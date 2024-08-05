Australia raises terror threat level to 'probable'

STORY: :: Australia raises its terror threat level to 'probable' from 'possible'

:: August 5, 2024

:: Canberra, Australia

:: Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

"I want to reassure Australians probable does not mean inevitable and it does not mean there is intelligence about an imminent threat or danger. But the advice that we have received is that more Australians are embracing a more diverse range of extreme ideologies and it is our responsibility to be vigilant. To be clear this is the same threat level that was in place in Australia for more than eight years before it was lowered in November of 2022."

"Since then we have seen a global rise in politically motivated violence and extremism. Many democracies are working to address this including our friends in the the United States and in the United Kingdom. There are many things driving this global trend towards violence. Governments around the world are concerned about youth radicalisation, online radicalisation and the rise of new mixed ideologies."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had raised the threat level following advice from security services, but said there was no imminent threat of an attack.

Australia lowered the threat level to "possible" in 2022, following eight years at "probable".

Mike Burgess, director general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, the country's main intelligence agency, said the decision was "not a direct response" to tensions in the Middle East in the aftermath of the conflict between Israel and Hamas since Oct. 7.

"Indirectly though, there have been important and relevant impacts. The conflict has fuelled grievances, promoted protests, exacerbated division, undermined social cohesion and elevated intolerance," added Burgess.

Australia has seen several violent attacks in recent months, some of which have been designated as motivated by extremism.