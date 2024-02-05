Australia criticizes China for writer's death sentence

STORY: Also known as Yang Jun, the pro-democracy blogger and novelist is a China-born Australian citizen, who was working in New York before his arrest at Guangzhou airport in 2019. He was accused of spying for a country China has not publicly identified and the details of the case against him were unknown.

Wong told reporters at a news conference that she is summoning China's Ambassador to Australia to express her country's objection to the ruling.

"Australia will not relent in our advocacy for justice for Dr. Yang's interests and wellbeing, including appropriate medical treatment and we will continue to provide consular assistance to him and his family," Wong added.

A Beijing court heard Yang's trial in secret in May 2021 and the case against him has never been publicly disclosed. He has denied working as a spy for Australia or the United States.

Sydney-based scholar Feng Chongyi said the suspended death sentence would convert to life imprisonment after two years.