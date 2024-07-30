Austin Sees Sustained US-Philippines Ties in Post-Biden Era

(Bloomberg) -- The US will continue to strengthen ties with the Philippines, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, reinforcing an increasingly important alliance ahead of the US presidential election in November.

Austin made the remarks as he and US State Secretary Antony Blinken met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday in Manila before the scheduled discussions with their counterparts Gilberto Teodoro and Enrique Manalo. The US is also expected to announce $500 million in foreign military financing that the Pentagon described in a July 26 statement as “unprecedented.”

“It’s been a great three-and-a-half years and I look forward to another three-and-a-half or another four in building, strengthening this relationship,” Austin told Marcos during the courtesy call at the presidential palace in Manila.

Austin’s remarks project optimism that no matter who takes over from President Joe Biden, Washington will sustain the trajectory of US-Philippine relations that have flourished since Marcos took office in mid-2022.

Under Biden and Marcos, the treaty allies have drawn closer amid tense stand-offs with China over their territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The US has repeatedly affirmed its treaty obligations as the Philippines provided the US with access to more military sites on the archipelago.

The Philippine leader told the US officials he was “a bit surprised” to see them “considering how interesting your political situation has become.” Marcos also said that he’s happy with the level of communication between the two nations “so we are agile in terms of our responses.”

Blinken for his part described the partnership as a “steady drumbeat” that covers not only security but also economic opportunities. Those would include more than $1 billion in pledges from a US trade and investment mission in March and the establishment of the Luzon economic corridor a month later as a takeoff point for US and Japan infrastructure investment.

The “2+2 meeting” is part of Biden’s efforts to reinforce diplomatic and military commitments with allies in Asia even after his decision not to seek a second term. Days ago, the US, Japan and South Korea signed a deal in Tokyo to cement gains on security cooperation.

Biden has repeatedly assured Marcos of the US’ “ironclad” commitment to defend Manila, as the Southeast Asian nation contends with lingering tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea.

The maritime spat with China has recently shown signs of cooling, with the Philippines completing a resupply mission over the weekend without any untoward incident after months of tense clashes.

