Australian weather forecast: bureau warns of bushfire danger as heatwave grips east coast

Elma Aweit and Atak Akot cool off at Penrith beach, in NSW. Sydney is expected to have a maximum temperature of 38C today.

Elma Aweit and Atak Akot cool off at Penrith beach, in NSW. Sydney is expected to have a maximum temperature of 38C today. Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/EPA

Thunderstorms and lightning across New South Wales could exacerbate dangerous fire conditions, as much of the east coast swelters.

Sydney is expected to experience maximum temeepratures of 38C on Friday, the last time the mercury will rise above 30C before the start of 2025.

After days of heat across Christmas, temperatures have dropped in Melbourne, with maximums forecast to remain below 30C over the next week.

The cooler conditions on Friday were helping firefighters battle an out-of-control blaze in Victoria’s Grampians national park that has scorched 74,000 hectares (183,000 acres) of bushland, roughly the size of Singapore. The fire’s perimeter spans more than 360km.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Birdsville notches up another temperature record as Australia faces more heat before New Year’s Eve

Difficult terrain and dry conditions were expected to result in the bushfire burning well into the new year.

Temperatures are forecast to max out at 33C in Brisbane, with spots along the coast including Coffs Harbour, Tweed Heads and Port Macquarie all experiencing temperatures in the low 30s.

A low-intensity heatwave warning was also in place for much of Queensland, with some areas facing severe heatwave conditions.

Authorities urged residents to keep cool and hydrated, and to avoid staying in the sun.

The temperatures have led to high levels of fire danger, with total fire bans in place for north-west NSW, as well as the greater Hunter and the greater Sydney region, which face extreme fire danger on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Much of central and northern NSW – as well as western and central Queensland – were also facing high fire danger, with authorities warning residents to remain updated on the conditions.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that thunderstorms and lightning sweeping across NSW could exacerbate the dangerous fire conditions.

Stephen Stefanac from the Bureau of Meteorology said the thunderstorms pose a double danger, with lightning possibly starting fires, and gusty conditions fuelling them.

“Thunderstorms are accompanied with lightning, and lightning can ignite new fires in the landscape when the thunderstorms are accompanied with little rainfall,” he said.

“Many thunderstorms in New South Wales today will contain little rainfall so there’s a risk of new ignitions. Coupled with the extreme fire danger conditions being generated the hot temperatures and gusty winds today, new ignitions, if they eventuate, would add to the danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thunderstorms today have the capacity to produce strong to possibly damaging wind gusts, and this poses danger to people or crew on the ground in the vicinity of a fire when thunderstorms are present.”

The storms were due to pass through much of central NSW, including Coonamble, Dubbo, Orange and Bathurst, where temperatures across the board are in low to high 30s.

While most inland towns across the state were forecast to see maximum temperatures remain high until the new year, Sydney is expected to see cooler conditions over the weekend and into New Year’s Eve.

Temperatures in Brisbane are expected to rise to 37C on Saturday, before dropping on Monday, with showers forecast through until Thursday.

Adelaide was forecast to see maximum temperatures rise to 31C across the final days of the year, while Perth and Darwin were expected to have temperatures remain in the low 30s through to Thursday.

Hobart is likely to experience a cooler end to the year, with temperatures under 25C forecast.