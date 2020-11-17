Australian media trial over Pell conviction adjourned; judge considers dismissing charges

Sonali Paul
Former Vatican treasurer George Pell arrives at Rome's Fiumicino Airport

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - An Australian judge on Tuesday adjourned a trial of Australian journalists and media to consider whether to dismiss charges they breached a court suppression order on reporting of ex-Vatican treasurer George Pell's 2018 child sex abuse conviction.

Supreme Court of Victoria judge John Dixon said he expected to make the decision in a few days.

Lawyers for the media asked the court to throw out the whole case, or dismiss charges just against the journalists as they were not responsible for publishing their articles, or dismiss charges against media outside the state of Victoria - News Corp's Courier Mail and Daily Telegraph, and Nine Entertainment's Sydney Morning Herald and 2GB Radio.

Pell was convicted in December 2018 of sexually assaulting two choirboys, but reporting on the trial and outcome was gagged by the County Court of Victoria to ensure the cardinal received a fair trial on further charges he was due to face.

Overseas media, including the Washington Post, reported the news, naming Pell and the charges, shortly after the verdict.

After those were published, some Australian media ran stories saying they were unable to report major news regarding an unnamed high profile figure but flagged the news was accessible online.

The state of Victoria's prosecutors allege that publications breached the gag order by encouraging readers to find the news online, potentially tainting jurors in the second trial Pell was facing. Pell never faced a second trial.

Lawyers for the media argued on Tuesday that the prosecution's case provided no evidence that anyone who read the Australian articles went on to search for overseas articles.

"Your honour might think this journalism crossed a line, but the question is what line did it cross," the lawyer for Nine and Mamamia, Matt Collins, told the court.

The media's lawyers also argued that had anyone looked for those overseas articles, they would not have found the articles that the prosecution presented in its case, as those were mostly written after the Australian articles and broadcasts.

Thirteen of the 100 charges in the case were dropped last week.

Breaches of suppression orders can be punished with up to five years jail and fines of nearly A$100,000 ($73,240) for individuals and nearly A$500,000 for companies.

Pell was acquitted in April after he served more than a year in jail.

($1 = 1.3654 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Perry)

  • 'No government contracts' for companies that don't manufacture in U.S., Biden vows

    WASHINGTON, D.C. — Now that he's the president-elect, Joe Biden is doubling down on his promise that economic recovery efforts in the United States will remain a made-in-America endeavour. Biden, who was vice-president when Canada last confronted a Democrat's protectionist Buy American provisions, pared the commitment down to a simple sound bite Monday during a speech from his base of operations in Delaware."From autos to our stockpiles, we’re going to buy American," Biden said. "No government contracts will be given to companies that don’t make their products here in America."It was a succinct and unmistakable distillation of the Buy American plan Biden laid out during the election campaign, which includes a specialized "Made in America" office within the White House to enforce and oversee the measures. It took Canada nearly a year to negotiate waivers to similar rules in 2010 when Barack Obama's administration was preparing to spend more than $800 billion to bounce back from the Great Recession. Biden's plan also includes executive orders to more strictly enforce, expand and tighten the provisions, a strategy to make U.S. products more competitive and to expand the list of "critical materials" that must be American-made. And ever since it was unveiled, Canadian officials on both sides of the border, including Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, have been talking about plans to sell the U.S. on a different approach: "Buy North American.""When I think of resiliency, if there are two countries where the supply chains are integrated, it's Canada and the United States," Champagne said Monday when asked about Biden's remarks. What looms is a chance to capitalize on that integration and create millions of jobs in both the U.S. and Canada, Champagne said."The big prize for us is to say, how can we innovate more together, how can we manufacture more together, how can we sell more together to the rest of the world?"At virtually the same time Biden was speaking Monday, the House of Commons in Ottawa unanimously passed a motion tabled by NDP House leader Peter Julian to invite Biden to address Parliament once he is sworn in as president.Julian intended the motion as a show of goodwill and bilateral teamwork on issues like climate change and "social and economic justice," he tweeted. But the Conservatives put a different spin on their decision to support it. "The fate of the Keystone XL pipeline is now in question and is an urgent issue that requires immediate attention," Conservative MP Michael Chong said in a statement following the vote. "Conservatives expect that the prime minister will emphasize the importance of Keystone XL to ensure that this important project continues to move forward for the benefit of Canadian and American workers."The fate of the plan to expand the pipeline, which would ferry over 800,000 barrels more per day of diluted bitumen from the Alberta oilsands to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast, has been in question for years.But the latest uncertainty about the pipeline is a direct result of Biden's own campaign, which issued a statement in May that promised to "stop it for good" by rescinding President Donald Trump's approvals for the multibillion-dollar project.There again, Canada's advocates talk about the need for an integrated approach, discussing energy and the environment as two sides of the same mutually beneficial coin. "Canada's one of the only major suppliers to the U.S. that has a price on carbon, that has a goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050," Kirsten Hillman, Canada's envoy to Washington, said in a recent interview. "Even if we are transitioning to a lower carbon economy, we're going to need these forms of fuel for a long time."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020.—With files from Mike Blanchfield and Joan Bryden in OttawaJames McCarten, The Canadian Press

  • Jetliner hits brown bear while landing in southeast Alaska

    YAKUTAT, Alaska — An Alaska Airlines jetliner struck a brown bear while landing early Saturday evening, killing the animal and causing damage to the plane, officials said.None of the passengers or crew members on board the plane were injured during the accident at the Yakutat Airport in southeast Alaska, The Anchorage Daily News reported.The Boeing 737-700 killed the brown bear sow, but a cub thought to be about 2 years old was uninjured, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities spokesman Sam Dapcevich said.Airport crew members had cleared the runway about 10 minutes before the flight was expected to land, Dapcevich said. The plane landed after dark and crews followed normal procedures for runway checks.The staff did not see signs of wildlife during the check, but the pilots spotted the two bears crossing the runway as the jet slowed after landing, Dapcevich said."The nose gear missed the bears, but the captain felt an impact on the left side after the bears passed under the plane,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement.The pilots saw the bear lying about 20 feet (6 metres) from the centre of the runway as the plane taxied to a parking area just before 6:30 p.m., the airline said.It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on the flight. The plane departed from the town of Cordova and was scheduled to stop in Juneau after leaving Yakutat.The left engine cowling of the jet was damaged, and the plane remained in Yakutat Sunday.“Our maintenance technicians are working to repair the plane, which will take a couple of days,” Alaska Airlines said.The airport is partially enclosed by a fence. Employees undergo annual wildlife hazard training and use pyrotechnics or vehicles to herd animals away, the newspaper reported.Planes previously have been reported to hit deer, geese, caribou and other animals in Alaska, but Dapcevich said this is the first time he was aware of a bear being struck.Crew members at the Yakutat Airport cleared the bear carcass from the runway. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game was expected to collect the remains, Dapcevich said.The Associated Press

