Austin Tice's mother hopeful new US, Syria administrations will help find him

Jana Choukeir
·3 min read

By Jana Choukeir

DUBAI (Reuters) - The mother of American journalist Austin Tice said on Monday she was hopeful that the new administrations in the U.S. and Syria would help her find her missing son, who was taken captive during a reporting trip near Damascus about 12 years ago.

"Today, January 20, President (Donald) Trump will be sworn into office and I have great hope that his administration will work to bring Austin home," Debra Tice told a press conference in Damascus organized by the NGO Hostage Aid Worldwide.

She also said she was encouraged because officials in the new U.S. government had already reached out to her about her missing son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tice has criticised outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, saying they did not negotiate hard enough for her son's release, even in recent months.

Tice, who worked as a freelance reporter for the Washington Post and other publications, was one of the first U.S. journalists to make it into Syria after the outbreak of the civil war in 2011.

She visited in 2015 to meet Syrian authorities about her son, before they stopped granting her visas.

The overthrow of veteran leader Bashar al-Assad in December by Syrian rebels has allowed her to visit again from her home in Texas.

Tice added that on Sunday she met Syria's new leaders, who she said demonstrated a "dedication" to bring her son back. "The new administration knows what we're going through and they're trying to make things right for people like us," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Tice said that the ousting of Assad on Dec. 8 had complicated the search for her son, as it made it more difficult to know where her son is held and by whom.

"It's like we've reached the beginning again," she said.

"It was more than 12 years ago that I haven't been able to see him or talk to him but I know he's here. Austin if you can somehow hear this I love you. I know you're not giving up and neither am I," she added.

The U.S. State Department last week said there is no U.S. government organization currently on the ground in Syria to take part in the search for Tice.

Tice had been the subject of a large-scale search following the ousting of Assad after 13 years of civil war in December.

U.S. officials have expressed concerns that Tice may have been killed in recent Israeli airstrikes or could have suffocated after Assad's forces cut off power to prisons in Damascus before his departure.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was captured in the Damascus suburb of Daraya. Reuters reported earlier that in 2013 Tice, a former Marine, managed to slip out of his cell and was seen moving between houses in the streets of Damascus' upscale Mazzeh neighborhood.

He was recaptured soon after his escape, likely by forces who answered directly to Assad, current and former U.S. officials said. Syrian authorities never confirmed that Tice was in their custody. The New York Times first reported that brief escape and recapture.

Tens of thousands of Syrian prisoners walked out of Assad's prisons after his oppressive rule ended.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir; Editing by Michael Georgy, William Maclean)

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Meme Coin Immediately Crashes After Melania’s Cryptocurrency Launch

    Incoming first lady Melania Trump has joined her husband in the crypto game, launching her own “meme coin” over the weekend. But just hours after the new digital currency went live Sunday, her husband’s suffered a precipitous crash of more than 40 percent, according to Forbes—leading many to connect Melania’s new project to the decline of her husband’s. Announcing the news on X Sunday evening, Melania posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling with her hands clasped together and wrote, “T

  • 'Shock and awe': Trump plans 100 immediate executive actions. Here's what could be coming.

    Donald Trump intends to start his second White House term by unleashing more than 100 executive orders and directives.

  • Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will not attend Trump inauguration in-person as event moves indoors

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will not attend the inauguration of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in person, now that the event is being moved indoors.Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of frigid temperatures in the U.S. capital."Most ticketed guests will no longer be able to attend the [inauguration] ceremonies in person, including Premier Danielle Smith," Sam Blackett, the premier's press secretary, told CBC News in a statement. Bla

  • 4 Things the Middle Class Likely Won’t Be Able To Afford Once Trump Takes Office

    President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office for a second time on Jan. 20, and big changes are expected due to his proposed policies. While he has promised the country a shift in the economy, it...

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Exclusive-German ambassador warns of Trump plan to redefine constitutional order, document shows

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's ambassador to the United States has warned that the incoming Trump administration will rob U.S. law enforcement and the media of their independence and hand big tech companies "co-governing power", according to a confidential document seen by Reuters. The briefing document, dated Jan. 14 and signed by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, describes Donald Trump's agenda for his second White House term as one of "maximum disruption" that will bring about "a redefinition of the constitutional order - maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the federal states." "Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement and media will be robbed of their independence and misused as a political arm, Big Tech will be given co-governing power," it says.

