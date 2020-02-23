Austin WEC: Rebellion takes third pole in a row after engine change

Rebellion Racing took a third consecutive World Endurance Championship pole position following an engine change between final free practice and qualifying in Austin.

Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato sealed the top spot ahead of the best of the Toyotas after the team swapped the engine in the back of its solo Rebellion R-13 as a result of a sudden failure halfway through the second practice period.

Menezes went quickest on the first runs with a 1m47.674s and then Nato set a 1m48.087s before a brief red-flag period.

Nato improved to a 1m47.387s after the interruption to give the Rebellion a 1m47.530s average.

Jose Maria Lopez and Mike Conway took second in the more heavily penalised of the two Toyota TS050 HYBRIDs.

Lopez was third fastest after his run with a 1m48.634s, which Conway followed with a 1m49.688s to yield a 1m49.161s average.

Kazuki Nakajima had been eight tenths quicker than Lopez in the first runs with a 1m47.891s, but Brendon Hartley lost his first lap to a track limits violation.

He managed a 1m50.971s on his final lap before the chequered flag, which gave the #8 Toyota a 1m49.431s average.

Nicolas Lapierre and Antonin Borga took the LMP2 pole aboard the Cool Racing ORECA-Gibson 07.

Lapierre was second fastest after the first runs with a 1m49.343s, while Borga managed a 1m50.478s.

That yielded a 1m49.910s average, which was a tenth up on the 1m50.073s from Filipe Albuquerque and Phil Hanson in the United Autosports ORECA.

Nyck de Vries set the fastest P2 time aboard the Racing Team Nederland ORECA with a 1m48.696s, which briefly split the Toyotas during the first runs.

GTE Pro points leaders Marco Sorensen and Nicki Thiim took the class pole in the #95 Aston Martin Vantage GTE.

Sorensen led the way after the first runs on a 2m00.742s before his team-mate maintained the top spot on his first run.

Thiim then improved on his lap, getting down to a 2m00.725s to give them a 2m00.733s average and a two-tenth margin over the second-placed Porsche 911 RSR of Michael Christensen and Kevin Estre.

Christensen was only fifth in class after his run on a 2m01.106s, but Estre's 2m00.798s brought their average down to 2m00.952s.

Alex Lynn and Maxime Martin took third in the second of the Astons with a 2m01.029s average.

Gianmaria Bruni, who had been second after his lap, and Richard Lietz ended up just two hundredths back in fourth with 2m01.049s.

The two AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTEs took fourth and sixth after both lost times for track limits violations.

James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi just edged out the Porsche of Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz for fourth, while Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina ended up sixth.

GTE Am pole went to the Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR qualified by Matteo Cairoli and Egidio Perfetti from the Aston Martin of Paul Dalla Lana and Ross Gunn.

Starting grid

Pos Class Driver Team Car Gap 1 LMP1 B.Senna, G.Menezes, N.Nato Rebellion Racing Rebellion/Gibson 1m47.530s 2 LMP1 M.Conway, K.Kobayashi, J.M.Lopez Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota 1.631s 3 LMP1 S.Buemi, K.Nakajima, B.Hartley Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota 1.901s 4 LMP2 N.Lapierre, A.Borga, A.Coigny COOL Racing ORECA/Gibson 2.380s 5 LMP2 P.Hanson, F.Albuquerque, P.Di Resta United Autosports ORECA/Gibson 2.543s 6 LMP2 T.Laurent, A.Negrao, P.Ragues Signatech Alpine Elf Alpine/Gibson 3.454s 7 LMP2 H-Pin Tung, G.Aubry, W.Stevens Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECA/Gibson 3.824s 8 LMP2 R.Gonzalez, A.F.da Costa, A.Davidson JOTA ORECA/Gibson 4.062s 9 LMP2 M.Patterson, K.Yamashita, A.Fjordbach High Class Racing ORECA/Gibson 4.217s 10 LMP2 H.Hedman, B.Hanley, C.Braun DragonSpeed ORECA/Gibson 5.235s 11 LMP2 F.van Eerd, G.van der Garde, N.de Vries Racing Team Nederland ORECA/Gibson 5.601s 12 LMP2 R.Lacorte, A.Belicchi, G.Sernagiotto Cetilar Racing Dallara/Gibson 6.775s 13 GTE Pro M.Sorensen, N.Thiim Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin 13.203s 14 GTE Pro M.Christensen, K.Estre Porsche GT Team Porsche 13.422s 15 GTE Pro A.Lynn, M.Martin Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin 13.499s 16 GTE Pro J.Calado, A.P.Guidi AF Corse Ferrari 13.501s 17 GTE Pro G.Bruni, R.Lietz Porsche GT Team Porsche 13.519s 18 GTE Pro D.Rigon, M.Molina AF Corse Ferrari 13.699s 19 GTE Am E.Perfetti, L.Horr, M.Cairoli Team Project 1 Porsche 15.254s 20 GTE Am P.D.Lana, D.Turner, R.Gunn Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin 15.300s 21 GTE Am S.Yoluc, C.Eastwood, J.Adam TF Sport Aston Martin 15.379s 22 GTE Pro J.Magnussen, M.Rockenfeller Corvette Racing Chevrolet 15.437s 23 GTE Am C.Ried, R.Pera, M.Campbell Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 15.580s 24 GTE Am F.Perrodo, E.Collard, N.Nielsen AF Corse Ferrari 15.846s 25 GTE Am B.Keating, F.Fraga, J.Bleekemolen Team Project 1 Porsche 15.920s 26 GTE Am T.Flohr, F.Castellacci, G.Fisichella AF Corse Ferrari 15.932s 27 GTE Am B.Curtis, A.De Leener, T.Preining Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 16.152s 28 GTE Am M.Ishikawa, O.Beretta, K.Cozzolino MR Racing Ferrari 16.251s 29 GTE Am B.Grimes, J.Mowlem, C.Hollings Red River Sport Ferrari 16.434s 30 GTE Am M.Wainwright, A.Watson, B.Barker Gulf Racing Porsche 16.766s





