Australian of the Year 2024: pioneering melanoma researchers Georgina Long and Richard Scolyer named as winners

The pioneering melanoma researchers Prof Georgina Long and Prof Richard Scolyer have been named as the 2024 Australians of the Year.

Both from Sydney, the scientists are credited with saving the lives of thousands of Australians whose diagnoses of skin cancer would once have proven fatal but are now largely curable.

But they used their moment in the national spotlight to urge a radical rethink of sun safety and tanning and delivered a stirring call to arms after accepting their awards at a ceremony in Canberra on Thursday night.

“Our bronze Aussie culture is actually killing us so we call on advertisers and social media influences stop glamorising tanning or using it to sell or advertise for entertainment,” Prof Long said.

The pioneering scientists challenged people to imagine the outcry if smoking was glamorised in the same way as tanning.

“We must elevate sun safety to equal status with other life-saving safety measures like wearing a seatbelt or a helmet,” Prof Scolyer said.

Long and Scolyer’s scientific partnership – the pair are co-medical directors of the Melanoma Institute Australia – has led to the use of immunotherapy in the treatment of melanoma. But it was Long’s own 2023 diagnosis of stage four brain cancer that led to groundbreaking discoveries in the life-changing applications of their immunotherapy approach.

On the eve of Australia Day, the chair of the National Australia Day Council, John Foreman, said “Georgina and Richard are leading work which is saving countless lives now and, thanks also to the personal commitment of Richard, will lead to an even more extraordinary impact on the health of people around the world in the future.”

Long and Scolyer were congratulated on their achievement by the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, at an awards ceremony in Canberra on Thursday evening. Joining them on the podium was Yalmay Yunupiŋu, who became 2024 Senior Australian of the Year. The Yirrkala, Northern Territory teacher, healer and linguist forged bilingual teaching in north-east Arnhem land, preserving the Yolŋu Matha language and Yolŋu culture.

Yunupiŋu, who worked with her late husband, M Yunupiŋu of Yothu Yindi fame and the 1992 Australian of the Year, was praised by Foreman for her “long dedication to the education of the Yolŋu people, her cultural stewardship and leadership as a natural teacher continues to bring communities together”.

Also honoured was swimmer Emma McKeon, who is 2024 Young Australian of the Year. The Gold Coast swimmer is Australia’s most successful Olympian, in 2020 becoming the first female swimmer and the second woman in history to win seven medals at a single Olympics. She has also broken Commonwealth Games, Olympic and world records.

“Emma shows us, with grace and humility, how commitment, hard work and passion can lead to greatness. She is a true role model for all Australians, young and old, on how to pursue your dreams,” Foreman said.

Australia’s Local Hero for 2024 is Winton, Queensland man David Elliott, the co-founder of the Australian Age of Dinosaurs museum of natural history – “an everyday Queensland pastoralist who discovered something extraordinary,” Foreman said.

The awardees “represent the very best of us” and are “Australians we can all be proud of”, he said.

Long and Scolyer take the reins from the outgoing Australian of the Year, the body image activist and director Taryn Brumfitt.