  • Elon Musk Moves to Make His Own Mar-a-Lago Near BFF Trump in D.C

    Billionaire CEO Elon Musk appears to be looking to create his very own Mar-a-Lago in the nation’s capital. Multiple anonymous sources told Eater that the world’s richest man is aiming to make the winning bid on the Line, a trendy D.C. hotel that is up for auction, and turn into a “private social club.” The once buzzy 220-room hotel, which opened just seven years ago, went to auction after it failed to meet its owners’ financial expectations, according to The Real Deal.

  • How Six People Covered Up Truth That Biden Was ‘Out of It’

    Joe Biden’s inner circle noticed the signs of his aging, and worked tirelessly to manage his challenges and fend off the perception that he had declined, according to a new report. The president was protected by six key people, all of whom thought that he could and should lead the country for a second term, The New York Times reported on Friday, based on dozens of interviews with Biden world insiders. Two of the six were Biden’s own family members—his wife Jill Biden and his son Hunter Biden, wh

  • Don Jr.’s Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle Tags Along With Him for Inauguration Festivities

    Donald Trump Jr. had an unexpected guest in tow as he made the rounds in Washington D.C. over the weekend ahead of his father’s inauguration. The eldest Trump child was spotted Saturday being trailed by his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as he greeted former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro and his wife, Heloísa Wol. The friendly exes were captured in a video posted to Eduardo’s Instagram stories, captioned “🇺🇸🤝🇧🇷 Time to celebrate buddy" and tagging Don Jr., who

  • Donald Trump’s pledge to ‘drill, baby, drill’ meets the reality of fracking in rural Pennsylvania

    Promises made by Donald Trump to unleash the fracking industry played a vital role in his fight to win Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the 2024 US election. Despite the consequences the industry has had for the health of rural communities like Dimock in the north of the state, many residents continue to support the incoming president. A double yellow line marks the centre of Route 29, expanding at the top of each rolling hill that sweeps across the frozen landscape of northeast Pennsyl

  • Trump's family circle has a different look as he returns to the White House

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When Donald Trump returns to the White House on Monday, his family circle will look a little different than it did when he first arrived eight years ago.

  • Thousands gather in Washington to protest Trump inauguration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Thousands of people gathered in Washington on Saturday to protest President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, as activists for women's rights, racial justice and other causes rallied against incoming policies they say will threaten their constitutional rights during the Republican's second term. Some in the crowd wore the pink hats that marked the much-larger protest against Trump's first inauguration in 2017.

  • Trump didn't wait to be sworn in to start breaking his campaign promises to you | Opinion

    It's been a while since you've heard Trump promise gas at less than $2 per gallon, right? That's usually a sign he's walking away from a promise.

  • Liz Truss Has Gone To Washington For Donald Trump's Inauguration And The Online Reaction Is Not Kind

    The short-lived prime minister said the new presidency "can't come soon enough".

  • Vance will make his mark as the first millennial vice president and the potential MAGA torchbearer

    NEW YORK (AP) — As he prepares to become the nation's first millennial vice president, JD Vance is already the presumptive heir to the “Make America Great Again” movement.

  • Canada to hold an unusual inauguration day party in Washington

    Some Donald Trump fans stopped to snap photos of an unexpected sight during their inauguration jaunt through downtown Washington, D.C."Canada congratulates Donald Trump," one exclaimed on Sunday, as he read the sign atop the Canadian Embassy flanked by enormous maple leaf flags off Pennsylvania Avenue."Think Justin Trudeau's up there?"No, the prime minister was not there. But more than 1,500 people may, indeed, be there attending Canada's quadrennial inauguration day party on Monday.This year's

  • Melania Trump Wears Dior to Wreath-laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

    The president-elect did not deliver any remarks before or after the event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

  • Bannon Predicts ‘Criminal’ Zuckerberg Will ‘Flip’ on Trump

    Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has dubbed Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg a “criminal” and said he would be likely to betray the MAGA movement despite his recent efforts to woo the president-elect. The War Room podcast host told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on This Week that he saw Zuckerberg and other tech billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as “supplicants.” “They’re not there as the oligarchs,” he asserted in an interview that aired Sunday. “We had no power. President Trump wa

  • CNN Data Reporter Hits Joe Biden With A Harsh Truth In His Final Hours Of Office

    "My goodness gracious," Harry Enten said of one particular polling detail on the outgoing president.

  • Opinion - Mexico’s corn policy risks North America’s economic ties

    President Sheinbaum’s handling of this issue will define her legacy and Mexico’s role in the region.