Australia coach Cheika confident Hodge will be cleared

"I think if you've seen from the conjecture around in the majority of footballers, rugby players from the past who have said that, you know, it's not an illegal tackle."

"But I'm confident that, especially after listening to the judicial, the boss of the judiciary, so I think that we will get a very fair hearing, we'll hopefully get it as quickly as possible so we can get our preparations right for this week and that Reece (Hodge) will be free to play."

"Between us all we're going to work out what the best strategy is and you know it's not, you don't need to make it complicated or confusing, just because when lawyers get involved, everyone starts to get a bit edgy, it's just really simple you know, show the vision, look at the conditions and the different mitigating circumstances across the whole incident and then just tell it as it is. see what it is and what it is is a guy's trying to make a tackle and it's pretty clear.

I was really interested to see actually... It's not usually we get support from the Poms but even (former England coach) Clive (Woodward) and (former England flyhalf)Jonny Wilkinson were saying how difficult that incident is."

STORY: Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said on Monday (September 23) winger Reece Hodge will be cleared of having carried out a dangerous tackle in Australia's opening World Cup match when he faces a judicial panel this week.

The incident was one of the weekend's most controversial, in the context of World Rugby's campaign to rid the game of high tackles and the head knocks that often go with them.

Hodge was cited on Sunday (September 22) for a dangerous tackle on Peceli Yato in the previous day's opening Pool D match in Sapporo. The collision left the Fijian flanker with concussion and prevented him from continuing the match.

Cheika said that after the briefing given to coaches by World Rugby referees bosses and disciplinary chiefs in Tokyo last week, he had every confidence Hodge would be clear to play Wales on Sunday (September 28).

The Australia coach rejected the idea that World Rugby would make an example of Hodge because of outrage at the winger not being showed the red card in the media, both traditional and social.

Hodge will face a three-man judicial committee in Tokyo at a date yet to be decided.

World Rugby's sanctions for a dangerous tackle start with a two-week ban. The mid-level sanction is six weeks, with a potential ban of 52 weeks as the maximum.

Cheika said the winger would receive full support from Rugby Australia's legal team.

Cheika, a combative number eight in his playing days, said he had been interested to notice a distinction between the reaction of former players and media pundits.

He said he was disappointed that the matter had not been left to the four match officials at the stadium as well as with how the Fijians went about referring the issue to the citing committee.