Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber 'split after three years of dating'

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber 'split after three years of dating'

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have reportedly split up after three years together.

The actor, 33, and 23-year-old model’s relationship is said to have "ran its course", but they ended things on good terms with "no bad blood".

According to TMZ, the couple decided to go their separate ways at the end of 2024, with them both entering the new year single.

A source told the US news outlet: "The relationship just simply ran its course after a good three years together".

Butler - who won a Golden Globe award for his portrayl of late music icon Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis - started dating the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford in 2021.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler sparked engagement rumours in 2023 (PA)

They tried to keep their relationship underwraps initially, finally going public with their love at the Met Gala in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rumours were rife in 2023 that they had got engaged, with gossip site Deuxmoi reporting that he had popped the question in April of that year.

Sources close to the couple later denied this was the case.

In February 2024, Gerber was asked during an interview with WSJ magazine about her romance with the actor and their decision to keep things lowkey.

She told the publication: "Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible."

Austin’s list of famous exes include High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, whom he dated from 2011 until 2020, plus, he is reported to have enjoyed flings with actresses Olivia DeJonge in 2020 and Lily-Rose Depp in 2021.

Gerber meanwhile was linked to former SNL funny man Pete Davidson and actor Jacob Elordi before she entered a relationship with Butler.

The Standard has contacted a representative for Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber for comment.