Australian waitress Jessica Parkinson, 29, who vanished in London 'found safe and well'

Jessica Parkinson (Social media)

A missing Australian waitress who vanished in south London sparking concern has been found safe and well, police said.

Jessica Parkinson, 29, was reported missing by her father on Sunday, December 8, after failing to make contact with family in Queensland.

She did not turn up at a barbecue restaurant where she has worked for the last year, and was staying at a hostel on Borough High Street.

The “out of character” behaviour sparked concern from friends and colleagues, with restaurant owner Joe Walters earlier saying: “Jess was meant to work on Wednesday, and she was supposed to start at 4.

“She didn’t show up, but sent a cryptic message to another member of staff that evening. She didn’t mention missing work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Then she didn’t show up to work on Thursday and then when she didn’t show up on Friday I reached out to her father in Australia.

“He told me the police had been alerted and is being dealt with by the missing persons unit.”

He added: “She’s very reliable and we have a close relationship. She is very clever, outgoing and friendly.”

But in an update on Thursday, Greenwich Police said: “Following a number of enquiries and support from Sussex Police, Jessica Parkinson has now been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who helped with the search.”

Officers also urged people to be careful with a donation link circulated around the missing person’s appeal, writing: “We are also aware of a Bitcoin donation link relating to this appeal circulating online.

“We urge you not to donate or continue forwarding the link unless you can confirm it is official.”