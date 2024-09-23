Australia’s REA ups takeover approach for Rightmove to £6.1bn

Rupert Murdoch’s REA Group in Australia has made a third approach for Rightmove worth more than £6 billion as it ups its campaign to take over the UK property portal.

REA, which is majority-owned by the tycoon’s News Corp group, said it put forward a 770p-a-share proposal on September 22 valuing Rightmove at about £6.1 billion.

It comes after REA first tabled a possible offer in early September, valuing Rightmove at £5.6 billion, but its advances have so far been rejected by the London-listed firm.

Rightmove has yet to respond to the latest sweetened approach.

REA said it was “genuinely disappointed” that Rightmove’s board has not yet come to the table to talk.

Owen Wilson, chief executive of REA, said: “We live in a world of intensifying competition and this proposed transaction would bring together two highly complementary digital property businesses for investment and growth.”

He added that the cash-and-shares proposal “provides a combination of immediate value certainty in cash and at the same time gives Rightmove shareholders an increasing opportunity in core digital property and adjacencies where we have much expertise”.

“We are genuinely disappointed at the lack of engagement by Rightmove’s board and we strongly encourage the Rightmove board to engage,” he added.