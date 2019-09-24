Austin Dean Stuns Marlins Fans With Perfect Throw at 'Beeramid'

The Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 6-4 at Marlins Park on Friday, September 20, but some local fans remained cheerful, thanks to home outfielder Austin Dean, who dazzled them with a perfect throw at a tower of aluminum cans.

Cristian Lovo, who posted this footage to Twitter on Friday, dubbed the Stella Artois can that was knocked off at the top of the “beeramid” by Dean “THE CHOSEN CAN”. The Miami Marlins were quick to respond to Lovo’s video by saying, “AUSTIN DEAN, YOU KING.”

During the game, Nationals shortstop Trea Turner scored two home runs. Dean scored one run in the third inning. Credit: Cristian Lovo via Storyful