Australian court rules terrorists can be imprisoned longer

·2 min read

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia's highest court on Wednesday upheld a law that can keep extremists in prison after they have served their sentences.

Five of the seven High Court judges dismissed a constitutional challenge by convicted terrorist Abdul Benbrika who remains in a Victoria state prison despite his 15-year sentence expiring in November last year.

The 60-year-old Muslim cleric is the first extremist to be incarcerated by a so-called preventative detention order based on an anti-terror law created in 2017.

Australia introduced the law as the number of extremists held in prisons on terror-related convictions was increasing and public concerns grew that some of the most-feared radicals were nearing the end of their sentences.

Benbrika was convicted in 2009 of being the Melbourne leader and member of a terrorist cell.

He was one of 12 men in Melbourne and Sydney convicted of terror-related offences involving planning of attacks against various targets including the then-prime minister and a Melbourne Australian Rules Football match. No attack took place.

Under the 2017 law, prisoners convicted of terror offences can be held for a further three years beyond their sentences if a judge grants a federal government application for a detention order.

Such an order can be renewed after three years if the prisoner is considered to continue to pose a public threat.

Benbrika’s lawyers had argued that his continuing imprisonment was unlawful because involuntary detention was considered in Australia to be punishment for a crime except under exceptional circumstances, such as a prisoner with a mental illness or an infectious disease.

The majority of judges ruled that protecting the community from a terror crime amounted to exceptional circumstances.

Algeria-born Benbrika faces deportation on his release from prison. In November last year, he became the first person to be stripped of Australian citizenship while still in Australia.

The first person to be stripped of Australian citizenship under an anti-terror law created in 2015 was Khaled Sharrouf in 2017.

Sharrouf was a convicted Sydney member of Benbrika’s cell who was reported killed by a drone strike in Syria while fighting for the Islamic State group six months after he lost his citizenship.

Sharrouf gained international notoriety in 2014 when he posted online a photograph of his 7-year-old son clutching the severed head of a Syrian soldier.

Then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry described the image during an Australian visit as “one of the most disturbing, stomach-turning, grotesque photographs ever displayed.”

Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

    WUHAN, China — The coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab and is more likely to have jumped to humans from an animal, a World Health Organization team has concluded, an expert said Tuesday as the group wrapped up a visit to explore the origins of the virus. The Wuhan Institute of Virology in central China has collected extensive virus samples, leading to allegations that it may have caused the original outbreak by leaking the virus into the surrounding community. China has strongly rejected that possibility and has promoted other theories for the virus's origins. The WHO team that visited Wuhan, where the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered in December 2019, is considering several theories for how the disease first ended up in humans, leading to a pandemic that has now killed more than 2.3 million people worldwide. “Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research,” WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek said at a news conference Tuesday. “However, the findings suggest that the laboratory incidents hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus to the human population" and will not be suggested as an avenue of future study, Embarek. The WHO team — which includes experts from 10 countries — arrived in Wuhan from Singapore on Jan. 14 and spent the first two weeks working by video conference from a hotel while in quarantine. The visit is politically sensitive for Beijing. An AP investigation has found that the Chinese government put limits on research into the outbreak and prevents scientists from speaking to reporters. The WHO team's mission is intended to be an initial step delving into the origins of the virus, which is believed to have originated in bats before being passed to humans through another species of wild animal, such as a pangolin or bamboo rat, which is considered an exotic delicacy by some in China. Transmission through the trade in frozen products was also a possibility, Embarek said. Another member of the WHO team told The Associated Press late last week that they enjoyed a greater level of openness than they had anticipated, and that they were granted full access to all sites and personnel they requested. That expert, British-born zoologist Peter Daszak, said the team looked into issues including what the first cases were, the link with animals and what, if any, the role that imports of frozen food may have played — a theory that China has long put forward. The visit by the WHO team took months to negotiate after China only agreed to it amid massive international pressure at the World Health Assembly meeting last May, and Beijing has continued to resist calls for a strictly independent investigation. While China has weathered some localized resurgences of infection since getting the outbreak under control last year, life in Wuhan itself has largely returned to normal. Emily Wang Fujiyama, The Associated Press

  • A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

    The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday Feb. 9, 2021. In Canada, the provinces are reporting 22,203 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,098,333 doses given. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 2,898.032 per 100,000. There were 72,200 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 1,274,015 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 86.21 per cent of their available vaccine supply. Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis. Newfoundland is reporting 2,516 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 12,596 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 24.055 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 17,475 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.3 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 72.08 per cent of its available vaccine supply. P.E.I. is reporting 827 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 8,337 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 52.557 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 10,200 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 6.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.74 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Nova Scotia is reporting 3,313 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 18,219 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 18.669 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 30,800 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.2 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 59.15 per cent of its available vaccine supply. New Brunswick is reporting 1,366 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 18,643 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 23.90 per 1,000. There were 3,200 new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 25,850 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.3 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 72.12 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Quebec is reporting 2,638 new vaccinations administered for a total of 259,188 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 30.291 per 1,000. There were 38,200 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 294,825 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.91 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Ontario is reporting 6,987 new vaccinations administered for a total of 386,171 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 26.29 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 437,975 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.17 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Manitoba is reporting 907 new vaccinations administered for a total of 48,187 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 34.994 per 1,000. There were 8,100 new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 66,090 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 72.91 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Saskatchewan is reporting 1,733 new vaccinations administered for a total of 42,987 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 36.456 per 1,000. There were 6,000 new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 44,575 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 96.44 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Alberta is reporting 1,973 new vaccinations administered for a total of 120,357 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 27.341 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 132,475 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.85 per cent of its available vaccine supply. British Columbia is reporting 4,932 new vaccinations administered for a total of 154,496 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 30.107 per 1,000. There were 16,700 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 172,950 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.33 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Yukon is reporting 540 new vaccinations administered for a total of 11,059 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 265.007 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 35 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 76.8 per cent of its available vaccine supply. The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 12,241 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 271.305 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 32 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 85.01 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Nunavut is reporting 203 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,852 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 151.113 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 12,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 31 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 48.77 per cent of its available vaccine supply. *Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Feb. 9, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Serpent River First Nation closed to non-band members

    Serpent River First Nation, west of Sudbury, issued a reminder on Friday that only band members who reside in the Algoma district and their immediate family are permitted entry into the community. All non-band members and visitors should stay away from the First Nation’s residential area at this time. Starting Monday, Serpent River will put up signs and asking that roads be used for local traffic only. Any non-residents and non-band members discovered in Serpent River First Nation will be considered trespassing and charged accordingly. “Serpent River First Nation is very concerned about the rising cases in the surrounding communities and neighbouring areas. COVID-19 and variants are spreading throughout the North Shore and Algoma regions,” said a press release. “With the recent cases in Blind River and Elliot Lake, we are reminding citizens and surrounding communities that Serpent River First Nation is closed to non-band members.” The First Nation reminded the public the Ontario government remains under a provincial stay-at-home order and all restrictions continue to apply. Serpent River is also under a state of emergency, and stay-at-home orders are also in effect in the community. “With community spread now evident in the surrounding communities, Chief and Council are asking that everyone stay home to help reduce this spread of COVID-19 and its new variants,” said the release. “Everyone should continue to remain at home with exceptions for essential reasons like going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services, for exercise or critical work.” All individuals who are not residents or band members living within the Algoma district are not permitted entry into the Serpent River First Nation community. Individuals who wish to access the following businesses will have a time limit of 15 minutes to purchase products: Serpent River First Nation Gas Bar, Scone and Wong, Sumac Teepee Company, Woodland or Cannanish. All community members are asked not to travel outside of the Algoma district unless it is absolutely essential. Community members are also asked to social distance and continue to limit interactions with those outside their own household. Those who live alone or have single relatives or Elders who live alone are encouraged to check in on each other regularly. Under the provincial orders, those who live alone can pick one house to visit for their mental health and wellbeing. “We want to thank everyone in the Algoma region for continuing to remain vigilant and committed to ending COVID-19,” concluded the release. “Please listen to your local public health agencies and stay home.” The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government. sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar Colleen Romaniuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star

  • EXPLAINER: How are the Myanmar protests being organized?