  • Georgia official says Graham asked him about tossing ballots

    ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham asked him whether he had the power to reject certain absentee ballots, a question he interpreted as a suggestion to toss out legally cast votes.Raffensperger made the comments to The Washington Post, saying he's faced rising pressure from fellow Republicans who want to see Democrat Joe Biden's narrow lead in the state reversed. Nearly 5 million votes were cast in the presidential election in Georgia, and Biden was leading President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes.Raffensperger's comments came as election officials across the state were working to complete a hand recount of votes in the presidential race.When Georgia voters return an absentee ballot, they have to sign an oath on an outer envelope. County election office workers are required to ensure the signature matches the one on the absentee ballot application and the one in the voter registration system, Raffensperger said in a statement over the weekend.Graham asked him whether political bias might have caused elections workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures and whether Raffensperger could throw out all absentee ballots in counties with higher rates of nonmatching signatures, the secretary of state told the newspaper.When asked about the conversation with Raffensperger, Graham said Monday that he was “trying to find out how the signature stuff worked.” He said Raffensperger “did a good job of explaining to me how they verify signatures.”Asked about Raffensperger's interpretation that he was suggesting that legally cast ballots should be thrown out, Graham said, “That's ridiculous.”County election officials around the state worked through the weekend on a hand tally of the votes in the presidential race as part of a legally mandated audit to ensure the new election machines counted the votes accurately.Once the tally is complete and the results are certified, the losing campaign can request a recount, which would be done using scanners that read and tally the votes.Election officials said Monday that the hand tally had turned up more than 2,500 votes in one county that weren't previously counted but that that won't alter the overall outcome of the race.The unofficial breakdown of the votes those votes was 1,643 for Trump, 865 for Biden and 16 for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, according to Gabriel Sterling, a top elections official.“The reason you do an audit is to find this kind of thing,” Sterling said.He said the issue appeared to be an isolated problem and that there were “no fundamental changes” in other counties.County election board Chairman Tom Rees said it appears the ballots were cast during in-person early voting but election officials weren’t sure how they were missed.The county elections office suffered several setbacks, including a top official being infected by the coronavirus, and it seems proper procedures weren't followed when the results were tabulated by machine, Sterling said. But the county had the paper ballots and caught the problem during the hand tally, he said.Trump, who has made unfounded claims of voting irregularities and fraud, and his campaign have repeatedly taken to social media to criticize Raffensperger and the way the state’s hand tally was being conducted. The secretary of state has responded in social media posts of his own disputing their claims.Raffensperger told the Post that he and his wife have received death threats in recent days.“Other than getting you angry, it’s also very disillusioning,” he said.County election officials were instructed to complete the count by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The deadline for the state to certify election results is Friday.The hand tally appeared to go smoothly in most places, and the vast majority of the state's 159 counties had completed their work by Monday, Sterling said. What remained was mostly data entry and quality control measures before submitting results to the secretary of state, he said. State election officials have said they wouldn't release any results from the tally until the whole process is complete.Raffensperger's office has consistently said it’s likely the results will differ slightly from those previously reported by the counties but that the difference is not expected to change the outcome. The tally resulting from the audit is what will be certified, election officials have said.The AP has not declared a winner in Georgia, where Biden leads Trump by 0.3 percentage points. There is no mandatory recount law in Georgia, but state law provides that option to a trailing candidate if the margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. It is AP’s practice not to call a race that is – or is likely to become – subject to a recount.Kate Brumback, The Associated Press

  • Wikipedia was source of security concern questions for Meng: Border officer

    VANCOUVER — A border officer who examined Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver's airport before her arrest says the Huawei executive was "calm and open" until he turned to questions about security concerns surrounding the company's products. Sanjit Dhillon was an acting superintendent with Canada Border Services Agency in December 2018 when Meng was detained for three hours then arrested by the RCMP. Meng is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges. Meng and Huawei deny the allegations she lied to HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating American sanctions against Iran."At the beginning she was calm and open. When I started asking questions specifically about the security concerns regarding her company she got a little closed off," Dhillon said.Dhillon testified at an evidentiary hearing Monday in B.C. Supreme Court where Meng's lawyers are trying to gather evidence to support their argument that she was subject to an abuse of process. Her legal team alleges RCMP and border officials co-ordinated their actions to obtain evidence against her before her arrest. Dhillon was not the border officer leading the examination but as a superior, he said he sometimes steps in when he believes he can help.Court documents have previously shown that he questioned Meng about Huawei's activity in Iran. Before Meng's plane landed, Dhillon said she was flagged in an internal database for an outstanding warrant in her name. Anticipating her arrival, Dhillon testified he found a Wikipedia page about Huawei that said the company doesn't operate in the United States because of security concerns and that Huawei was suspected of violating U.S. economic sanctions with Iran. Dhillon said he stepped in when Meng asked why she was being held for so long. "I interjected and asked specific questions to Ms. Meng about her company and also what I found during the open-source query," Dhillon testified. "I wanted to further the examination."The purpose of the customs and immigration exam was to determine Meng's admissibility to Canada, which could be affected by possible criminality or national security concerns, he said. Dhillon asked Meng what she did. She said she was the chief financial officer of a global telecommunications company, he told the court. He asked where the company did business. When she listed countries without including the United States he asked her why."She said we don't sell our products in the United States," Dhillon said.He asked if there was a reason why and Meng responded she didn't know. Dhillon said he then reframed the question. "Since she's the chief financial officer of this telecommunications company, I would assume that she would know why her company isn't able to sell its products in one of the most lucrative markets in the world," Dhillon said. "She was quiet. She didn't respond right away. And eventually she said there was a security concern with the product the U.S. government had." He testified Meng didn't say what those concerns were. Dhillon said his questions were based on his own online search and he was not directed by anyone to ask her questions.Dhillon is the fourth witness to testify in the evidence hearings. Meng's legal team will argue next year that Canadian officials gathered evidence under the pretence of a routine immigration exam and kept intentionally poor notes.Supt. Bryce McRae, a colleague of Dhillon's, testified Monday that at no point was he instructed to avoid taking notes.McRae also denied an allegation by Meng's defence lawyer Mona Duckett that he "fabricated" part of his testimony regarding instructions he received from the border agency's national security unit. McRae said he phoned the unit for guidance and was provided a series of questions to ask Meng, including where her residences are around the world. He shared the questions orally with at least one of the border officers in the examination room but did not write them down, he said. "I suggest that when you spoke to (her) she informed you you should shut down this exam," said Duckett. "I don't recall ever receiving that information," McRae responded.Duckett pointed to McRae's notes, which recorded the calls to the unit as happening after an officer questioned Meng about her homes. "I suggest ... your evidence about the advice you received is an entire fabrication," said Duckett.McRae denied the suggestion. He told the court that officers under his supervision would have had their own questions for Meng and would not have solely relied on guidance from the national security unit. Since Meng's arrest, relations between Canada and China have eroded, and China's arrest of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are widely considered to be retaliation for her detention.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020.Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

  • Nova Scotia mass killing: Gunman said COVID-19 pandemic would make people desperate

