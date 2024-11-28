Australia bans world's first social media use by children younger than 16

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Australia on Thursday passed the world's first ban on social media use by children younger than 16.

According to the law, young people will be blocked from using platforms that include TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook when the law comes into force in about one year.

Other countries, including the United States, have attempted to limit social media for children. U.S. law requires social media platforms to verify the age of account holders, may not allow an individual to create or continue to use an account unless the individual's age has been verified and must limit access to the platform for children under 13.

Some states have stronger laws.

Australia's law has no exemptions for parental consent or pre-existing account

The government said it is necessary to protect their mental health and wellbeing.

"We know that social media can be a weapon for bullies, a platform for peer pressure, a driver of anxiety, a vehicle for scammers. And worst of all, a tool for online predators," he told Parliament on Monday.

A poll by YouGov this month showed that 77% of Australians support the under-16 ban.

Young people heavily use social media.

Up to 95% of young people aged 13-17 report using a social media platform with nearly two-thirds of teenagers using social media every day and one-third report using social media "almost constantly," according to a Pew Research study.

Social media companies could be fined up to 50 million Australian dollars ($32 million U.S.) for failing to take "reasonable steps" to keep them off their platforms. There are no penalties for young people or parents who disobey the rules.

Messaging apps, online gaming services and "services with the primary purpose of supporting the health and education of end-users" will not fall under the ban. Also allowed are sites like YouTube, which is owned by Google, that do not require users to log in to access the platform.

Despite the ban, social media companies won't be able to force users to provide government identification, including the Digital ID, to assess their age.

The decision occurred on the final sitting day of the year by the Senate.

The bill was backed by most members of Australia's main opposition party, the Liberal Party. Liberal Sen. Maria Kovacic joined the bloc, calling it a "pivotal moment in our country."

The vote occurred after one hour of spirited debate that saw minor party members question and heckle the major parties over what they described as a rushed and flawed law.

The bill was introduced seven days ago and was referred for a Senate inquiry the same day. A three-hour hearing took place Monday and the report was tabled Tuesday.

The Senate passed the bill 34-19 after House of Representatives Wednesday approved the legislation by 102-13. The legislation will return to the House of Representatives, which will need to approve amendments.

"Legislation is a necessary tool, but it is not a panacea," Labor Sen. Karen Grogan wrote.

"Young people, and in particular diverse cohorts, must be at the centre of the conversation as an age restriction is implemented to ensure there are constructive pathways for connection."

During the public hearing, people working with young people on their mental health had views on the ban.

Danielle Einstein, a clinical psychologist, supported the campaign to raise the age to social media, which she said offered no mental health benefits for young people as far as she could see.

But Nicole Palfrey from mental health organization Headspace, there was a need to balance any harms from social media with the benefits of connection.

And Lucy Thomas from anti-bullying organization Project Rockit said: "When we hear from psychologists and parents they are very much confronted with [the] pointy end, they only see the harms and I think that's incredibly valid.

"But as people working with young people every day, we also see the benefits.

"We need to tread very carefully or we risk dialing back young peoples' rights and pushing them into more isolated, less supported places."

Media companies reacted to the ban.

X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, said the platform was "not widely used by minors" but was concerned about the law's impact on freedom of expression.

Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, said it "strongly" recommended that the government wait for the results of age assurance trials expected next year. The company had invested in tools to make the platform safer.