    Protests in Myanmar against the military coup that removed Aung San Suu Kyi's government from power have grown in recent days despite official efforts to make organizing them difficult or even illegal. Here's a look at who is organizing the protests and the obstacles they face: IS PROTESTING ALLOWED? It was a grey area for many days after the Feb. 1 coup, which also included the declaration of a state of emergency. But with the protests growing and spreading in recent days, the military on Monday issued decrees that effectively ban peaceful public protests in the country’s two biggest cities. Rallies and gatherings of more than five people, along with motorized processions, are outlawed and an 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew has been imposed for areas of Yangon and Mandalay, where thousands of people have been demonstrating since Saturday. The restrictions have raised concerns about the potential for a violent crackdown. WHO IS LEADING THE PROTESTS? For the most part the protests have grown organically. “This movement is leaderless — people are getting on the streets in their own way and at their own will,” said Thinzar Shunlei Yi, a prominent activist. Activist groups, professional work groups, unions and individuals across Myanmar have all come out in opposition to the coup, as has Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party. Shortly after the return to direct military rule — which Myanmar experienced for five decades until 2012 — a Facebook page titled “Civil Disobedience Movement” started issuing calls for peaceful protests. The page now has more than 230,000 followers and hashtags associated with it are widely used by Myanmar Twitter users. Health care workers also started a protest campaign, wearing red ribbons, holding signs and urging other medical staff to not work at state-operated health facilities. Street protests over the weekend featured the heavy presence of unions, student groups and other groups representing professions as diverse as park rangers and book printers. Yangon residents have voiced dissent by banging pots and pans together across the city at night. WHAT ARE THE OBSTACLES? One of the biggest challenges for protesters has been the military's attempts at blocking communications. Authorities first went after Facebook — which has more than 22 million users in Myanmar, or 40% of the population — but people simply moved to other platforms like Twitter. Making the rounds have been copies of safety protocol information sheets, some of them originally from Hong Kong, with instructions on how to encrypt communications and how to stay safe during protests. Over the weekend the military temporarily cut internet access and some phone services. Protestors were quick to adapt, with some even using phones registered in neighbouring Thailand. “Even when the internet was completely cut off on Saturday for 24 hours, people were able to communicate within Myanmar by phone and SMS,” said Clare Hammond, a senior campaigner the rights group Global Witness. For some who don’t have phone service or internet access during blackouts, word of mouth and simply historical precedent has brought them to protest sites, many of which are the same as in previous uprisings against military rule. WILL THE PROTESTS CONTINUE? So far protesters seem undeterred, even with the new restrictions on demonstrations. Nevertheless, some are concerned that the military is laying the groundwork for a violent crackdown such as those that ended protest movements in 2007 and 1988. Linda Lakhdhir, a legal advisor at Human Right Watch, said the military could try to use the violation of the military's decrees as well as other laws already in place as justification for a crackdown. "They may maybe a terrible, abusive, draconian laws, but the military will justify (use of them) as them following the law," she said. Authorities fired water cannons and rubber bullets at some protests on Tuesday, ratcheting up tensions. Victoria Milko, The Associated Press

  • S Africa seeks new vaccine plan after halting AstraZeneca

    JOHANNESBURG — South Africa is considering giving a COVID-19 vaccine that is still in the testing phase to health workers, after suspending the rollout of another shot that preliminary data indicated may be only minimally effective against the mutated form of the virus dominating the country. The country was scrambling Monday to come up with a new vaccination strategy after it halted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine — which is cheaper and easier to handle than some others and which many had hoped would be crucial to combatting the pandemic in developing countries. Among the possibilities being considered: mixing the AstraZeneca vaccine with another one or giving Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine, which has not yet been authorized for use anywhere, to 100,000 health care workers while monitoring its efficacy against the variant. The abrupt change in strategy was prompted by preliminary results in a small study that showed the AstraZeneca vaccine was only minimally effective against mild to moderate cases of the disease caused by the variant. There is reason to hope the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may fare better in the country. Initial results from an international test of the vaccine showed it is 57% effective in South Africa at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. That was less than in other countries — the rate was 72% in the U.S., for example — presumably due to the worrisome variant. It was even more effective — 85% internationally — at preventing the most serious symptoms. “We can’t wait. We already have good local data,” said Dr. Glenda Gray, director of the South Africa Medical Research Council, who led the South African part of the global trial. She stressed that clinical trials show that the J&J vaccine is safe. Like AstraZeneca's, it is also easier to handle than the frozen vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. South Africa appears to be heeding her call. She said the country is making urgent plans to “roll it out and evaluate it in the field.” South Africa’s inoculation strategy is being watched globally because the variant first detected and now dominant here is spreading in more than 30 countries. Officials say this form of the virus is more contagious, and evidence is emerging that it may be more virulent; recent studies have also shown it can infect people who have survived the original form of the virus. After a second surge, cases and deaths in South Africa have begun to fall recently, but it is still battling one of Africa’s most severe outbreaks, with more than 46,000 deaths. It is worried that another spike will come in May or June, when the Southern Hemisphere country heads into its winter. “Our scientists must get together and quickly figure out what approach we’re going to use,” Health Minister Zweli Mhkize said Sunday night, announcing the suspension of the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is currently the only one available in South Africa. Deliveries of others, including the one made by Pfizer and BioNTech, are expected soon. The suspension threw South Africa's vaccination plans into disarray just one week after the country received its first 1 million doses of the vaccine. It came after the early results of a small clinical trial showed that the shot offered only minimal protection against mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in young adults, according to an announcement by the University of Witwatersrand, which conducted the test. The AstraZeneca study involved 2,000 healthy volunteers with a median age of 31. Scientists generally like to see larger studies before drawing conclusions, and experts say the vaccine may still prevent severe disease — and that would go a long way in slowing the pandemic and avoiding hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with patients. “Vaccines that are effective against the more severe forms of disease may not affect milder forms, so there is optimism that severe disease will still be prevented by vaccines,” said Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London. But the results were disappointing enough that South African officials decided to postpone the rollout of the vaccine, which was supposed to be given to front-line healthcare workers starting in mid-February. The preliminary study has not been peer-reviewed — the gold standard in scientific studies — but was still “a reality check,” said Professor Shabir Madhi, who conducted the trial. “We were euphoric. We must recalibrate our expectations." Now, the country is looking to switch gears. It may end up continuing with giving at least one dose of AstraZeneca in the hope it will protect against severe disease and death from the variant. It is also considering combining the shot with one from another vaccine. Most of the vaccines being tested require two doses; Johnson & Johnson is an exception. An experimental study began last week in Britain testing whether doctors could safely mix and match doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with the shot made by Pfizer. An added complication is that the AstraZeneca doses in South Africa have an April expiration date, making it difficult to administer two doses within such a short period. Last week, Sarah Gilbert of Oxford University, who helped develop the AstraZeneca vaccine, said researchers were currently working to tweak their vaccine by inserting a genetic sequence from the new variant. South African experts have been conducting clinical trials on the effects of the variant, known as B.1.351. That variant quickly became more than 90% dominant here. The variant has reduced the level of protection offered by virtually all the vaccines, but most vaccines show satisfactory efficacy in protecting against severe cases and death caused by the version, said Madhi. Trials of the Novavax vaccine, for instance, showed diminished but still good protection against the variant, he said. “It is not all doom and gloom … we do have vaccines that work,” said Madhi. Still, he added, “This virus is likely to be with us for the course of our lifetimes. It is unlikely that it will be eradicated soon.” ___ Associated Press Medical Writers Maria Cheng in London and Lauran Neergaard in Alexandria, Virginia. ___ This story was first published on Feb. 8, 2021. It was updated on Feb. 9, 2021, to correct that the Moderna vaccine needs to be stored at regular freezer temperatures, not super-frozen temperatures. ___ Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak. Andrew Meldrum, The Associated Press