    HALIFAX — The gunman responsible for the April mass shooting in Nova Scotia sent an email in March saying he was glad he was well-armed because the COVID-19 pandemic would make people desperate "once the money runs out," newly released court documents say.The grim comment, paraphrased from an email obtained by the RCMP, is among several revealing insights contained in an RCMP application for a general search warrant released Monday, portions of which have been redacted.According to the RCMP, Gabriel Wortman's March 19 email "talked about how the virus was huge and people have not dealt with something as big as it was."As well, the Mounties said Wortman wasn't optimistic about what was about to unfold, saying that once people become desperate, they will need guns.The document then quotes the gunman directly, saying: "Thank God we are well-armed."On April 18-19, the 51-year-old denturist from Halifax killed 22 people in northern and central Nova Scotia before an RCMP officer killed him at a gas station in Enfield, N.S.The RCMP have released few details about the firearms Wortman used during his 13-hour rampage, which started in the village of Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18.Having killed 13 people in the village, most of them friends and neighbours, Wortman fled the area disguised as a Mountie and driving a vehicle that looked exactly like an RCMP cruiser. The Mounties earlier confirmed the killer had two semi-automatic handguns and two semi-automatic rifles, but they declined to release further details due to their ongoing investigation.Gun control advocates have said details about the firearms are important to the discussion about the federal government's recent move to ban 1,500 types of military-style assault weapons.However, the Mounties have confirmed the gunman had a fifth firearm, which he took from RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson after he rammed his vehicle into her cruiser and then fatally shot her in an exchange of gunfire.The new documents include fleeting references to the acquisition of weapons, but the redactions make it impossible to decipher how he obtained the four other weapons.The documents say Wortman did not have any firearms registered on the Restricted Weapons Registration System, the Canadian Firearms Information System or something called the Cognos client application system.The documents also contain references to emails between the gunman and Peter Griffon, the man who helped the killer create the decals for the mock RCMP cruiser.Excerpts from emails found on Griffon's cellphone indicate that on the morning of April 18, the day the killing started, Wortman told Griffon he was going to go for a drive with his partner, whose name is redacted, to celebrate their anniversary. He also refers to unspecified work the two men would do the following day.On July 26 and July 31, 2019, Griffon sent photos to Wortman showing a white car with RCMP decals on it. Previously released information confirms that the vehicle Wortman used to evade police on April 18-19 was purchased on July 3, 2019.Griffon, who was on parole from prison at the time, later provided a statement to police describing how he had made the decals for Wortman's vehicle. Previously convicted of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking in 2017, Griffon's parole was revoked when the National Parole Board found out about his work with Wortman.The documents released Monday were unsealed after a media consortium sought their release in court.The RCMP applied for the general search warrant to gain access to the gunman's Amazon accounts. The documents include a long list of purchases made by Wortman, including parts and equipment that were used to make his fake cruiser look more authentic, such as an emergency light bar, a prisoner transport partition and a siren.The documents go on to quote from a statement made to police by a friend of Aaron Tuck, who was killed by the gunman on April 18 in Portapique.The friend said when he saw the decals to be placed on the former police cruiser, Wortman told him the car would be used only in parades.Tuck's friend also told police that Wortman and Tuck had been involved in past disputes, saying Wortman "would terrorize people" when he was drinking.Another witness described Wortman as "bipolar."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press

  • Elgin man says better hunting enforcement needed after close calls

    Stephane Girard remembers the day his wife heard gun shots close to their Elgin home. She asked if he had fired a gun: he hadn't.The avid hunter didn't think much of it until he went to paint his well house two days later and saw five buckshot holes in the siding.Girard said this isn't his first close call."There was a near miss two years ago," he said.  After hearing a gun fire, shots landed within about 40 metres of where he was working."I understand that people come out here to play, but I mean, why should I have to pay with my life?" In both cases he says the shots were fired within about 100 metres of his home. According to provincial regulations: it is illegal to discharge any rifle or shotgun within 200 metres of a dwelling, school, playground, athletic field, solid waste disposal site or place of business.He said he reported both incidents to the RCMP, but neither complaint resulted in any charges. Nor did it lead to an increase in patrols, according to Girard,  something he said is lacking.Girard would also like to see a program that supplies people with signs warning hunters of homes nearby. In the meantime, he and his family - including the dog - wear hunter orange when they venture out into the woods.Enforcement According to Nathalie Michaud, the president of the New Brunswick Wildlife Federation, she's hearing more complaints than usual."Since COVID started, we did have a lot of calls and messages and emails and so on and so forth from our members across the province (saying) that poaching was on the way up, not just in the woods, but also in the rivers for salmon," said Michaud.She attributes part of the problem to an increase of provincial employees stationed at borders to enforce pandemic restrictions."We need to get our conservation officers off the borders and back in the woods," she said.Public safetyWhile hunting licensing and regulations fall under the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Development, enforcement falls to the Department of Public Safety.Coreen Enos, a communication director with Public Safety said that since Sept. 1 there have been 42 complaints, "associated to the illegal discharge of a firearm."She said the department doesn't record complaints, so it's not possible to compare this to another time period.Enos said of those complaints, 10 resulted in charges, others are being investigated.According to Enos there are currently 56 conservation officers performing their regular duties, compared to 62 officers performing the same role in 2019.Mike Holland, minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development and Conservative MLA for Albert said conservation officers were reassigned in September."During Moose season, we moved our resources back into the woods," he said.Holland said he has been involved in issues of adequate enforcement and where people hunt since he was elected in 2018.Hunting license discountDNR introduced a new 'bundling package' for hunters this year that offers a 25 per cent discount on bear and varmint licences if a deer/small game licence is bought, but Holland said it's too soon to know if it had the desired effect of enticing more people to hunt.If it does result in more hunters, Holland said that doesn't mean more enforcement issues. "It's the old the old saying, you know, there's a couple of bad apples, but most of the barrel is good." As a hunter himself, Girard agrees that irresponsible behaviour doesn't necessarily come with the territory."I'm making sure that I'm not shooting at my neighbours," and he expects others to do the same.

  • Murder trial begins for mother accused of beating daughter with belt, spatula

    EDMONTON — Shalaina Arcand’s siblings were asleep in another room when the five-year-old was hit in the head so hard that she died in hospital four days later, a trial judge heard Monday.The girl's mother, Lauren Lafleche, pleaded not guilty on the first day of a two-week trial to second-degree murder, assault with a weapon and failure to provide the necessaries of life. The weapons listed as evidence are a belt and a spatula.Edmonton Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Avril Inglis heard testimony from Shalaina's brother and sister through a video conference call.A video was also played of the brother, who was four years old at the time, speaking to a child protection services unit after Shalaina's death five years ago.In the video, the brother said Shalaina was made to sleep on the floor of a closet in their mother's room, while he and another sister slept in clean beds.The boy said everyone was hit regularly in the home with a belt as a form of punishment, but Shalaina was beaten the most with a belt and she was hit "everywhere."He also said he and the other sister also hit Shalaina with a belt "because she cries every single night.""Everyone hit Shalaina with a belt," he said.Court heard that Lafleche called police from a home in northwest Edmonton around midnight on Oct. 12, 2015. Shalaina was breathing but wouldn't wake up.An autopsy later confirmed Shalaina died from brain damage caused by blunt force trauma to her head.Lafleche, then 29, was arrested.Shalaina's older sister, who was 10 years old, told child protection workers in another video played in court that their mother woke her up the night of the 911 call to help give the unresponsive Shalaina a hot shower and wash her face. The call for help was made shortly after.The sister, now 16, told court she was too emotional to hear the rest of the interview played as evidence.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020.___This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News FellowshipFakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

  • Coronavirus: Ford says he ‘won’t hesitate’ to introduce another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday he “won’t hesitate in a heartbeat” to introduce another lockdown if cases of COVID-19 continue to spike across Ontario, but said there’s “still time” for Ontarians to control the spread of the virus by following health regulations.

