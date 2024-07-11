Australian soldier charged with spying for Russia

An Australian soldier and her husband have been arrested and each charged with spying for Russia.

Investigators say the couple - both Russian-born Australian citizens - obtained Australian Defence Force (ADF) material to share with Moscow.

However, Australian police say "no significant compromise" of Australian secrets has been identified.

It is the first time stricter foreign interference laws - introduced by Australia a decade ago - have been used to lay espionage charges.

The 40-year-old woman, an army private, and her 62-year-old husband will face court in Brisbane later on Friday, each on one count of preparing for an espionage offence.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said the woman had been an information systems technicians in the army for several years, and had obtained a security clearance.

He alleged she secretly travelled to Russia while on leave from the ADF, then instructed her husband on how to access her work account and send material to her so that she could forward it on to Russian authorities.

An investigation in to whether any of the material was ever delivered to them is still underway, police say.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.