  • Qualcomm targets markets beyond phones with new 5G chip

    Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday released a new chip for connecting devices to 5G networks that it hopes will be adopted for home internet use and inside businesses as a competitor to WiFi. The San Diego chip designer is the biggest supplier of modem chips that connect smart phones and other consumer electronics to cellular data networks. Qualcomm is aiming to take advantage of the faster speeds possible with 5G network technology to expand its footprint in other markets.

  • Upgrades to Port Hastings rotary aim to cut down traffic jams

    A Cape Breton landmark is getting a major facelift this summer. The Port Hastings rotary, located directly after the Canso Causeway, is on the Nova Scotia government's list for highway improvements. The upgrades will allow drivers from Route 19 to travel freely to Highway 105 or Route 4 and not be stuck in causeway traffic, according to Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster. Jim Cavanagh, the volunteer fire chief for Port Hastings, has experienced his fair share of delays caused by traffic backups. When the canal bridge opens to allow boats to pass through the causeway, Cavanagh said there can be delays of upwards of 45 minutes. For first responders, he calls this an eternity. "We've seen backups of two lanes of traffic back a mile-plus from the rotary," Cavanagh said. This has caused delays for firefighters trying to reach the fire hall for a call, and delays trying to navigate a congested rotary. Cavanagh said he would like the province to consult with the people in the area who have direct knowledge of how the traffic backs up. "It would be really nice to have bypass lanes there to be able to have flowing traffic," he said. Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said the rotary has been a thorn in his side since he was elected to the legislature for the PC Party. He recalls many close calls on the roadway. "I've actually witnessed people driving through this rotary in the wrong direction," he said. "They made it completely through the other side without hitting anyone, which is a small miracle." MacMaster said the improvements at the Port Hastings Rotary will allow travellers from Route 19 easy access to Highway 105 or Route 4. Oftentimes, MacMaster said road users not looking to cross the causeway are held up in traffic jams. The province is expecting roadwork to begin on the project this summer. MORE TOP STORIES

  • Reclaiming 'renewal': Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

    VANCOUVER — When Randy Clark wants to return to the home where he spent his formative years from 12 to 16, it means gazing at a viaduct that many credit with the destruction of Vancouver's historic Black community. The house where Clark lived with his mother and four of his 10 siblings was demolished in 1970 alongside others that backed onto "Hogan's Alley." The city approved the construction of the Georgia viaduct under a banner of "urban renewal," but it came at a cost to those who called it home. "That's where the viaduct currently rests, on that piece of property," Clark, 67, said in an interview. Clark is part of a group hoping to see a revitalization of the area with acknowledgment of Vancouver's Black history. Hogan's Alley is named for a T-shaped laneway that ran for several blocks in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood. Black settlement in the area dates back to 1858 when governor James Douglas introduced a policy welcoming Black Californians to British Columbia. The Great Northern Railway station nearby also meant many Black porters chose Hogan's Alley as a home in the 1920s. The area east of downtown was also home to Italian, Chinese, Japanese, First Nations and Jewish residents, many of whom were prevented from living in other neighbourhoods by racist housing policies, said Lama Mugabo, a board member with Hogan's Alley Society. At the height of its vibrancy, Hogan's Alley was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald. Jimi Hendrix would visit his grandmother Nora Hendrix, who was an active member of the African Methodist Episcopal Fountain Chapel and cooked at Vie's Chicken and Steak House, which was owned by Clark's grandparents. "It was a place where people came to party, people came to enjoy soul food, to listen to jazz. All the great musicians, when they came to town, they ended up in Hogan's Alley," Mugabo said. Over the years, the neighbourhood met challenges. The city's efforts to rezone Strathcona made it difficult for residents to obtain mortgages or loans for home improvements. Newspaper articles portrayed Hogan's Alley as a centre of squalor, immorality and crime, the Vancouver Heritage Society says. Clark said he remembers a lack of garbage pickup by the city compared with other neighbourhoods and debris piling up on lots. When he moved in, plans for the freeway had been announced and an exodus of residents was underway. "It was very noticeable to me that that area where I lived was not being kept up," Clark said. The city began bulldozing houses in 1967 and the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts opened in 1972, although plans for a larger freeway never came to fruition. "For us, these viaducts constitute the monuments of our displacement," Mugabo said. The impact continues as Black people move into Vancouver and find no cultural core, he said. Mugabo moved to Vancouver in the 1980s from Rwanda and said he could relate to the story of Hogan's Alley and was drawn to efforts to revitalize it. "As a political refugee, I know what displacement is. Also, as a Black man, I know how violent racism has been and the impact of racism on our community," he said. More than 50 years after the viaducts were built, city council voted to take them down in 2015. The society spent two years consulting the community and meeting with various city departments to submit a proposal that would allow for affordable housing, a cultural centre and business and retail space in their place, Mugabo said. Ultimately, the society wants a community land trust on the block that would protect the area for public use under a long-term lease. "The work we're doing today is not about us, it's not for us. It's for our children's children," he said. The society's proposal has been embedded in the city's northeast False Creek Plan, but some elements remain unfulfilled, including the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the society, Mugabo said. No one from the city was available for an interview, but it said in a statement that it is continuing discussions with the society on establishing an agreement, including consideration of a land trust. However, it said the 20-year plan, which includes revitalization of the Hogan's Alley block and removal of the viaducts, relies on development funding and timing to deliver public benefits. "The City recognizes that this is only the initial stage in building a relationship with the Hogan's Alley Society and the larger Black community, and sees this work as crucial to the long-term success of the city's cultural redress efforts with Vancouver's Black and African diaspora communities," the statement said. The city said it's committed to prioritizing the needs of Black people who face racism and persistent social and economic exclusion, including work to address historic wrongs and to remove barriers to full participation of their cultures. It is also in the process of creating a planning position to address systemic anti-Black racism, the statement said. Clark said he's hoping the neighbourhood has a bright future, but instead of doing so under the umbrella of "revitalization," he chooses to reclaim a different phrase. "I'm going to use another word: Renewal." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021. Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