  • Beijing blasts Bob Rae after ambassador calls for UN to investigate genocide claims

    OTTAWA — The Chinese government is firing back at Canada's ambassador to the United Nations for calling on the UN to investigate whether China's persecution of ethnic Muslim Uighurs in its Xinjiang province is a genocide.During a news conference Monday in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian described Bob Rae's comments as "ridiculous," adding that Canada itself better fits the description of having perpetrated a genocide.Rae told the CBC on Sunday that he has asked the UN Human Rights Council to investigate China's treatment of the country's Uighurs in Xinjiang.Last month a Canadian parliamentary subcommittee concluded in a report that China's treatment of the Uighurs is a genocide. China rejected that report as baseless.China has been accused of using forced birth control to limit Uighur births, and detention camps to indoctrinate the mostly-Muslim minority into mainstream Chinese society. Beijing has denied any wrongdoing, saying it is running a voluntary employment and language-training program.Zhao on Monday used a number of select statistics that suggest China's Uighur population is growing at a faster rate than Canada's population to mock Rae's suggestions that the Uighurs are being persecuted. "I would like to ask this ambassador, if his logic is plausible in finding out who best fits the label of genocide, it seems that it is not the Uighurs who are persecuted, but rather the people of Canada, am I right?" Zhao said.However, Zhao's statistics appear to have been incomplete or inaccurate and did not address a report by The Associated Press in June that birthrates have been dramatically cut in Uighur-dominated areas of Xinjiang. Rae told the CBC on Sunday that "there's no question that there's aspects of what the Chinese are doing that fits into the definition of genocide in the genocide convention." Yet even as he levelled the allegation, he said an investigation needs to be conducted to gather the required evidence.In response, Zhao questioned how Rae "reached his conclusion without any evidence?"Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne did not dispute Rae's assertion of a genocide but he would not repeat it either."We have expressed on many occasions that we are gravely concerned about the situation in Xinjiang," he said following a cabinet meeting Monday.Champagne said he's raised the issue privately and publicly with China's foreign minister and he noted that Canada has joined 38 other countries in calling for experts to go into Xinjiang "to assess the situation and to report back.""We will stand up, we will speak up whenever we feel it is appropriate," Champagne said, maintaining that human rights are a core pillar of Canadian foreign policy."We have done that with respect to Xinjiang. We have done that with respect to Hong Kong more recently and we will continue to do so."Relations between Canada and China are at an all-time low not only because of Beijing's treatment of its Uighurs, but also due to its continued detention of two Canadian citizens in retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.Canada has also joined Western allies in condemning Beijing's recent actions in Hong Kong, where the Communist regime has been accused of violating international agreements by cracking down on democracy in the former British colony.Champagne said the government is also taking "very seriously" reports that China has sent covert agents to Canada to spy on and intimidate Chinese-Canadians. "We are very much seized of that," he said, adding that foreign interference "won't be tolerated.""We are working now with CSIS, with the RCMP, with Minister Blair to come up with a framework to make sure that we can continue to protect Canadians in light of this new threat."At a meeting Monday evening of the Canada-China relations committee, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino was repeatedly asked by opposition MPs whether Canada has revoked visas for anyone involved in acts of intimidation against Chinese-Canadians. He would not answer directly, saying it would be inappropriate to comment on individual cases. But Mendicino did say that conduct that amounts to espionage or interference or a criminal act in Canada is taken seriously by public safety officials.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020.Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

  • Police lay charges after large birthday party held inside Toronto storage unit

    Toronto police say they had to shut down a large birthday party at a commercial storage unit that flouted COVID-19 restrictions early Monday.  Police say they responded to reports of a large gathering at the building shortly after 1 a.m. and discovered over 100 people inside the storage unit. They say a 27-year-old woman was fined $750 for failing to comply with the Reopening of Ontario Act, which limits indoor gatherings to 10 people per facility. Police say their investigation is ongoing and officers are working with fire services to determine whether any fire codes were violated. Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says the storage unit that was rented for the party "was not designed or equipped for this purpose." Pegg also says the city responded to 25 complaints related to public gatherings this weekend. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020. This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship. The Canadian Press

  • Wisconsin presidential recount would cost Trump $7.9 million

    MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump will have to pay $7.9 million if he wants a statewide recount of unofficial results in Wisconsin showing him losing to Democrat Joe Biden by about 20,500 votes.That is four times higher than what the recount cost four years ago, a cost increase that elections officials said was driven by expenses related to conducting a recount during the coronavirus pandemic.Counties had until Tuesday to certify the election results. Assuming the last county canvass isn’t filed until Tuesday as expected, Trump would then have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to request the recount. The recount could begin as soon as Thursday and be done no later than Dec. 1.The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday released the recount timeline and cost estimate, which was based on costs submitted by the 72 counties.“We still have not received any indication that there will or will not be a recount,” said Meagan Wolfe, the state's chief election official. “But we want Wisconsin’s voters to know we are ready.”Trump has made unfounded claims of voting irregularities and fraud, even though Wisconsin elections officials have said there were no irregularities or widespread problems reported. Separately Monday, three voters who filed a federal lawsuit last week seeking to exclude some ballots in Milwaukee, Dane and Menominee counties withdraw their lawsuit. Attorney James Bopp said he could not say why because of attorney-client privilege. The voters had alleged widespread fraud in absentee balloting.Trump has been raising money off the expected recount and has indicated that he will move ahead with it, even though Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes would not be enough to change the outcome of the race.Trump’s Wisconsin campaign spokeswoman Anna Kelly did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the estimated cost.Recounts are not automatic under Wisconsin law. But any losing candidate who is within 1 point of the winner can request one. Trump lost by about six-tenths of a point, based on unofficial results. Candidates must pay for recounts if they are more than 0.25 points behind the winner.As of midday Monday, 68 of 72 counties had completed certification of the vote. Those results, which include provisional ballots that were counted after Election Day, show that Biden picked up 122 votes and Trump gained 107 statewide so far. The net gain was 15 for Biden.In 2016, Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein paid $3.5 million in advance for the recount. It ended up costing $2 million, and she was refunded $1.5 million.Trump could also be refunded some of the cost if the estimate is too high. He could also decide to pursue a recount only in some counties, which would also reduce costs.Wolfe said the higher cost this year was due to factors caused by the pandemic that weren't an issue then, such as needing larger spaces to permit public observation and social distancing, security for those spaces, the higher number of absentee ballots, a compressed timeframe over the Thanksgiving holiday, and renting high-speed ballot scanning equipment.Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said the recount would cost $740,000 and take place at the Monona Terrace convention centre, located just down the street from the city-county building. Renting that space, which allows for more distancing between workers, cost $88,500, McDonell said.Milwaukee County had the highest estimated cost at just over $2 million. Of that, $649,600 was for space rental to do that recount.The state elections commission, which is also allowed to charge for recount costs, estimated its expenses at $30,000.___Follow Scott Bauer on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sbauerAPScott Bauer, The Associated Press

