Australia salutes China's premier with cannons

STORY: ::June 17, 2024

::Canberra, Australia

:: This is the first visit by a Chinese premier

to Australia in over seven years

:: A ceremonial salute greeted Li Qiang

as he began his day in Australia's capital

Li started the day with a ceremonial welcome in Canberra marked with a cannon salute, followed by an inspection of the guard of honour before signing the visitors book.

The visit by Li, China's top-ranked official after President Xi Jinping, marks a stabilization in relations between the U.S. security ally and the world's second-biggest economy, after a frosty period of Beijing blocking $20 billion in Australian exports and friction over defense encounters.