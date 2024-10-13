Austin Abrams On Brad Pitt & George Clooney’s Dynamic In ‘Wolfs’ And Not Wanting To “F— That Up”

Austin Abrams opened up about what it was like working alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt — two movie stars whose work he’s admired “for so long” — in the Apple TV+ thriller Wolfs.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly if working with the Ocean’s actors was on his bucket list, the Euphoria star said, “It would’ve been if I had had the nerve to think about it or the audacity to think that it was possible. I don’t know whose it wouldn’t be on. It’s insane to be able to do that, to work with these two guys that I’ve loved their work for so long.”

More from Deadline

Recalling the audition process, Abrams wasn’t even betting on making it into the film — about two rival fixers, or lone wolves, hired to cover up a high-profile crime in New York City.

“I thought, ‘This is stupid. Why am I making this [audition tape]? I’m not going to get this thing,'” the Dash & Lily actor said. “From there, it took me completely convincing myself that it was even possible to be able to do this in the first place.”

Portraying a character known as “Kid,” a teen out of his depth and whose purported death the two fixers are supposed to cover up, Abrams was determined to fit right into Clooney and Pitt’s preestablished 20-year-long collaboration and friendship.

“They’re super warm guys and welcoming, so that was really helpful to feel comfortable,” Abrams said of his co-stars. “Working with these two guys, you do the best you can to fit into their dynamic because they have a great dynamic already, and you don’t want to f— that up. You’re trying to be an asset in the best way that you can and keep passing the ball back and forth. And if the ball gets passed to you, then that’s sick, and you pass it back.”

Following a limited theatrical release Sept. 20, the Apple Original film — which premiered on the streamer a week later — became the most-watched movie in Apple TV+’s history, as exclusively reported by Deadline.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.