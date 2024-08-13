Shocking Moment Arsonist Sets Themself on Fire During Bungled Attack

Storyful

Newly released CCTV footage shows an arsonist setting themselves on fire during an attack in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) on July 6.

This footage, released by ACT Police on August 12, shows two people outside the Gold Blade barber shop on Hibberson Street in Gungahlin.

One of attackers can be seen breaking into the shop with a hammer, before the other enters through the shattered glass with a red jerry can which is then used to douse the premises with accelerant, according to police.

“This person then ignites the accelerant, setting themselves alight in the process, before being extinguished with the assistance of the other person,” police said. “The pair then flee the scene on the push bikes in the direction of Hinder Street.”

Police called on anyone with information about the offenders to come forward. Credit: ACT Policing via Storyful

