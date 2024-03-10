Australian politician promises ‘world’s biggest chocolate factory’ if re-elected

The Tasmanian premier has channelled his inner Willy Wonka and pledged a 'chocolate experience' including the world's largest chocolate fountain

The Tasmanian premier has channelled his inner Willy Wonka by promising to build the world’s largest chocolate fountain if voters re-elect him.

During a visit to the Cadbury chocolate factory in Hobart on Sunday, Jeremy Rockliff said that if his Liberal government is re-elected he would create a new “chocolate experience” which would be “the greatest thing to happen to tourism since Mona [The Museum of Old and New Art]”.

It comes after Mr Rockliff called an early election – now scheduled for March 23 – after governing in minority since May 2023 and failing to resolve a standoff with two crossbench independents.

The politician pledged that his “chocolate experience” would include a chocolate fountain, a premium chocolate studio, a chocolate laboratory with a make-your-own chocolate bar, a chocolate emporium, a café, a playground “and so much more.”

£6.2 million ‘chocolate experience’

A returned Rockliff government would contribute $12 million (£6.2 million) to the “chocolate experience”, which would include £1 million for design and planning, £1 million for early site work and then a further £4 million for currently unspecified activities.

An artists impression of what the new factory could look like - Office of Jeremy Rockliff

It would “rewrite the ‘must-see’ list for every visitor that comes to Tasmania,” the premier added.

He said: “Two hundred million chocolate bars are produced right here at Cadbury’s at Claremont employing some 450 Tasmanians. We want to build on that, add value.

“You can imagine some glass windows looking out over the beautiful waters and you would experience, as you come through here, the new building, the world’s largest chocolate fountain, for example, a chocolate lab – an opportunity where Tasmanians can make their own Tasmanian chocolate with Tasmanian ingredients.”

The Guinness World Records list the world’s tallest chocolate fountain as that owned by Austrian chocolatiers Confiserie Wenschitz GmbH, built in 2019. It stands at 12.27m and features 1,000kg of liquid chocolate.

‘Huge’ cost faces criticism

Meg Webb, an Independent politician, said the money could be better spent by providing additional funding to critical government services, like healthcare.

“That [$12m] is a huge amount of money when you think about the ways it could be spent in areas that are absolutely screaming out for government support and are actually government responsibilities,” Ms Webb said.