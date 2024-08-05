Australian Conservation Foundation’s X account suspended after apparent ‘report bombing’

‘Our content is always evidence based and never in breach of any platform’s rules’, says ACF’s director of engagement after suspension of the group’s X account.

The X account of the Australian Conservation Foundation has been suspended, with the charity saying it believes it is being “report bombed by pro-nuclear groups” seeking to remove negative commentary.

The environment charity’s X account @AusConsservation was suspended on Sunday morning, sparking outrage among supporters.

An explanatory note on its account said that “after careful review” the account had been suspended for breaking “X Rules”.

The founder of one Australian pro-nuclear group celebrated the suspension on X – the social media company owned by free speech advocate and US billionaire Elon Musk.

Major companies last year suspended their advertising on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, after Musk said he agreed with an anti-semitic Tweet on the platform.

Musk later apologised and called the post his ‘dumbest’.

The ACF’s director of engagement, Jane Gardner, said the organisation had been posting more nuclear content since the Coalition revealed wanted to lift the country’s ban on nuclear reactors and build seven nuclear plants.

She said: “We have noticed on our posts [about nuclear] there’s plenty of people disagreeing with us, with people threatening to report our content. I do believe we are being targeted and they are trying to silence us out of this space.”

ACF has received another suspension on X for no reason. I believe we’re being report bombed by pro-nuclear groups.



This is not isolated: factual nuclear info from @renew_economy & @climatecouncil has also been removed from Facebook and TikTok recently.



We are under attack. pic.twitter.com/b6RvAVlgqT — Jane Gardner (@JaneClimate) August 3, 2024

On X, Gardner wrote: “As Australia’s largest and oldest environment advocacy group, our content is always evidence based and never in breach of any platform’s rules.

“It’s no coincidence that pro-nuclear proponents are today publicly boasting about these repeated attempts to silence us.”

Conservation charity Friends of the Earth said on X the suspension was “ridiculous” and that “no environmental group is safe from censorship here.”

Economist at The Australia Institute, Greg Jericho, said the suspension was “an absolute disgrace.”

ACF’s X account was also suspended briefly last month, again after posting nuclear content. The account was reinstated, without explanation, within a day of that suspension.

Guardian Australia asked X in an email why ACF’s account was suspended and if the suspension related to complaints about particular content. An automated reply said: “Busy now, please check back later.”

Last month the not-for-profit Climate Council had a video critical of nuclear energy temporarily removed from the social media platform Tik Tok.

The renewable energy media outlet RenewEconomy last month had an opinion article written by University of Queensland economics professor John Quiggin on the costs of nuclear removed from Facebook.