  • Welcome to Morrisburg, the town that COVID-19 has (mostly) left alone

    It's a corner of eastern Ontario famous for old-timey Upper Canada Village, and for repelling the Americans at the Battle of Crysler's Farm in 1813.Fast-forward to 2020 and travel 10 kilometres west along the St. Lawrence River shoreline, where the people of Morrisburg, Ont., are winning a modern-day battle against a different invader: COVID-19.The town, in the municipality of South Dundas, population 11,000 or so, has zero active cases. While there has been a handful — fewer than five, officials say — they've all been resolved, and there have been no deaths from the illness."I think it's amazing," said Kathy Mutter, 58, as she primed her wooden porch railing with a paintbrush. "People are staying local and shopping local.... If we all stick in our town, we should stay safe, no?"Locals will admit they're as pleasantly surprised as anyone."It's an incredible thing, honestly," remarked child-care worker Taylor Stuewe, 25, as she led a clutch of toddlers through a waterfront park. "With the cases rising right now, it's nice to know that we don't have any cases, and it's nice knowing all the kids are … staying safe through all of it."The daycare where Stuewe works still takes great care to sanitize all the toys and surfaces, she said."We just want to make sure we keep it like that." Bob Labreque, 72, said he's been impressed with the care taken at the local grocery store and at his bank."They feverishly make sure everybody has a face mask," said Labreque. "I appreciate the fact they're going through such lengths to keep me going."Gary Hess recently moved back to South Dundas "just in time," after 34 years driving for the Toronto Transit Commission."Why do they have no cases? Because they're wearing their masks," said Hess. At 68 and a diabetic, he's extra cautious."We're doing what we're told," said Hess. "If everybody would do that, [Ontario] wouldn't be in the problem we are in now."Lise Bertrand, 62, is looking to relocate to Morrisburg to join her sister, who has been bragging about how few COVID-19 cases the community has."I feel very secure and comfortable to come down here," said Bertrand, who rented a cottage in the area this summer to get away from her home in Rockland, Ont. She attributes Morrisburg's success to fewer young people and "less partying." Residents realize how tenuous their success is, however."One person coming through … could cause an outbreak," noted Sherry Waddell, 57. With high-risk family members and a background as a first responder, she's been careful since the beginning. For Waddell, any socializing with family or immediate neighbours happens at a safe distance, and always outside."We have portable heaters ... and we wear fleece."Farther east toward Upper Canada Village, where Sandra Dobry runs the 10-unit Riverside Motel, 2020 has been the slowest of her 30 years in business. But at least they have their health, as they say, something Dobry attributes to the wide-open spaces in the area."My property is three acres. My neighbours immediately to the west of me, their property is five acres," she said.As a business owner, Dobry said she doesn't mind the extra precautions, even if there are no cases."I would say [the risk] is low. I don't say it's zero," she said.Geoffrey Peters, 61, a family physician with the St. Lawrence Medical Clinic, also attributes the low case count to the rural lifestyle, as well as the general awareness among his neighbours."People have taken it to heart, to be careful," said Peters. "They're concerned. They watch the news, and they're mostly thankful they're living out here."South Dundas Mayor Steven Byvelds hands much of the credit to Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit.  "At the beginning, he was very concerned about it. We really locked things down, moreso than probably a lot of other areas of Ontario," Byvelds said, though he admitted COVID-19 has taken its toll on the community in other ways. "In the end it did hurt some of our businesses, but we didn't have to go through a second lockdown," he said.Earlier in the pandemic, worried South Dundas would be placed under tighter restrictions because of rising cases elsewhere in eastern Ontario, Byvelds said he had a chat with Roumeliotis."I did raise concerns with Dr. Paul, [saying], 'You're painting everybody with the same brush, and we're OK [in South Dundas].' I think he relented a bit," Byvelds said. "They just adhered to our measures. They listened and they were very cooperative and very collaborative," Roumeliotis told CBC.Being isolated from COVID-19 hotspots like Ottawa helped too, he said."The farther away, the less you're going to have the spillover effect," Roumeliotis said. "When they do well, we do better."Still, he's warning the people of Morrisburg not to forget how they got here."Let's not get complacent," Roumeliotis cautioned. "It can go bad quick."

  • 'Thou shalt not kill:' Manitoba premier quotes Bible to anti-mask protesters

    WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister quoted from the Bible on Monday as he promised to fine people who attended an anti-mask rally on the weekend as the province's COVID-19 numbers continued to rise."One of the things I always hold high in that book is a phrase (that) says, 'Thou shalt not kill.' Maybe you could reflect on that a little bit when you consider … the dangers that COVID is posing to real Manitobans right now," he said."I'll simply say that the consequences of stupidity are going to be felt by the people who were there violating the rules, and they should look forward to and check their mailbox — waiting for a penalty to come in the mail to them." Well over 100 people attended the event Saturday in Steinbach, Man., southeast of Winnipeg. It's an area sometimes called the Bible Belt for its strong religious roots, although many people at the rally came from out of town. The protesters spoke out against the province's mandatory mask use in indoor public places and against other public health orders. The crowd far exceeded the province's five-person cap on gatherings. Not far away, the hospital in Steinbach was dealing with a surge of COVID-19 patients. The Manitoba Nurses Union had said on Friday some patients had to be triaged in their cars because the emergency department was full.Pallister said more details would come Tuesday, but hinted provincial fines, which are $1,296 per person, could be based on the licence plates of vehicles seen at the rally. Health officials reported 392 new cases and 10 additional deaths Monday. Manitoba continues to lead the country in the number of active cases per capita. The government last week closed restaurants, bars, gyms, non-essential retail stores and other facilities in an attempt to reduce the increasing caseload. The chief public health officer said Monday the health system was continuing to struggle to keep up with demand."Our hospitals are near capacity, we have over 40 people in (intensive care) with COVID-19 right now," Dr. Brent Roussin said."Our health-care providers are becoming overwhelmed."Roussin and Pallister both hinted that restrictions could be further tightened. Currently, stores that supply items deemed essential — a long list that includes groceries, prescription drugs, computer equipment and office supplies — are allowed to remain open at 25 per cent of normal capacity. Big-box stores that offer those essentials can continue to sell non-essential goods as well.Pallister hinted that could soon change. "That doesn't seem to me very fair," he said."We're seeing some advantage being taken and … because of that, we're forced to act to counter that."Roussin said some people are still not getting the message about the need to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19. He noted that some stores are exceeding the capacity limit, parking lots are full, and one COVID-19 case on the weekend had 85 contacts. Roussin warned that hospitals are running at near-capacity, even as the province opens up new intensive care beds.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

