Austin brings shutout streak into matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps

Austin FC (4-3-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-2-2, third in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Vancouver -152, Austin FC +393, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin heads into a matchup against the Vancouver Whitecaps after recording two straight shutout wins.

The Whitecaps are 4-2-0 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps rank 10th in the Western Conference with 42 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game. The Whitecaps are also fourth in MLS play with 18 goals.

Austin is 4-2-2 in conference play. Austin is 3-2 in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian White has five goals and two assists for the Whitecaps. Fafa Picault has three goals and two assists.

Diego Rubio has scored three goals for Austin. Guilherme da Trindade Dubas has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Whitecaps: Averaging 2.0 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Austin: Averaging 1.4 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Andres Cubas (injured).

Austin: Owen Wolff (injured), Leo Vaisanen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press