERHAND CHOP EVENT AND SETTING FASTEST OVERALL TIME OF 14.25 SECONDS

4. MEYER DEFEATING MICHAL DUBICKI (POLAND) IN STOCK SAW EVENT AND SETTING FASTEST OVERALL TIME OF 10.48 SECONDS

5. MEYER DEFEATING SHANE JORDAN (NEW ZEALAND) IN STANDING BLOCK CHOP EVENT AND SETTING FASTEST OVERALL TIME OF 12.33 SECONDS

6. MEYER DEFEATING BEN CUMBERLAND (CANADA) IN SPRINGBOARD EVENT AND SETTING FASTEST OVERALL TIME OF 36.84 SECONDS

7. CROWD CHEERING

8. WINNER MEYER WITH 2ND PLACE FINISHER CASSIDY SCHEER (USA), AND 3RD PLACE FINISHER JORDAN PODIUM CHAMPAGNE CELEBRATION

9. MEYER, SCHEER, AND JORDAN POSING FOR PHOTO ON PODIUM

STORY: Australian Brayden Meyer claimed the Stihl Timbersports men's individual World Championship Saturday (November 2) in Prague.

Meyer earned the win with a total of 75 points to easily better American second place finisher Cassidy Scheer's 66 with Shane Jordan of New Zealand taking the third step of podium on 63 points.

Meyer finished first in the Underhand Chop, Stock Saw, Standing Block Chop, and Springboard events while finishing second in the Single Buck and fourth in Hot Saw after having a problem with his high powered chainsaw.

The highest placed European finisher at the Industrial Palace was Swiss Christophe Geissler in fifth place.

(Production: David Grip)