  • Trump's refusal to concede is legally irrelevant, but it could affect U.S. for years

    In Trump they trust.Several supporters of the U.S. president say there's just one way they will accept his loss and move on: they'll need to hear him admit defeat.That's one takeaway from conversations with some of the thousands of Donald Trump fans who came to Washington for protests this past weekend.They listen to him — and not much else.They don't trust the media that have projected a clear Joe Biden win. They ignore U.S. security officials who say the election was fair. And they fume at Republicans in several state governments who insist it was above board.Only one man could make the difference, they say.A New Jersey delivery driver who came down for the protests said a word from Trump would change everything.Wearing a red Trump cap, waving a blue Trump flag and dressed in a QAnon-themed Trump T-shirt while standing in front of Trump's Washington hotel, the 23-year-old said he would follow the president's lead."If he concedes, if he decides that it is true, and they are telling the truth and Joe Biden won, we will accept it," Isaac Mooney said."We will accept it. We will be peaceful. I can't say everyone [would accept it] because there's always a few in the crowd. But the majority of us trust God, we love God. If God does not give us this election, we will still trust him."Legally unnecessary, democratically indispensable Don't hold your breath. Trump shows no sign of ever admitting he lost this election fairly. The closest he came was a tweet Sunday that suggested Biden won through treachery — and after some media interpreted that as a grudging concession, Trump pulled it back with other tweets like: "I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!"To be clear, Trump's words are legally irrelevant to the outcome. His presidency ends on Jan. 20.It would require a shocking and implausible string of developments to reverse the result — first a revolt from no less than three state legislatures, then the approval of courts and finally the acquiescence of the U.S. Congress.Yet the president's behaviour is relevant as a real-time example of the role concessions play in a democracy.Trump's non-admission of defeat could have a slow-burning effect for years — inflaming anger on his own side and further eroding the chance of future co-operation between political parties in Washington.Republican rage is laid bare in one poll that finds that 70 per cent of party supporters doubt this election was free and fair.Distrust of mediaThat resentment rippled through Saturday's rally.The event featured thousands of mostly peaceful Trump supporters. However, certain far-right extremist groups were present. Some flashed white-power signs and there were scuffles with far-left protesters, including some locals who berated the tourists in the Trump caps.A number of Trump fans vented their anger at erstwhile ally Fox News. While the network has staunchly defended Trump throughout his presidency, and still has several hosts insisting he hasn't lost, it's not enough — the president's most ardent fans are stewing over its official call of a Biden win.Fox News these days is part-conspiracy theory, part conspiracy-debunking.There are now several reports that Trump and his allies are considering starting or investing in a rival network to compete with Fox. Meanwhile, Trump's fans are still pining for a miracle. Joanne Lambert, who came to the protest from nearby Virginia, said she remains hopeful that Trump might turn the election result around. She said there's one way she could see herself moving on."If the president accepts the results," Lambert said. If that happens, she said she'd hope to see a Biden White House and Republican Senate work together for the country's benefit."We do want our country to move forward."A group of women from Iowa echoed the sentiment that if Trump agrees he lost, that's good enough for them. As did Alexandra Gillman, a chef who drove eight hours from Dayton, Ohio, to attend the weekend rally."As long as the results are fair I don't care who wins," she said. After the results are known, she said she wants politicians of different parties co-operating to pass bills that help the country."Working together," said Gillman, 30. "Whether it's a blue idea or a red idea…. I think the name of the game is compromise."Lambert and her husband doubt what they see in the media. For instance, she found it peculiar that news networks projected a Biden win before military and overseas ballots were counted. Her husband, Roger Lambert, echoed that sentiment. The veteran said he swore an oath in the military to the U.S. Constitution, and felt he was fighting to preserve it by protesting the election."Accept these results? We don't know the results yet. So how can we accept them?" Lambert said."Unfortunately, the media has presented this whole scenario wrong. Even Fox News has changed their perspective." 'We woke up in a different country'In fact, media outlets, in this election, as in past ones, project a likely winner based on how many votes have been cast and how many are outstanding.Each state then formally certifies its result by late November or early December. Then on Dec. 14, the electoral college meets in each state to formally pick the winner.Trump supporters are pinning their hopes on a series of fluke events — in which the election result might be flipped by three state legislatures, with the endorsement of the courts.Several are just incredulous that Biden could get more votes than their man. Repeating an oft-used knock against Biden in conservative media, Mooney said he couldn't believe that a candidate who rarely left "his basement" got so many more votes than Trump. (Biden received nearly six million more votes than Trump.)Travis Milde of Virginia said he went to bed on election night thinking it was over, and was shocked to wake up to news of Biden apparently ahead."We woke up in a different country," he said.His surprise comes despite media warning for months that Democrats' vote count would grow after election night, as mail ballots that take longer to count leaned Democrat.But he said he doesn't trust the media at all. He also doesn't trust the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which called the election fair; he said DHS officials must be in league with global elites who want Trump gone."It's just not possible for [Trump] to lose an election like this," said Milde, a professional model.And what if he did? Milde said he'll never call Biden his president. What he might do, however, is retreat to a friendlier political locale. Perhaps to a state like Florida, Milde said."[We'd] go to Republican states and let Democratic cities rot," he said.

  • Barefoot trek, lies about a stolen fridge among SGI's top 5 fraudulent claims in 2019

