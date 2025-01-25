Australian Singer Amy Shark Set To Be “A Movie Star,” Thanks To Concert Guest Russell Crowe

Australian singer Amy Shark has got her big screen break, thanks to her fellow Antipodean Russell Crowe.

The Oscar winning actor has cast the singer in his movie Beast in Me, currently filming in Thailand.

Shark posted a picture of herself in transit, complete with script, to her social media, adding the caption: “Bangkok for the next week to become a movie star.”

News.com.au reports that Shark will play Crowe’s daughter in the film, described as a “revenge story infused with mixed martial arts.” She will join actors Daniel McPherson Luke Hemsworth and Bren Foster in the film, directed by Tyler Atkins.

As well as her Instagram post, Shark made a video for her TikTok fans in which she captioned herself “Amy Shark – actress 2025.”

And it reports that Crowe has partnered with the Singapore-based fighting league One Championship, and has received permission to film at an indoor stadium in Bangkok, and to use live fight footage in his movie.

Crowe won an Oscar for his role of Maximus in Ridley Scott’s epic Gladiator (2001) and was also nominated for Leading Actor in The Insider (1999) and A Beautiful Mind (2001). He crossed paths with Shark when the singer pulled him on stage to sing with her at a gig in Canberra in 2023.

This will mark Shark’s debut acting role, after much success in the music industry. Originally from the Gold Coast in Australia, she has won 8 Australian music industry ARIA Awards and amassed 29 nominations in total.

