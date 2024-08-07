Australian Olympic Hockey Player Arrested In Paris, 2 Days After Team's Loss

A hockey player who represented Australia at the 2024 Olympics in Paris was arrested in the French capital on Tuesday.

Police at midday local time on Wednesday continued to hold the male athlete in custody, the Australian Olympic Committee confirmed to HuffPost in a statement.

“No charges have been laid,” the committee added. “The AOC is continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the Team member.”

The committee did not identify the player, who French media reported was arrested while allegedly buying cocaine.

The Australia men’s team reached the quarterfinals of the hockey tournament but lost to the Netherlands on Sunday.

