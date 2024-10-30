Austin 'increasingly concerned' that N. Korea troops will be used by Russia in its war against Ukraine

At a press conference with South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said some of the estimated 10,000 North Korean troops who have been deployed to Russia have been outfitted with Russian uniforms and equipment. Austin said he is "increasingly concerned" that the North Korean troops will be used near the Ukraine border to assist Russia in its invasion of the country.

Video Transcript

Now, we're closely tracking the unprecedented level of direct military cooper operation between Russia and the D Pr K. In our meetings.

Today, we share our deep concerns about the deployment of D Pr K troops to Russia.

We also discuss how we're going to work together with our allies and partners to respond to this dangerous and destabilizing escalation.

The evidence now suggests that North Korea has sent around 10,000 soldiers to train in Eastern Russia and some of these D pr K troops have already moved closer to Ukraine and we're seeing them outfitted with Russian uniforms and provided with Russian equipment.

And I am increasingly concerned that the Kremlin plans to use these North Korean soldiers to support Russia's combat operations in Russia's Kirk region near the border with Ukraine.