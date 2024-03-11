Australian teenager pleads guilty to British mother's murder

Emma and Lee Lovell (GoFundMe)

An Australian teenager has admitted he stabbed a British mother to death after he broke into her house.

Emma Lovell, 41, and her family, originally from Suffolk, were living in North Lakes, in the Australian state of Queensland, when two 17-year-old boys allegedly entered their home on Boxing Day in 2022.

Mrs Lovell and her husband Lee allegedly confronted the teenagers before the two boys tried to flee the scene.

One of the teenagers, who is now 18, then allegedly stabbed the couple in the front garden of the family's north Brisbane home.

Mrs Lovell was wounded in the chest and died as a result of her injuries.

Her husband, who survived the alleged attack along with their two daughters, attended the brief arraignment and was present at Brisbane's Supreme Court on Monday to hear the teen's guilty plea.

He did not provide media comment.

Ms Lovell’s husband survived the attack (GoFundMe)

The teen who allegedly wielded the murder weapon also pleaded guilty to burglary, malicious acts with intent and assault occasioning bodily harm over an attack on Mr Lovell.

He was remanded in custody and will face sentencing on May 3.

The second teenager being charged with the British mum's murder is yet to enter any pleas.

Originally from Hasketon, Mrs Lovell moved to Australia to have the chance to have a "better life" for her family, her brother David Angel told the BBC.

Mrs Lovell's death prompted outrage across Queensland and was one of many high-profile crimes that saw the state introduce stricter youth crime laws in 2023.

It is now a criminal offence in Queensland if a child breaches bail conditions.

Children as young as 15 can also be fitted with GPS trackers, and the courts now have the authority to declare youths as serious repeat offenders in certain circumstances.