Austerity hurts more than a smack

Criminalising smacking may send a message that physical punishment of a child is unacceptable, but I suspect it will do more to criminalise parents who are not guilty of any serious offence, while doing nothing to prevent the horrendous harm that is suffered by Sara and her like (“A society that abhors child cruelty should not tolerate any physical punishment of children”).

When services that support vulnerable families are cut to the bone, and families with young children are experiencing unprecedented levels of physical, emotional and material stress due to austerity measures and the prolonged period of governmental consideration of only the wealthy in society, we should not be surprised at the consequent abhorrent results of social breakdown.

Melanie Savage

Nottingham



It breaks my heart that physical punishment of children is still enshrined in law for English parents. Thirty years working on the frontline of child protection convinced me that “reasonable chastisement” by smacking is dangerous, ineffective and counterproductive for many reasons. The effect of any smacking is just demoralisation for the child, and the lesson learned is that it’s OK for a bigger person to hurt a littler one. It’s not a good form of teaching. Explanation, holding, or sending a child to a quiet place briefly are all better approaches.

Bullying, early delinquency and self harm may result from physical or other forms of abuse in childhood. Please just ban “reasonable chastisement” of the physical kind. It’s poor parenting and for some the thin end of the wedge.

Sue Herbert

Crawley, West Sussex



The perils of assisted dying

As teachers and practitioners of law, we welcome Sonia Sodha’s thoughtful column and express our serious misgivings about the proposal to legalise physician-assisted suicide for the terminally ill (“The assisted dying debate is about so much more than kindness v conservatism”). The law reports are littered with cases of undue influence and duress, and legalisation would inevitably expose the most vulnerable to that risk.

Other jurisdictions show both the difficulty of drafting effective legal safeguards and the tendency of such laws to expand. Canada has dropped its legal requirement that death be “reasonably foreseeable” and is set to allow euthanasia for mental illness in 2027. The Netherlands already allows euthanasia for mentally ill people and has proposed extending the law to elderly people with “completed lives”. Oregon has repealed its residency requirement and it is only a matter of time until its limitations to assisting suicide and to terminal illness – now being criticised as “barriers to access” – are dropped.

Such limitations in a UK law would be challenged in court as unjustly discriminatory. However well-intentioned the movers of the bill, we believe the UK would, sooner or later, follow other jurisdictions down the slippery slope. Nor should the involvement of high court judges be seen as a panacea, not least because our justice system is already under immense pressure. The risk of error is one reason why the European convention on human rights proscribes the death penalty; it is also a reason the law should not be relaxed. We urge MPs to resist this change.

The trouble with poverty

As a psychologist, I think Kenan Malik hits the nail on the head (“Pumping the unemployed with weight-loss drugs echoes Victorian attitudes to the poor”). In principle, helping obese people lose weight is surely unexceptionable. However, as Malik points out, there is good evidence that unemployment often causes obesity, not the other way round. This echoes the oft-repeated statements by those interviewed for the media that they would eat better if they could, but they can’t afford it. What next? If politicians share Duncan-Smith’s views on the cost of children, perhaps it’ll be state-sponsored sterilisation for the unemployed.

The principal solution to a host of social and health problems is reducing economic inequality, and Labour should have no problem in adopting that aim. Why is it so hard for politicians to understand that the big difference between the poor and other people is that the poor don’t have much money?

Dr Robert Forde

Sheffield



Schools are doing their best

You write that governing bodies tend to “rubber stamp” headteachers’ permanent exclusion decisions (“Battle launched to save children from being kicked out of school”, News, last week“‘He lashed out. He was scared’: the fight to save vulnerable UK children from being kicked out of school”). I’ve sat on many exclusion panels this year for schools around my community. These are complex, legal processes in which all involved act seriously and compassionately, especially headteachers who need to make impossible decisions about the safety and rights of all their pupils.

The National Governance Association has rightly argued that they should be heard by specialist panels. Until then, volunteer governors are ensuring exclusions are fair and legal.

Name and address provided



Human rights barrister Ollie Persey mentioned “behaviour that arises from unmet additional needs”. These needs could, in part, be met by support assistants who build trust and rapport with the pupil, and can better understand additional needs such as autism, ADHD or anxiety. Often, the pupil being aware that they have support in the classroom helps them to stay calm and focused.

With 20 years’ experience, I saw the benefit that having that support can make. Cutbacks have meant less support in the classroom, which may be responsible for increasing disruptive behaviour. Not providing this is a false economy, leading to vulnerable pupils feeling overwhelmed and frustrated and then being permanently excluded and potentially at risk of criminal exploitation. If those responsible for funding took into account the huge difference that support assistants can make, Persey’s caseload might be dramatically reduced.

Paula Winter

Fareham, Hampshire



Please, sir, I want some more

While it is hard to disagree with Martha Gill’s suggestion of a law to protect under-18s from the potential excesses of global fame as pop idols, I think the answer as to whether it would matter much if there were no substantial parts for children in future films and TV shows is – yes, it would (“Of course teenagers want to be pop idols like Liam Payne. Given the perils, should we let them?”). No Oliver!, The Railway Children, Harry Potter, Young Sheldon? Most young actors seem to cope very well and many go on to have long and successful careers.

Neil Angrave

London E17

