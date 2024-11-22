Australia to host Heath Ledger and Jacob Elordi lookalike competitions amid global trend

Heath Ledger and Jacob Elordi lookalike contests are taking place in Sydney and Melbourne on Saturday

Heath Ledger and Jacob Elordi lookalike competitions will take place in Sydney and Melbourne on Saturday as the wave of famous doppelganger contests rages on.

Australia has jumped on the new trend for celebrity double competitions sweeping across the world in recent weeks, which was kickstarted by a Timothée Chalamet contest in New York last month.

This was followed by a viral Paul Mescal event in Dublin and a Harry Styles gathering in London.

Now, Australian fans are looking to find the closest match to Joker actor Ledger - who died in 2008 aged 28 - and Euphoria star Elordi, 27.

The Elordi competition will take place at the State Library of Victoria in Melbourne, with the winner scooping a $50 prize.

“Why should New York get all the fun! Melbourne is just as crazy and has rats too,” a description for the Facebook event reads.

As for Ledger, the event will kick off at Camperdown Memorial Rest Park in Sydney.

Participants will take part in an “I love you baby singing contest,” a ‘look moody while holding a film camera” challenge, a Joker beat-boxing match, and a “whose beer is the coldest” game.

The Elordi competition will kick off in Melbourne (Getty Images for FLC)

Organiser Patrick Verona said he hopes to see lookalikes dressing up as Heath in his various iconic film roles.

Verona told Honi Soit he wants costumes from Heath’s 1999 romantic comedy, 10 Things I Hate About You, “where he’s just Australian for no reason… but he’s so cool that no one is allowed to question him”.

He’s also hoping for inspiration from Heath’s portrayal as the Joker in 2008’s The Dark Knight or as a cowboy in the 2005 Western drama, Brokeback Mountain

“Heath has such a multiplicity of books. I really want to just encourage as many people to enter and bring a unique take of Heath to the table,” he said.

Verona added that applicants could win brownie points from the judging team by “being a good person”.

“If anyone is able to rescue a cat from a tree, or help an old lady with her shopping across Camperdown Memorial Rest Park right before, that would be really good,” he suggested.

“That’s what he could have done, you know? Of course if someone stages that… very disappointing.”

Ledger was found dead at a Manhattan apartment on January 22, 2008.

The beloved actor’s death was ruled accidental and attributed to a mix of prescription medications including OxyContin, Vicodin, Valium, Xanax, Unisom, and Restoril.