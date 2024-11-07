Australia’s ambassador in Washington deletes posts calling ‘destructive’ Trump a ‘traitor’

Canberra’s ambassador to the US was “looking forward” to working with Donald Trump despite calling him “destructive” and a “traitor”, while the Australian Prime Minister spoke for the first time with the President-elect who “scares the sh--t out” of him.

Kevin Rudd and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday became the latest in a list of high-profile figures to distance themselves from disparaging remarks made about Trump, with the ambassador’s office scrubbing posts from his social media and website to “eliminate the possibility of such comments being misconstrued”.

While Dr Rudd’s aides were busy cleaning up his internet history, Mr Albanese said it was “good to speak” with Trump on the phone about “the importance of the Alliance, and the strength of the Australia-US relationship in security, AUKUS, trade and investment”.

But he could not escape the record of his personal concerns, with a 2017 video resurfacing to remind the Prime Minister he had said that Trump “scares the sh--t out of me” and he would approach him with “trepidation”.

Mr Albanese told reporters on Thursday that he would not apologise for those remarks.

“No, I look forward to working with President Trump,” he said.

“I’ve demonstrated, I think, my ability to work with world leaders and to develop relationships with them, which are positive.”

Mr Albanese had celebrated Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump has a victory for hope - Leon Neal

Dr Rudd’s now-deleted posts included one from 2020 in which he described Trump as “the most destructive president in history”.

“He drags America and democracy through the mud,” Dr Rudd wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“He thrives on fomenting, not healing, division. He abuses Christianity, church and bible to justify violence.”

Trump had been “aided and abetted” by Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News network, he added.

Dr Rudd had also called Trump a “problem for the world” and a “political liability” who was “not a leading intellectual force”.

Trump, in reply, has said the Australian was “not the brightest bulb”.

While the pair has traded insults, they may have more in common than they realise.

Like Trump’s aides, Dr Rudd’s former colleagues have gone on record to reveal the difficult time they had working with a man described as quick-tempered, arrogant and prone to “meltdowns”.

One of his most infamous tantrums was in 2009 he was accused of verbally abusing a 23-year air hostess on a Royal Australian Air Force flight because she did not bring him his “special” non-red-meat meal.

He apologised for the incident, which he called a “discussion”.

A separate tale emerged about Dr Rudd becoming upset when he couldn’t find a hairdryer on a base in Afghanistan. He said the story was ridiculous - JONATHAN ERNST

Australian senator Ralph Babet, who was in the US for the election, said “the only reason he [Dr Rudd] was sent to the United States in the first place was so he couldn’t cause any trouble here at home”.”

“If Kevin Rudd had any decency, humility or self respect he would resign immediately,” he said.

Pressure on Dr Rudd has mounted from the Trumps themselves in recent weeks, leading to speculation that a Trump administration could encourage Canberra to recall him.

Trump’s daughter-in-law has publicly said “maybe we want to choose someone else” and Trump has warned that the Ambassador “will not be there long” if he remained “hostile”.

“It’s not my decision but I do think it would be nice to have a person who appreciates all Donald Trump has gone through to want to serve our country,” Lara Trump told Sky News earlier in November.

“Obviously, that is a little bit tough to take, and maybe we would want to choose someone else.”

In an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News in March, Trump said he had heard the Australian was “a little bit nasty”.

“If he is at all hostile, he will not be there long,” he said.

Nigel Farage supported Trump - Nigel Farage/Twitter

Dr Rudd, from the same centre-left Labor party as Mr Albanese, has softened his language since becoming Ambassador in 2023, praising Trump in July for his “discipline” and for having “sharper and clearer” policies.

The now-deleted posts were shared on social media while he was a private citizen working for a think-tank.

“Out of respect for the office of President of the United States, and following the election of President Trump, Ambassador Rudd has now removed these past commentaries from his personal website and social media channels,” a statement from Dr Rudd’s office read.

“This has been done to eliminate the possibility of such comments being misconstrued as reflecting his positions as Ambassador and, by extension, the views of the Australian Government.

“Ambassador Rudd looks forward to working with President Trump and his team to continue strengthening the US-Australia alliance.”

Mr Albanese and Penny Wong, the Foreign Minister, repeatedly said prior to the election that Dr Rudd would keep his Washington position.

“We’re confident that Mr Rudd will continue to do an excellent job in engaging with the new administration,” Ms Wong said after Trump’s election victory was announced.