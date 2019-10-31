Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell takes break to deal with mental health issues

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is taking a break from cricket to deal with mental health issues.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said the 31-year-old would not continue playing in the current T20 series against Sri Lanka - and that he had its "full support".

Team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd revealed Maxwell has been experiencing "some difficulties" - saying: "As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game.

"Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff."

Cricket Australia's general manager of national teams, Ben Oliver, said it was important it looks after Glenn and all of its players.

He added that they would work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria's support staff to ensure Glenn's well-being, saying it was "paramount".

He said: "We ask that everyone gives Glenn and his family and friends space and respects their privacy at this time.

"He's a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer."

Australia coach Justin Langer says it took "great courage" to admit he was "not okay".

He said: "In one way, it's really good for him to do that.

"Behind the mask of the great entertainer and the great talent and the great team man and everything we see publicly, a lot of these guys are human and they're hurting a bit.

"Hopefully he's going to be fine."

Fellow Australian cricketers Moises Henriques and Will Pucovski have previously spoken out about their own battles with mental health.

Maxwell's break from the sport comes after he made an impressive start to the international summer, scoring 28 off 62 balls in the opening T20 against Sri Lanka.

He has appeared for his country in all three forms of the game and has also played for Lancashire County Cricket Club.

He will be replaced in the Australia squad by batsman D'Arcy Short, who will link up with the squad on Friday, ahead of the final T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.