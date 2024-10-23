Australian Horror ‘In Vitro’ Heads To AFM With The Exchange, Ashley Zukerman Among Cast

EXCLUSIVE: The Exchange has boarded world sales on Australian horror-thriller In Vitro, starring Talia Zucker (Lake Mungo), Will Howarth (Beast) and Ashley Zukerman (Succession).

Directed by Tom McKeith and Howarth, the film marks the follow-up after their debut feature Beast, which was nominated for Best First Feature at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015.

After a world premiere at the Sydney Film Festival this summer, where it was the Audience Award Runner-Up, the movie is set for its North American premiere at the Austin Film Festival this week where it is nominated for the Dark Matters Jury Award. Pic was written by Howarth, McKeith, and Zucker. It is produced by Fictious.

The Exchange will introduce In Vitro to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market in Las Vegas. The sales deal was negotiated by Matt Hechinger on behalf of The Exchange and by Will Howarth on behalf of Fictious.

The synopsis reads: “In a future where ecological disasters have ravaged the agricultural industry, Layla and her husband Jack live in isolation on their struggling cattle farm. While Layla longs for her son who is away at boarding school, Jack experiments with biotechnology that he hopes will save his family from financial ruin. But as unsettling occurrences start to plague the property, their once loving relationship begins to unravel.”

Developed via the Sundance Screenwriters Lab, the film explores possession and manipulation against a stark Australian backdrop.

Zucker is best known for her role as Alice Palmer in the horror film Lake Mungo. Zukerman is known for his roles in Succession and the Fear Street trilogy. Howarth is known for roles in Motel Acacia and Beast.

Current titles from The Exchange include Night Comes with Dafne Keen, Wolfland with Pierce Brosnan, Rose Byrne and Octavia Spencer’s Tow.