    Lies about stolen refrigerators, sober driving and walking 12 kilometres in an hour barefoot led to a few of the top five fraudulent insurance claims submitted to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) last year.SGI investigators looked into 1,234 suspicious claims in 2019, saving customers roughly $10 million. But each year, SGI releases information about the five worst insurance claims that were denied due to fraudulence."A fraudulent insurance claim can lead to denied coverage, but also has future insurance implications, and could even result in criminal charges," SGI said in a news release Monday. "So avoid the pulp fiction; just be honest when making your claim."The claim worth most on the top five list involved a customer who said some large appliances — including a fridge — were stolen, and the home's flooring was damaged during a break-in.An insurance adjuster took photos as part of the process, but they showed a fridge was present. The customer said it was a replacement, the release said.Investigators later found photos, taken a year-and-a-half prior to making the claim, that showed the same fridge and the same damage to the floor, the release said. Police had also noticed items in the home that had been reported stolen.The claim worth over $228,000 was denied.Windows, taillights smashed, interior destroyed without a trace, customer claimedA claim worth $44,000 was denied after a vehicle's database busted the customer.A customer parked their vehicle on a residential street before walking inside their home and going to sleep. But when they woke up the next morning, the vehicle's windows and taillights were smashed, and the interior was destroyed, the release said."Despite all the damage that would have taken a lot of time and made a lot of noise and mess to create, there was no debris or footprints around the vehicle," SGI said, adding that the customer claimed to have had both sets of keys all night.However, investigators checked the technical information downloaded into the vehicle, which revealed that a key was used hours after the customer said they were in bed.Footage shows customer hit-and-ran while intoxicatedA customer attended a party but had too much to drink, so he phoned a family member to bring him home — or so he claimed.The customer said he left the party without checking his vehicle, then found his vehicle damaged the next morning, the release said.The customer claimed his vehicle had been stolen, and that the thief was involved in a hit-and-run while the customer was at the party.But footage from a neighbourhood security camera showed the customer leaving the party with a bag that was found inside the vehicle after the alleged hit-and-run.When presented with this information, the customer admitted to being behind the wheel.He was financially responsible for the damage to both vehicles involved in the incident, and was denied $24,000, the release said.Woman who crashed into bridge claimed to walk 12 km barefootA woman reported her vehicle stolen to SGI while being far from home. She didn't have a phone to report the theft, so she started walking the 25-kilometre trek home.Meanwhile, police were responding to a vehicle collision. The vehicle was the woman's and it had struck a bridge, the release said.The bridge was 12 kilometres from where the woman had said it was stolen. Police also found the woman intoxicated and barefoot a few hundred metres away, the release said.When pressed about being found near the scene by an insurance investigator, the customer said the accident happened after she walked past the bridge and denied being the driver."When asked how she could have walked more than 12 [kilometres] in an hour, barefoot, she stated she was a fast walker," the release said.The woman's claim was denied for giving a false statement. She lost out on over $12,000 in damages from the claim.Driver swerves into false statementPolice contacted SGI one summer night to report they'd had complaints of a possible impaired driver. Officers later found the damaged vehicle, but could not confirm who was behind the wheel, or how the damage happened, the SGI release says.An insurance investigator checked out the scene, recorded the damage and took photos. He asked around a local establishment and confirmed the owner of the vehicle had been drinking the night of the incident.Months later, the owner made a claim stating that the damage occurred after the first snowfall, when they swerved to miss an animal and hit a curb."The 'new' damage matched the photographic evidence from the summer," the release said, adding that the vehicle's owner confessed after being presented with that information.The claim, which would have granted $10,000 to the owner, was denied.Anyone with information about potential insurance fraud is asked to contact SGI's special investigation unit at siu@sgi.sk.ca or 1-800-667-8015, ext. 6887.Anonymous tips can be made to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

  • Virus quarantine complicates a big week for Boris Johnson

    LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted Monday he is firmly in control of the government, despite having to self-isolate for two weeks because a contact tested positive for the coronavirus.The quarantine order came at the start of a crucial week in which Johnson is trying to suppress a new surge in U.K. coronavirus infections, quell turmoil within his Conservative Party and secure a trade deal with the European Union.Johnson said in a video message on Twitter that he was “fit as a butcher's dog” and had no COVID-19 symptoms. He said he would continue to govern using “Zoom and other forms of electronic communication.”Johnson met with some Conservative lawmakers for about 35 minutes Thursday at his 10 Downing St. office in London. One, Lee Anderson, subsequently developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.Johnson was contacted by the national test-and-trace system by email on Sunday. He said he was following its order to self-isolate for 14 days inside his Downing Street apartment even though he said he is “bursting with antibodies” after recovering from the virus earlier this year.“It doesn’t matter that we were all doing social distancing. It doesn’t matter that I’m fit as a butcher’s dog, feel great — so many people do in my circumstances,” he said.Johnson said the fact he had been “pinged” by the test-and-trace network was evidence that the much-criticized system was working. The system routinely fails to contact more than a third of infected people’s contacts.Four other lawmakers who attended the meeting said they were also in quarantine.Britain has recorded almost 52,000 deaths of people with the virus, the highest toll in Europe, and experts say all such official numbers in the pandemic understate its true toll.Johnson spent a week in the hospital with the virus in April, including three nights in intensive care. He later thanked medics for saving his life when it “could have gone either way.”Several other ministers, officials and Downing Street staff also became sick with COVID-19 in the spring, including Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Officials say Downing Street is now a “COVID-secure workplace,” with staff observing social distancing and some working from home. But a photo released of Johnson and Anderson shows the two without face masks and standing less than the recommended 2 metres (6 1/2 feet) apart.People who recover from the virus are thought to have some immunity, but it’s unclear how long it lasts.Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said there have been more than 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reinfection globally, and the actual reinfection rate is “quite a lot higher than that, but not enormous.”Johnson had planned a series of meetings and announcements this week to reboot his premiership after losing two top aides in messy circumstances.Chief adviser Dominic Cummings and communications director Lee Cain quit last week amid reports of power struggles inside Downing Street. Cummings and Cain were key players in the 2016 campaign to take Britain out of the EU and helped Johnson win a decisive election victory in December 2019. But their combative style toward civil servants, lawmakers and the media made many enemies.Johnson also planned to lead meetings this week to decide the next steps in Britain’s response to the coronavirus. A four-week nationwide lockdown for England is to end Dec. 2, but it’s unclear whether it will have been enough to curb a surge in infections.Meanwhile, U.K. and EU negotiators are meeting in Brussels try to seal a last-minute trade deal before Britain makes a financial break from the bloc on Dec. 31. The two sides say a deal needs to be sealed within days if it is to be ratified by year’s end, but big differences remain on fishing rights and competition rules.If there is no deal, businesses on both sides of the English Channel will face tariffs and other barriers to trade starting Jan. 1. That would hurt economies on both sides but mostly the U.K., which does almost half of its trade with the 27-nation bloc.Johnson had also planned this week to lead a televised news conference, announce new environmental policies including a ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and meet with restive Conservative lawmakers from northern England who want progress on promises to close the north-south economic divide.___Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreakPan Pylas And Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

  • Hunters can now donate moose, caribou meat to Newfoundland and Labrador food banks

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Debbie Wiseman is a vegetarian with a freezer full of 200 pounds of moose meat, and she couldn’t be happier.Wiseman is part of a group called Sharing the Harvest N.L., one of several community groups in Newfoundland and Labrador declaring victory Monday as the government announced hunters could start donating moose and caribou meat to local food banks.The freezer, donated by a furniture store, belongs to Sharing the Harvest, and all of the neatly packaged meat inside was already earmarked for local organizations in anticipation of Monday's announcement."It's the end result of a lot of hard work, and a secret that I've been having to keep for a while," Wiseman said, laughing. "And it's a really positive step toward helping out with food insecurity . . . . It's a really great day."According to the new rules, food banks can now obtain a special permit from the province’s Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture to accept and distribute moose and caribou donations. The meat must be processed by a government-licensed butcher, and Wiseman said it's easiest for food banks to accept donations of frozen, ground meat in packages of one to two pounds."You get to have this meal that not everybody gets to have, right? Moose burgers are expensive! It's a real treat, and it's healthy and it's local," she said. "You're going to have a sense of pride as you prepare this meal." Moose hunting is a big part of Newfoundland and Labrador life. There is even a clause in the provincial wildlife act providing all former and current premiers a free moose hunting license each year.Barry Fordham has been hunting moose with his family since he was a child. When he grew up and had kids of his own, he took them hunting with him when they were children, too. In 2008, he and his daughter happened to hear about an initiative in Nova Scotia allowing food banks to take meat from hunters, and he knew there was potential in Newfoundland and Labrador. He's been writing letters and championing the cause ever since."Perseverance and persistence certainly paid off," Fordham said in an interview Monday. "Today I feel like I'm over the moon. It's a landmark victory and a historical day here."Fordham is also with Sharing the Harvest N.L., which was created just a few weeks ago to provide advice and support to hunters looking to connect with food banks. Both Wiseman and Fordham say they hope they'll soon be doing the same for fishers and other harvesters of wild, local food. Eg Walters, general manager of the Community Food Sharing Association, an umbrella organization representing food banks across the province, says he expects the new rules will bring much-needed high-quality protein into the province's food banks. According to University of Toronto-based food insecurity research group Proof, Newfoundland and Labrador has some of the highest rates of food insecurity among Canadian provinces."Any donation is a help," Walters said. And it will mean a lot for hunters to be able to help, Fordham said. "Hunters always had a long-standing tradition of sharing the harvest with family and friends," he said. "It gives us a good feeling, too, because we know that providing these meals to the food banks, we're actually doing a really good thing." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020. Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press