  • Researchers record first-ever Canadian sighting of bee species in Windsor park

    Master's student Janean Sharkey was stumped when she couldn't identify six of the bees she collected from a park in Windsor. Little did she know, it was because these bees had never before been spotted in Canada. "When I was trying to identify this group ... it wasn't making much sense to me," said Sharkey, who attends the University of Guelph's School of Environmental Sciences. Eventually, she realized that the insect she was looking at under her microscope was the hibiscus or chimney bee — formally known as Ptilothrix bombiformis. The bee species is an American migrant and its arrival in Canada may be another example of how species are expanding their habitats due to climate change. Now, Sharkey's published her first scientific paper in the Journal of the Entomological Society of Ontario outlining her discovery, which she made in late 2019. Sharkey had collected 2,000 bees from her traps in Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve in 2018, six of which were female hibiscus bees. It was when she started comparing the species to known ones across North America, rather than just Ontario, that she realized the bees had never before been seen in the country. "I was pretty confident that my [identification] was correct ... but I had to confirm with a few people and once that [identification] was verified, then I was quite happy," she said. "You never know what you're going to find until you look for it and I was looking for it, so I'm glad I found something." Just by their appearance, Sharkey said she knew these bees were different. The bees have short and feathery yellow hairs on their thorax and long black hair on their hind legs. The bees nestle into hard-packed soil near wetlands and the population is one of few able to land on water, collecting it to build "distinctive turrets at its nest opening," according to a news release from the University of Guelph. This trait is what gives the bee its other common name, chimney. According to the university, its insect collection curator, Steve Paiero, confirmed the insects were a new find for the park. Meanwhile, a curator at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum, Cory Sheffield, confirmed that this was a new sighting for Canada — bringing the number of bee species in the country up to 927. "If you take the time and effort to look, it's amazing what you can find in the natural world and this bee is just really interesting. It has this close relationship with the hibiscus plant," Sharkey said. "It just sort of gives us a window into the world of how complex bee communities, relationships with bees and plants are, and how important they are to different habitats." She added that the bee populations have likely been in Windsor-Essex gardens, adding that they enjoy the hibiscus shrub Rose of Sharon. The spotting of the bee, Sharkey said, has sparked some concern for its well-being and the hardships it may be facing. "Just like all the other species of native bees, we're concerned about impacts of climate change, habitat degradation, invasive species and pesticides," she said.

  • OPINION | It's time to take action against growing extremism in Alberta

    This column is an opinion from Calgary-based writer Claire Porter Robbins. On Jan. 6, Canadians watched in horror as an angry mob stormed and terrorized the U.S. Capitol building. If you were on social media in the days following, you might have seen some variation of the familiar "thank goodness we live in Canada" type posts and sentiment that we've been laughing a lot at these past four years. It's a convenient punchline to shrug off the dramatic, sometimes violent politics that seems to be surging south of the border. But here's the thing: we're not immune. Moreover, we're overdue to take action on growing right-wing extremism in this province. Just because we don't have protestors storming the Legislature in Edmonton doesn't mean we shouldn't be addressing this threat with pre-emptive urgency. Action needed In Alberta, one only needs to look to the events that occurred this past year to know that we need to take action. Over the years, we've become familiar with the yellow vesters and Wexit fringe. But they've seemingly rebranded, mingling with QAnon flag flyers and holding up ominously scrawled "Save The Children!" signs on Alberta streets last summer and "marching for freedom" against masks in the fall. Even spiritual leaders in Alberta have noted the proliferation of QAnon and similar conspiracies among their congregations. Peaceful gatherings of conspiracy theorists are one thing, but they've bubbled over into related, shockingly violent incidents. In the fall, we watched a video of the assault of an anti-racism activist in Red Deer and the attempted hit and run on protestors during an racial justice march in Ponoka. And there was also a parking lot altercation between right wing and anti-racism groups that took place in Edmonton. WATCH | What happened when a Red Deer anti-racism demonstration turned violent: Activists targeted I spoke to Taylor McNallie, an anti-racism activist who runs Inclusive Canada (formerly known as Rural Albertans Against Racism) and whose demonstrations were targeted by right wing groups last summer. She told me her group had been holding family friendly anti-racism discussion events and picnics in public parks across Alberta for years. But after a right wing "patriot" group member punched her partner in the side of the head in Red Deer during an event in late September, her group was forced to move the majority of their discussions online. Even then, she says, "You can't even have an online event without them recording the conversations, and trying to locate the people who took part." Women in particular, McNallie claims, bear the brunt of threats for taking part in anti-racism events. One woman who attended some events as an observer received text messages warning her to "Stay the F--k out of Red Deer," while another female activist was forced to take leave from her job and leave the province for some months. Researchers concerned And it's not just a couple of worrisome events here and there; research indicates right wing extremism is on the rise in Alberta. Police reported hate crimes rose in the province between 2016 and 2018, and appeared to continue to rise into 2019 and 2020, although Statistics Canada has not yet released its full report. And far right groups are gaining steam. John McCoy, founder of the Edmonton-based Organization for the Prevention of Violence, noted that Alberta law enforcement is dealing with increasingly larger gatherings of right wing extremist groups in the province. "Where these guys would organize an event and two or three people might show up years ago, now they've got 15 to 20 showing up," McCoy says. An undercurrent of anti-authoritarianism lies behind these trends that some might argue has always existed in Alberta, but it is now interlaced with the lure of conspiracies like QAnon. Alberta fertile ground for extremism But why now, and why Alberta? The obvious factor here is economic insecurity. About 11 per cent of Albertans are unemployed, and they're anxious. Premier Jason Kenney said he'd bring good oil jobs back to the province, but six years after Canadian oil prices started to tank, very little has changed. Moreover, people are growing more and more frustrated — and their fears have been compounded by the pandemic. Economically, things have gone from bad to worse. But more importantly, social isolation has forced those already vulnerable to the easy answers that extremist rhetoric provides farther into the margins. Some of us spent quarantine time searching the internet for foolproof sourdough recipes; others channeled their loneliness, frustrations and prejudices into conspiracies and far-right online communities. These far-right online communities are also all too eager to provide a space to validate these angry feelings and give a sense of purpose and meaning to others. Policy action needed But the less obvious, more nebulous factor at play here is that we haven't adequately prepared and protected our society from racist and extremist overtures. We can start with our schools. We're at a juncture where the need for a provincial media literacy curriculum has never been more urgent. If adults can't differentiate between real events and inane conspiracies, how can we expect their children, who are growing up immersed in digital and social media, to do any better? WATCH | Premier Jason Kenney calls racists and white supremacists un-Albertan: As political partisanship increases, educating the next generation on how to identify extremist rhetoric will have a longer term impact than debates about social media censorship. Similarly, police services must continue to have conversations about how to identify bias and extremism, both in the public and within the ranks. The fact that the U.S. Capitol rioters included members of the military and police demonstrates the sad fact that law enforcement agencies are not immune to radicalization within their ranks. Beyond direct involvement, this year has taught us an abundance of anti-bias and anti-extremism training can only benefit the relationship between police and the public. Like the Red Deer police officer who blamed "both sides" for this fall's violence, those tasked with protecting us must have a better understanding of how to address and police extremist gatherings. A choice to make Further, law enforcement will need to work in conjunction with social and health services to identify individuals at risk of radicalization or likely to undertake violence on behalf of ideological biases. On a preliminary basis, further investment in mental health services for isolated individuals at risk of radicalization can combat the hateful, prejudiced worldview many far-right online communities espouse. And for those already engrossed in conspiracies and extremism, investments in rehabilitation, within both our prisons and the community at large, can pay dividends for long-term public safety. As it stands, we're still in the thick of this pandemic, and Alberta's economic future has few bright spots. Extremism and conspiracy theories have fertile soil to grow here in this province — in fact, they've already taken root. So we're faced with a choice: continue to deny and contrast our situation with our neighbours to the south, or act now to limit the progression of hatred and violence in our province. This column is an opinion. For more information about our commentary section, please readour FAQ.

