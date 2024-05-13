Aussie software firm Iress flags data breach at third-party platform

(Reuters) - Australia's Iress Ltd over the weekend detected and contained an unauthorized access of the firm's space on a third-party platform which is used to manage its pre-production software code, the financial software firm said on Monday.

Iress said it does not store client information on the third-party platform - GitHub - and that there was no evidence that client data had been compromised.

Iress, which operates across Asia, Australia and the United Kingdom, said in a statement that it did not expect business to be affected by the data breach as clients should not face difficulty in accessing its systems.

"We do not anticipate any disruption to our business or our clients' ability to use our software and systems."

Processes to reinforce security measures have been taken, it added.

Its shares were trading 0.7% lower at A$8.57 as at 0020 GMT.

(Reporting by Sneha Kumar; Editing by Rashmi Aich)