  • Transit terminal now open

    The City of Belleville is excited to announce that construction at the Robert E. Ladoucier Transit Centre has officially been completed. Located at 165 Pinnacle St., the renovated terminal is now open to the public. On Thursday, staff and members of the Transit Operations Advisory Committee took part in an online grand opening event at the terminal. “These upgrades will not only improve the overall rider experience at the Transit Centre, they will allow us to run a smoother, more efficient operation,” said Transit Manager Paul Buck. “We are pleased to be finally revealing the new and improved terminal and look forward to enjoying the benefits for years to come.” Upgrades made to the terminal include installing enlarged, barrier-free and AODA-compliant washroom facilities with outdoor access, available to riders seven days a week. The building also has new and improved energy-saving LED light fixtures, a transit pass vending machine and change machines. Indoor seating, which has been restricted due to COVID-19, also endured a facelift and feature new food and drink vending machines. Upgrades to the driver’s breakroom and washroom facilities were also made.Virginia Clinton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Intelligencer

  • Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets

    ATLANTA — President-elect Joe Biden is drawing from the senior ranks of his campaign to fill out an increasingly diverse White House leadership team.People familiar with Biden's initial decisions confirmed Monday that former campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon will serve as a deputy chief of staff, while campaign co-chair Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and campaign adviser Steve Ricchetti will play senior roles in the new administration. Richmond will leave his Louisiana congressional seat to fill the White House job.Those familiar with the decisions were not authorized to disclose internal discussions ahead of a formal staffing announcement expected for Tuesday.The new hires represent an initial wave of what will ultimately be hundreds of new White House aides hired in the coming weeks as Biden builds out an administration to execute his governing vision. The Democrat will be inaugurated Jan. 20.Late last week, Biden tapped former senior campaign adviser Ron Klain to serve as his chief of staff.O'Malley Dillon, 44, was the first woman to manage a successful Democratic presidential campaign. She is a veteran political operative who worked on both of former President Barack Obama's White House bids. Ricchetti worked as lobbyist for the health care industry, among others, before becoming Biden's chief of staff during the Obama administration.Biden's campaign was staffed with many alumni from Obama world and his administration is expected to be as well.Less clear is the shape of his Cabinet, which will be subject to Senate confirmation. Since winning the election earlier this month, the president-elect has been hunkered down with Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris near his home in Delaware preparing for the business of governing.Biden will begin rolling out his higher-profile Cabinet picks in the coming weeks.Richmond, a 47-year-old African American, will take on a public engagement role in the Biden administration that will allow him to deal with Congress along with a focus on the Black community and other minority groups. Richmond's role will be like that of Valerie Jarrett in Obama's administrations, said two Democrats with knowledge of the hire.A former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Richmond was among Biden's earliest high-profile supporters and served as his campaign co-chair.Richmond was a key figure in helping Biden, a former senator and two-term vice-president, leverage his own long-standing relationships with CBC members. The congressman, who was first elected in 2010 when Biden was Obama's vice-president, was especially important in outreach to younger lawmakers who, like him, came to Washington later in the 77-year-old president-elect's career.Richmond has scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference in which he’s expected to announce that he’s leaving his congressional seat.Richmond established a strong relationship with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, claiming the South Carolina Democrat and highest-ranking Black member of Congress as a personal mentor not long after Richmond arrived in the House. Clyburn's endorsement of Biden ahead of the South Carolina primary was a seminal moment in the president-elect's campaign after his disastrous start in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.Informed of the Richmond news on Capitol Hill on Monday, Clyburn said it was “great.” He described Richmond as “very gifted, very energetic.”Richmond remains friends with Republican House Minority Whip Steve Scalise from their days in the Louisiana Legislature.___AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.Steve Peoples And Bill Barrow, The Associated Press

  • Belleville offers safe ways to celebrate the holiday season

    While 2020 has caused many challenges and thrown its fair share of curveballs, the Belleville Chamber of Commerce is determined to celebrate the holiday season with the community in a COVID-19 friendly manner. In addition to the Downtown District’s Enchanted & Festival of Lights celebrations, the Belleville Chamber of Commerce is coordinating an alternative Santa Claus Parade. The Chamber is also partnering with Children’s Safety Village and Habitat for Humanity to put together the Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest so residents across the City can participate. Taking place in the parking areas of the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, Santa Claus will officially make his first stop in Belleville on Sunday, November 22 at 5 p.m. at the Holiday Drive-By Celebration. Visitors are invited to arrive by car to drive past more than 40 community groups and businesses eager to wish season’s greetings with a cheerful wave. Gleaners Food Bank will be on-site accepting food donations, firefighters will be there to collect toys and Canada Post workers will ensure letters to Santa get delivered on time. Residents without a vehicle can hop on the trolley shuttle, located at the main terminal of Quinte Mall (Winners entrance). Pedestrian access is prohibited by the current guidelines that restrict gatherings. The Chamber is also inviting the community to participate in this year’s Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest. “We know how much fun it is to drive around to find that home that competes with the Griswold’s and if there was ever a year to go all out, this is it!” explained Belleville Chamber of Commerce staff. “We’ll be creating routes through residential areas in the City.” Residents interested in participating in the Home Decorating contest can enter for free online or stop by the Log Cabin at 5 Moira St. East. Participants may be eligible for cash prizes sponsored by the City of Belleville and Crime Stoppers Quinte. Registration must be completed by Friday, November 20 and homes must be decorated by December 4. All registered homes, along with the City’s Festival of Lights, will be featured on a map to take residents on magical light tours around Belleville’s city streets and country roads. This will provide residents with a safe way to enjoy the holiday season while discovering neighbourhoods in their community. For registration and information on the Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest: https://discoverbelleville.ca/home-for-the-holidays-decorating-contest/ For information on Santa’s Holiday Drive-By Celebration: https://www.facebook.com/bellevillesantaclausparade For information on Enchanted: https://downtownbelleville.ca/enchanted For information on the Festival of Lights: www.belleville.ca/festivaloflightsVirginia Clinton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Intelligencer