  • AP Interview: Salvador Illa, Catalonia's quiet gamechanger

    BARCELONA, Spain — As the head of Spain’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Salvador Illa transformed from a mostly unknown, bespectacled civil servant into a household figure who won both accolades and criticism for his level-headed, soft-spoken approach. The former Spanish health minister now hopes to become a political disrupter in the country’s Catalonia region when voters there go to the polls this weekend. Illa will lead the ticket of the Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for the Feb. 14 regional election in a bid to bring some calm to Catalonia, which for the past decade has been run by politicians committed to breaking the region away from the rest of Spain. Polls show that Illa, 54, has helped boost the Socialist Party’s popularity, and rivals are targeting him as the man to beat for the job of Catalonia's president. Illa is convinced that the pandemic, which has killed over 62,000 across Spain, has made some pro-secession Catalans refocus on health and the common good. “There are episodes in the life of a nation, a people, or a community, when despite having very different political positions and opinions, it is necessary that we come together. The pandemic is one of these moments,” Illa told The Associated Press. “I sense that in Catalonia the majority want to turn the page after 10 wasted years,” he said. “(They) want to dedicate our energies to the problems we face today, to protecting our health, reviving our economy and making sure no one gets left behind.” With political loyalties fragmented on both sides of the Catalan independence debate, no party is expected to win an outright majority of 68 seats in the 135-seat regional parliament. Illa’s chances of becoming the first non-separatist leader of Catalonia since 2010 will rest on his Socialists doing well and getting support from other parties. He has ruled out forming a government with any pro-independence parties. But there's also a strong chance that pro-secession forces could retain power after a race that is too close to call and whose outcome will depend on deal-making that could take weeks. Critics of Illa believe Spain's response to the pandemic was too slow and disorganized and claim he used the Health Ministry, which he left last month, as a platform to launch his campaign. Separatist rivals are aiming their attacks on Illa’s commitment to keep Catalonia, the wealthy region that includes Barcelona, as part of Spain. “The solution of Illa is amnesia,” said Pere Aragonès, the acting regional president of Catalonia and the leading candidate from the pro-secession Republican Left of Catalonia party. Aragonès and other separatists are campaigning hard on the secessionists’ failed breakaway attempt in 2017 that left several leaders in prison. “I don’t want to turn the page on. We cannot ignore that they are political prisoners and exiles,” Aragonès said. Illa’s approach contrasts with the voices that dominate much of Catalonia's politics. Separatist leaders, such as former regional President Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium to avoid prosecution for the failed 2017 secession attempt, have consistently blamed Spain as the cause of Catalonia’s alleged ills. Quim Torra, who was removed from office last year for violating election laws, suggested that an independent Catalonia would have reacted to the pandemic with more agility. Illa firmly disputes that notion. “That is not true, because we have seen how different countries have had to work together during the pandemic,” Illa said. Sánchez, along with the former head of Catalan Socialists, Miquel Iceta, picked Illa to run. “We need a reasonable, serene and calm candidate who can heal wounds, restore Catalonia to what it was, and mend the bonds of affection among Catalans and between Catalonia and Spain,” Sánchez said at a campaign event. The global health emergency has had varying political impacts across Europe. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, who despite high approval ratings for steering the country through the West’s first coronavirus lockdown, recently resigned amid a power struggle over how Italy would use its European Union pandemic recovery funds. While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s authority has been shaken by the U.K.'s COVID-19 death toll, which at over 113,000 is the highest in Europe, his government has been praised for its quick vaccine rollout. In Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn has fared well thanks to the country’s comparatively successful initial effort to curb infections. Bavarian governor Markus Soeder also benefitted from taking tough action to keep virus case numbers down and is viewed as a possible contender to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel later this year. But Illa is one of the first politicians to have his reputation as an efficient, caring manager put to the test during an election. A former mayor of La Roca del Vallès, a village near Barcelona, Illa had spent most of his career with Catalonia's Socialist Party in second-line positions before Sánchez tapped him as health minister last year. He had no experience in health care and took over weeks before the pandemic began its savage sweep through Europe. Illa acknowledges that he and other Spanish officials “reacted late because we did not see the dimension of what was heading toward us.” But he said even when he faced accusations of incompetence from rivals, he assumed their goal “was to save lives.” "That is how I understand politics. It is very different from what we have seen in the past 10 years of the so-called politics of polarization,” Illa said. He said he has lost friends to COVID-19 and has experienced the social strains the secession debate has caused in Catalonia. Illa credited his university degree in philosophy with instilling central values in him: “self-control, measure, modesty and prudence.” “When you assume a humble attitude and abandon arrogant positions, you can learn,” he said. “You can recognize that you do not know all there is to know about this virus, nor how to fight it. And then you start to learn. I think this pandemic has been a lesson in humility.” ___ Jill Lawless in London, Nicole Winfield in Rome, and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report. ___ Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

  • Saint John council looks to increase parking ticket fines

    The City of Saint John is hoping to get more money out of parking violators through fine increases. The changes to parking fine bylaws passed first and second readings Monday night with a unanimous vote. The final vote is expected to take place at the next council meeting. If approved, the initial fine for an expired meter would increase from $20 to $30. A municipal bylaw infraction such as parking when there's a snow ban would increase from $30 to $40. If the car owner does not pay within 16 days, the fine would increase by $15. After 30 days, the fine would increase by an additional $15. Marc Dionne, operations manager at the Saint John Parking Commission, said there hasn't been an increase to parking ticket fines since 2012. "I'm just going to let that sink in for a minute. Nine years without an increase," he told council. There are two exceptions to the planned increases. The fine for parking in a handicap space remains unchanged at $125, regardless of when the fine is paid. While the fine for parking in a bus zone would increase from $50 to 60 for tickets paid within 15 days and $75 to $90 if paid between 16 and 30 days, there would be no change in the fine amount after 30 days, which would remain at $100. The parking commission issues about 20,000 tickets a year, Dionne said, which generates approximately $600,000 in revenue for the city. He said this increase could generate approximately $127,000 more. Dionne said compared to Fredericton, Moncton and Halifax, Saint John has the lowest parking ticket fines, except for traffic bylaw tickets in Halifax. Dionne said about 30 per cent of tickets end up going to court, as people don't pay them after 30 days of receiving them. Coun. Donna Reardon expressed concern that unpaid tickets cost the city more money as it has to pay for legal costs. Dionne said the planned increases before the ticket gets to court cover that additional legal expense. Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary said the city has no choice but go ahead with this increase as it's already been included in the 2020-21 buget. The city has been trying to cut costs and increase revenue to deal with a $10-million deficit. "This is one way the city can obtain some extra money, even though it may be a burden for some people," McAlary said. "I don't see where we can do anything really but going ahead with this, because this is part of the budget that we talked about for the last number of months." The city has previously approved a free hour of parking uptown for users of the HotSpot parking app. "Throw your toonie in the machine and you won't get a ticket," Mayor Don Darling said.

  • Remorse a factor in no hate speech charges after shooting of Colten Boushie: document

    REGINA — A newly released document shows prosecutors in Saskatchewan weighed backlash and remorse felt by people accused of posting hateful online messages after the high-profile shooting death of a young Cree man. Tuesday marks the three-year anniversary of the acquittal of Gerald Stanley in the death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie of Red Pheasant First Nation, after he and his friends drove onto Stanley's farm near Biggar, Sask., in 2016. Stanley's trial heard from Boushie's friends, who testified they had been looking for help with a flat tire. Stanley told court he thought they were trying to steal an all-terrain vehicle and his gun accidentally went off, firing a bullet into the back of Boushie's head. A jury found Stanley not guilty of second-degree murder. Boushie's death caused racial tensions in the province to flare and sparked debate on systemic racism toward Indigenous people and rural crime. A deluge of online comments made after the shooting was the subject of a recently revised briefing note prepared for incoming Saskatchewan Justice Minister Gord Wyant by the public prosecutions branch. The partially-redacted document, dated last November, was released to The Canadian Press under Freedom of Information legislation. "Some people made comments online approving of the violence done to Mr. Boushie, and lamenting that more of his group had not been killed that day," it reads. "A number of people who made comments like this were themselves subjected to an online shaming campaign, which included potentially threatening messages." The prosecutions office says it reviewed RCMP investigations into the comments and didn't recommend charges because there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction. "Public Prosecutions also considered the remorse of the suspects and the social media consequences they had already received in determining whether there was a public interest in pursuing charges," the document says. Chris Murphy, a lawyer for Boushie's family, says he believes the comments fit the Criminal Code's definition of hate speech towards an identifiable group. He says he finds the rationale by the prosecutions office troubling because of the message it sends. "(It) suggests that you can say hateful things about Indigenous people in Saskatchewan and you don’t have to fear reprisals from the police for those statements if you’ve been shamed online for saying them, which to me is frankly unbelievable." Murphy says remorse is a principle when it comes sentencing, but in this case it appears to have been applied with "a significant amount of leniency." “I don’t ask this lightly, but I ask whether or not the public would believe that Indigenous people who are the subjects of criminal investigations in Saskatchewan are granted the same sort of leniency." He also questions why neither Boushie's family nor legal counsel were informed that some people accused of making the posts had expressed remorse. RCMP spokesman Cpl. Rob King says about 85 online accounts were investigated for comments made about Boushie's death and the Stanley trial. Different police forces were involved, depending on where the accounts were located. Officers informed those who made complaints about the outcomes of the investigations, King says, and Boushie's family didn't file complaints. He adds that details of investigations are usually made public once charges are laid, but are otherwise subject to privacy laws. "Prosecutions recommends charges where there is a reasonable likelihood of conviction and it is in the public interest to prosecute. In these instances, neither of these two thresholds were met," says Ministry of Justice spokesman Noel Busse. "Depending on the situation, prosecutors may also take publicly observable information into account." Eleanore Sunchild, a lawyer based in North Battleford, Sask., who also represents Boushie's family, says the briefing document fails to mention the problem of racism. "It's like they feel if they don't acknowledge the racism that exists here — it's not an issue. "The issue is far from over. We still see continued injustice occur everyday in Canada against Indigenous people." She says marking the anniversary of the verdict will be more difficult for Boushie's family this year because COVID-19 restrictions mean they cannot gather in person. "If everyone could just remember them and say a prayer for Colten." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2020. Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

  • Italy: Mario Draghi enters final day of talks to form new government

    The country's president has asked Mario Draghi, economist and former head of the European Central Bank (ECB), to find a majority in parliament. View on euronews

  • COVID supervisors on the challenges of trying to keep Canadian film and TV sets safe

    TORONTO — On set they called her "COVID Cathy," or "CC" for short. As the COVID-19 supervisor on the new Toronto-shot CBC series "Pretty Hard Cases," Catherine Lang had to not only help develop pandemic protocols for the production, but also keep a close eye on the cast and crew to ensure they were following them. It can be a tricky position, having to police everyone while trying to prevent positive cases, but Lang says she was determined to keep the mood upbeat. "What I found the hardest about COVID supervising was that it's hard to spend 100 per cent of your day worrying about people's health. And unfortunately, I'm a bit of a worrier," Lang says. "Eating, breathing, sleeping — 24-7 — I couldn't get it out of my mind. Because at the beginning all I could think was, 'What if I do something or don't do something and somebody gets sick?' And that was quite a large stress for me." Lang's position, which is also sometimes called a COVID compliance officer, is a now common one on Canadian film and TV sets. And it's one she predicts will be around for another year or so. The supervisor typically works alongside the producers and a team of medical, health and safety professionals to create COVID protocols using government guidelines and ensure they're adhered to. Both industry and medical professionals can qualify for the position. "They were accepted, but definitely were the sort of hall monitors of the production shoot that can frustrate people when they're trying to do their jobs," Alex Jordan, a producer on Global's "Private Eyes," says of their COVID supervising team. "We had to be very cognizant of the mental health of everyone. To some people's opinion, you're not doing enough. And in some cases, people are like, 'This is too much. You're overkill.'" "Kim's Convenience" star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee says their COVID protocol officer was Cher Merlo, who has a background in film and TV production. She "worked tirelessly" on things like modifying the actors' masks and shields to ensure they would be effective but wouldn't disrupt their hair and makeup between takes. "She had the hardest job on set, because her job was to be the bad guy and to remind them of the protocols and of doing things like sanitizing your hands and wearing your mask and staying two metres apart," Lee says. "Pretty Hard Cases" stars Adrienne C. Moore and Meredith MacNeill say they went to great lengths to help Lang not feel "like a bad guy." "I remember when Cathy gave her first speech at the start, Adrienne and I looked at each other and then gave her the biggest cheer. We were like 'Cathy!'" says MacNeill. "We used to call her COVID Cathy. We were like 'CC, yes, in the house!' The staff knew Lang was "only trying to help," notes MacNeill. "So we approached it, and the whole crew approached it, with a 'thank you.'" Lang had worked as an assistant producer and production manager before becoming a COVID supervisor on "Pretty Hard Cases." Lang says she read everything she could about the virus and "spent many hours on the phone" with producer Wanda Chaffey and executive producer Amy Cameron. The three developed protocols for every department with a consulting physician. "As I would walk through the set, I would see people adjust their masks and pull their shields down. It was very cute," Lang says laughing. Of course, Lang also wore personal protective equipment, since she had to be in more spaces on set than most. She says she "never felt unsafe" but found the thought of somebody getting sick in the workplace "horrifying" and had to learn to stop worrying about things that were out of her control. "Eventually I had to say to myself, 'I can't stop this. I can control what happens in the workplace to an extent, but I can't control what happens outside of the workplace.'" The cast and crew were very compliant, Lang says, noting "everybody really wanted to be safe." Chassey and Cameron were with her every step of the way. In the end, they had no incident of anyone contracting COVID-19 at work, she says. While there were two positive cases, they were contracted outside production, caught through testing and had no community spread. Toronto nurse Meghan McKenna became a COVID supervisor on the CBC series "Coroner" through her employer, the third-party medical consulting firm Oncidium, which provided guidance and support to the show, including a full-time nursing staff. She hadn't worked in film and TV before and was "on a steep learning curve" in that regard as they collaborated with producers, she says. They held mandatory health sessions for everyone on set. One of McKenna's key goals was for the cast and crew to understand the uncertain nature of a pandemic, so if provincial case numbers rose and protocols changed, they would be onboard instead of feeling they were being fed misinformation. She also taught everyone how viruses or bacteria spread through communities, so when pandemic fatigue set in, they understood how to protect themselves and why every single protocol matters. The pressure on the job comes with not wanting to see the production fail, says McKenna. But her experiences working in hospital have taught her she "can't control what people are doing 100 per cent." She also likes the idea that should someone have a medical issue on set, she's able to guide them through it and manage it. McKenna's nursing background and experience in emergency rooms also helped her feel "fine with being the police" on set. "That is such a big part of health teaching, is telling people things they don't want to hear," she says. "I really like the challenge of getting through to someone over time." While producers say "Coroner" had "a few issues" with COVID-19 cases, they weren't on set, were easily contact-traced and had no community spread. And no one had to be reminded of the protocols later in production, McKenna says. "Everyone's helping remind each other," she says. "The crew is all keeping each other safe," adds "Coroner" executive producer Suzanne Colvin-Goulding. "Everybody has adopted the mentality that we are in this together." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021. Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

  • Calabogie Peaks ski hill to open Thursday as province eases restrictions

    The slopes of Calabogie Peaks Resort will open to skiers Thursday as part of Ontario's plans to gradually ease pandemic restrictions amid declining COVID-19 case numbers. The hill about an hour west of Ottawa will be one of two in Ontario allowed to open this week, along with Batawa Ski Hill north of Trenton. "What we were hoping to do is get a good end of season and have people come back out and and get some exercise and some fresh air," said Jim Hemlin, Calabogie Peaks' chief operating officer. Ski resorts across the province were among the non-essential businesses forced to close when Ontario imposed a provincewide shutdown on Dec. 26. They've remained open in other provinces. On Monday the province said ski hills can reopen under new rules once their public health unit transitions back to the province's colour-coded COVID-19 reopening framework. That transition will begin with three eastern Ontario public health units returning to the lowest level of green on Wednesday: Hastings Prince Edward, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington and Renfrew County. Batawa is only selling lift tickets to residents of those regions. Twenty-eight other health units, including Ottawa, could shed the stay-at-home order and return to that scale as soon as Feb. 16, while Toronto, Peel and York regions must wait until at least Feb. 22. Hills can open across the scale A spokesperson for the province confirmed ski hills will be allowed to open across the scale, even in health units that are in the grey lockdown zone. Anyone who rides a chairlift has to wear a mask that covers their entire mouth, nose and chin and hills that reopen in red or grey areas will have capacity limits of 50 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. Lessons will be allowed at hills in regions that aren't in the grey zone, subject to in-person teaching regulations, physical distancing and capacity limits. The president of the Ontario Snow Resorts Association welcomed the news. "We've been hoping for some good news, for getting our operators up and running again," said Kevin Nichol. "We're hoping that we'll get a good spring season to make up for some of the losses." Nichol said many of the hills that will reopen in the coming weeks were operating with heightened safety protocols before the shutdown. "We're just going to pick up where we left off," said Nichol. "We'll fine tune some of our protocols and we're pretty confident that we can operate safely."

  • World economy will lose trillions if poor countries shorted on vaccines: OECD

    OTTAWA — As the Trudeau government is forced to explain delays rolling out COVID-19 vaccines, some of the world's economic and health leaders are warning of catastrophic financial consequences if poorer countries are shortchanged on vaccinations. At a video meeting convened by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Monday, Secretary-General Angel Gurria predicted that rich countries would see their economies shrink by trillions of dollars if they don't do more to help poor countries receive vaccines. The leaders of the World Health Organization and others also bemoaned the long-term damage of continued "vaccine nationalism" if current trends continue — rich countries getting a pandemic cure at a much higher rate than poorer ones. It was a message that could provide some political cover for the Liberals, who have been widely criticized for shortfalls in deliveries of vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna while also facing international criticism for pre-buying enough doses of vaccines to cover Canada's population several times over. Some international anti-poverty groups have also criticized Canada for planning to take delivery of 1.9 million doses from the COVAX Facility, a new international vaccine-sharing program that is primarily designed to help poor countries afford unaffordable vaccines, but also allows rich donor countries — including Canada — to receive vaccines. Trudeau and his cabinet ministers on the vaccine file have repeatedly said that the pandemic can't be stamped out for good if it isn't defeated everywhere. They say Canada is a trading nation that depends on the welfare of others for its economic prosperity — especially with the emergence of new variants of the virus in South Africa and Britain. But their protestations are usually drowned out in the domestic clamour that tends to highlight unfavourable comparisons of Canada's vaccine rollout with the United States, Britain or other countries. On Monday, Gurria — the veteran Mexican politician who has led the OECD for 15 years — brought the full force of his political gravitas by offering up a pocketbook argument that eschewed any pretence of altruism. "It's a smart thing to do. It is ethically and morally right. But it is also economically right," said Gurria. "The global economy stands to lose as much as $9.2 trillion, which is close to half the size of the U.S. economy, just to put it in context … as much as half of which would fall on advanced economies, so they would lose around $5 trillion." The OECD is an international forum of more than three dozen mainly democratic and developed countries, including Canada, that aims to help foster economic growth and trade. It also conducts comprehensive economic research and issues the world's most authoritative annual report on what rich countries spend on foreign aid. Canada's former finance minister Bill Morneau, who resigned last summer during the WE funding scandal, had said he was leaving politics because he long wanted to pursue the OECD leadership when Gurria departs later this year. In January, Morneau abandoned that ambition, saying he didn't have enough support among member countries. Meanwhile, Trudeau said last week that Canada remains committed to helping poor countries cope with COVID-19 through its $220-million pledge to COVAX, and its $865-million commitment to the ACT Accelerator, which tries to ensure low- and middle-income countries have equitable access to medical treatments during the pandemic. But Jorge Moreira da Silva, the OECD's development co-operation director, said COVAX is underfunded by US$5 billion, while the World Health Organization is predicting at US$27-billion shortfall for the ACT Accelerator. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, said 75 per cent of vaccine doses are being administered in 10 wealthy countries. "It's understandable that governments want to prioritize vaccinating their own health workers and older people first. But it's not right to vaccinate young, healthy adults in rich countries before health workers and older people in low-income nations," Tedros told the OECD forum. "We must ensure that vaccines, diagnostics and life-saving therapies reach those most at risk and on the front lines in all countries. This is not just a moral imperative. It's also an economic imperative." Trudeau has repeatedly said that all Canadians who want a vaccine will get one by the end of September but that it is too soon to say how the government will eventually decide to share its excess doses globally. At Monday's forum, a spokesman for the pharmaceutical industry said the bumps and grinds of vaccine delivery to poor countries would be transformed into "a huge success" in the coming months. "I think it's dangerous to talk about, you know, this is a huge moral injustice already now because … you will have significant rollout to developing countries," said Thomas Cueni, the director-general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations. "I haven't seen a single industrialized country, maybe with the exception of Israel, where young and healthy people are vaccinated." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021. Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

  • A name of one's own: Heritage plaque celebrating Fredericton writer will finally identify her

    When Brittany MacKenzie and her partner first viewed Little Glencoe House in Fredericton's St. Anne's Point heritage district with thoughts of purchasing it, something immediately caught their attention. It wasn't the Scottish dormers. It wasn't the emerald green door. It was the heritage plaque. "It's just interesting to see plaques on houses," MacKenzie said. "We had a look at it and it was really clear that something was missing." The plaque read: LITTLE GLENCOE 1847 This house with its Scottish dormers was occupied by the sister of Sir Charles G.D. Roberts, herself a respected writer. That "respected writer" was Elizabeth Roberts MacDonald. But her name was nowhere to be found on the plaque. "Immediately, it stuck out as sexist," MacKenzie said. Often overshadowed by the male writers in her family Roberts MacDonald wrote poetry and fiction and was involved in the women's suffrage movement, but she was often overshadowed by the male writers in her family. Little Glencoe House once belonged to the Roberts family, which produced some of Fredericton's greatest literary titans, including Sir Charles G.D. Roberts and Bliss Carmen. Roberts MacDonald lived there for several years in the early 1900s. MacKenzie and her partner quickly set about setting things right on the plaque. They decided that once they had an accepted offer and the deal was closed, they would contact the Fredericton Heritage Trust and "try to get that changed." MacKenzie emailed the Heritage Trust in October. "They were fantastic," she said. "They were really responsive, immediately agreed and recognized the problem, worked together to come up with some new wording and were very, very receptive to changing it." Ian Robertson, a board member with the Heritage Trust, said it wasn't the first time the wording of the plaque had raised questions. "Although it did acknowledge the Roberts connection, it was a bit exclusive," Robertson said. A new plaque was drawn up, one that included Roberts MacDonald's name and accomplishments. The new plaque will read: LITTLE GLENCOE 1847 This house with its Scottish dormers was occupied by Elizabeth (Roberts) MacDonald, poet, fiction writer, feminist & sister of writer Sir Charles G.D. Roberts. Seeing the mockup of the new plaque was an emotional moment, MacKenzie said. "It's something so small – obviously, this is not the biggest or most pressing issue that our world is facing right now – but it matters. And so to see her finally named on that plaque was really special." Roberts MacDonald wrote extensively in her poetry and fiction about the lives of women in late 19th- and early 20th-century Canada. But she was outshone and overshadowed by the famous men in her family, according to Carrie MacMillan, professor emeritus in literature at Mount Allison University. "As a woman and as a woman who wrote in a womanly way, that is, that she eventually celebrates the domestic and home and family and so on, those kinds of themes weren't necessarily recognized as the important ones," said MacMillan. Roberts left Fredericton and Little Glencoe House with her husband and two children in 1912 and moved to Nelson, B.C., where she became active in the women's suffrage movement. She wrote papers and essays arguing for it and attended conferences at the Women's Institute. "There's one description where she delivered a plea to support suffrage and criticized those who describe suffragists as given to hysterical outbursts, and she praised men who supported suffrage," said MacMillan. Eventually she left Nelson, and her husband. She died impoverished in Ottawa in 1922. During her research, MacMillan said she went looking for Roberts MacDonald's grave in Ottawa's Beechwood Cemetery, where many of the Roberts family women are buried. But the graves aren't marked by any memorial. "There was grass, there was no stone, there was nothing," MacMillan said. "I was shocked … I searched, but nothing." That struck MacMillan as especially poignant when compared with the memorials for Charles G.D. Roberts and Bliss Carmen in Fredericton. "Representation in our history matters," MacKenzie said. "It's important for people to hear and see women named for their accomplishments in our history, instead of just their association to the men in their lives." The new plaque, bearing Elizabeth Roberts MacDonald's name, is expected to be hung on Little Glencoe House in the summer.

  • Company donates $1.7 million to First Nations communities and more

    Over the past two years, Five Nations Energy Inc. (FNEI) has given almost $1.7 million worth of donations to five First Nation communities and organizations in the Timmins area. The non-profit company, located off Highway 655, is the only Indigenous-owned electricity transmission company in Ontario and Canada. It owns and operates a 270-kilometre electrical transmission line from Moosonee to Attawapiskat. Last week, the corporation donated $150,000 to Sagashtawao Healing Lodge in Moosonee that provides treatment programs to First Nation people with drug or alcohol addiction issues. The centre will use the money to upgrade its kitchen, backup generators and bedroom furniture, according to FNEI’s CEO Patrick Chilton. With the donation to the Sagashtawao lodge, FNEI has concluded its two-year donation initiative. Chilton said the campaign started in 2018 after the company had seen a surplus. Most of the non-profit’s revenue goes into maintaining the transmission system, so if there’s a surplus, the board discusses how to use it. “We searched different areas where we could make donations, then we took it to vet to Mushkegowuk chiefs to let them know what we were doing,” he said. “We wanted to explain why we were donating the money.” For the campaign, the corporation has also donated $506,000 to the Timmins and District Hospital Foundation, $250,000 to the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA), $200,000 to establish a bursary fund at Northern College, and $100,000 each to the five First Nation communities — Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Attawapiskat, Moose Cree First Nation and Taykwa Tagamou Nation. FNEI also made several smaller donations, with the total amount handed out being just under $1.7 million. “We also wanted to build that relationship with our First Nation communities and Timmins. We wanted to show we can give back,” Chilton said. “We wanted to show there’s an organization, that is Indigenous-owned, that is giving back not only to its people on the James Bay coast but also to the Timmins area and people surrounding that. And same with the college, we wanted to have some visibility there, too.” The company has been wanting to make a donation to the Timmins hospital since it was incorporated in 1988. At the time, the federally-funded FNEI didn’t have enough money, so the federal government made a contribution to the hospital foundation on behalf of Five Nations Energy, Chilton said. “At the time, all the women and expecting mothers were coming down to Timmins and many children were born here. And not only that, in terms of emergency, CT scans, you name it, they come down to Timmins,” he said. “So, it is our way of showing gratitude and the chiefs were really happy with that, to finally give something back.” The half-a-million donation to the hospital goes a long way, Chilton added. The energy company has always been making donations in the past whether it was to fund school trips, sports teams or community events, he noted. Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com

  • Charlottetown council votes to rezone land for mobile home neighbourhood

    A new mobile home neighbourhood moved to reality after a motion to rezone the land passed first reading during Charlottetown city council Monday night. Council voted nine to one in favour of rezoning the property along Norwood Road and Friar Drive to allow the development of 66 lots in the neighbourhood. "It certainly meets a need of people in the city of Charlottetown," said Coun. Mike Duffy, the chair of planning and heritage. "There's folks in Charlottetown that work hard. They're raising their family. They just don't have enough financial resources to get out of the apartment." 'Unique situation' The property is owned by P.E.I. Home & RV Centre and is currently designated low-density residential. To allow for mobile homes, the official plan designation would change to mobile home residential and a portion of the land would be rezoned to manufactured housing residential. In similar circumstances, Duffy said residents might own the home itself, but the land it sits on is typically rented out by the property owner. In this case, he said the land can also be purchased with an affordable price tag. "This is a very unique situation," said Duffy. "After working long and hard at a career or job at the end of the career, they have something to show for it. They have equity in the home rather than just dumping rent out month after month after month." 'Council is listening' During a public consultation in January, concerns were raised regarding increased traffic, an existing drainage corridor and parking. Coun. Julie McCabe proposed the idea of deferring the resolution Monday, however it was instead amended to incorporate a development agreement. "We want to ensure that that city council is listening, listening to the concerns of the current homeowners in that area, because they did come out and they were concerned," said Mayor Philip Brown. "I think that'll be an opportunity to address some of the issues that come up during the public meeting." Brown said council doesn't always get it right and there might be some people who disagree with how applications like rezoning are handled. But, he said developments like this could bring in another dynamic for those looking for somewhere to live. "It's how we look at housing and there are so many facets to it," he said. "This is just another facet to addressing that issue of affordable housing." The resolution will be read a second time at the next public meeting of council. More from CBC P.E.I.