Aussie Rules grand final: West Coast wins 4th title

Mason Cox, a 6-foot, 11-inch (2.12-meter) ruckman from Highland Village, Texas, celebrates during the game where he kicks three goals in the second quarter - the first player to achieve that feat at the senior level of Australian Rules football this season - to help the Magpies beat the defending champion Richmond in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. The 27-year-old Cox had his parents, Jeanette and Phil, among the crowd of 94,959 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch his 43rd - and most outstanding - AFL game. (Julian Smith/AAP Image via AP)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The West Coast Eagles overcame an early deficit to beat the Collingwood Magpies 11.13 (79) to 11.8 (74) in the Australian Football League grand final on Saturday.

Dom Sheed kicked a six-point goal with two minutes remaining from a difficult angle as the Eagles won the Australian Rules football title for the fourth time.

The Magpies kicked the first five goals of the match before 100,022 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but West Coast kicked four of the final five goals of the first half to trail by eight points.

Josh Kennedy led the winners with three goals. Texan Mason Cox — nicknamed the American Pie — kicked three six-point goals in Collingwood's semifinal win. He kicked two goals from seven marks in a losing cause Saturday.

"We've done it the hard way this year ... we can't wait to bring that cup home," West Coast coach Adam Simpson said.

Collingwood could have equaled Carlton and Essendon with the most AFL premierships on 16 with a win.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports